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Noticias Locales

Padre e hijo amenazan a una familia en Briargate: Causan una alerta de “permanecer en casa”

KRDO
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Published 2:42 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Esta mañana tenemos nuevos detalles sobre una presencia policial que ocurrió en el vecindario Briargate que forzó a mas de una docena de familias a quedarse dentro de sus viviendas por algunas horas el martes en la tarde. 

La policía dice que ellos respondieron a una llamada luego de que varias amenazas ocurrieron ese padre e hijo que las hicieron ahora están bajo la custodia de las autoridades. La escena era entre las calles Bellcove Circle al noreste de Union y Research Parkway.

La policía menciona que cuando llegaron a la escena un vecino les enseño un video que fue capturado por su cámara de seguridad dañando su vivienda. La dueña de la casa dice que el hijo del vecino había amenazado a su familia.

La investigación después revelo que el hijo, Alex Mueller, también estaba violando una actual orden de protección activa que tenia.

Pero cuando los oficiales intentaron hablar con el hijo y su padre, ambos se volvieron violentos. Ellos le gritaron a los policías y hasta hicieron señas que los iban a disparar forzando una alerta de quedarse en casa para todo el vecindario. Después de que una orden de arresto fue presentada, el padre salió de una forma pacifica pero el hijo se queda en la vivienda y eventualmente salió por la puerta de la cochera. Los oficiales utilizaron a su canino y lo detuvieron tras varias horas.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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