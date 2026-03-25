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Noticias Locales

Oficiales determinan la causa del incendio 24

KRDO
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Published 2:16 PM

FREMONT, Colo. (KTLO)--El incendio 24 que sigue quemando en el condado Fremont por la autopista 115. Fue provocado según oficiales después de que un conductor se saliera de la autopista por un problema con su vehículo.

Lo cual provocó un pequeño fuego que pronto provoco un siniestro de mas de 7 mil acres. Personas que viven en la comunidad 'The Greater-Penrose Community' escucharon la noticia durante una junta comunitaria el martes en la noche y algunos dice que se sienten mejor al entender cómo fue que comenzó este incendio.

Los oficiales del departamento de  mitigación de incendios mencionan que la zona cerca de la autopista 115 fue la razón que el incendio creció rápidamente ya que por lo menos 8 pies de esa zona necesitaban ser quemadas durante el invierno para prevenir fuegos en la primavera y el verano. Pero ese invierno nunca nos llego.

El pasto seco que estaba en la zona ayudar a propagar el incendio pero ahora los obreros tiene una mejor idea sobre cómo combatir el fuego. Este ahora esta contenido por un 44 por ciento y no ha crecido desde el domingo. Pero la autopista 115 aun sigue cerrada. Posiblemente pudiera abrir este viernes pero los oficiales dicen que todo depende en la actividad del incendio. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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