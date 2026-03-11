Skip to Content
Noticias Locales

Menor de 11 años enfrenta cargos de asesinato por la muerte de su hermano de 5 años en Centennial

Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
Pixabay via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
By
Published 3:19 PM

CONDADO ARAPAHOE, Colo. (KTLO)-- Un menor de 11 años enfrenta cargos en su contra por asesinato en primer grado por la conexión de la muerte de su hermano de 5 años en Centennial, según las autoridades.

la investigación comenzó después de que el departamento del alguacil del condado Arapahoe respondiera a una llamada a una vivienda ubicada en la cuadra 5200 al sur de la calle Jericho alrededor de las 5:30 de la tarde el martes 10 de marzo.

La oficina del alguacil anuncio justo despise de las 2 de la tarde el miércoles que los investigadores habían determinado al sospechoso de la muerte de la víctima y era el hermano del menor.

Él niño de 11 años actualmente esta bajo la sospecha de homicidio.

Los diputados llegaron a la escena el miércoles en la tarde, pero mencionaron que no habia una amenaza a la comunidad y que todos involucrados en el caso había sido identificados.

La oficina del alguacil menciono que el sospechoso esta en custodia dentro del centro de servicios juveniles, Marvin W. Foote en Centennial y enfrenta cargos por asesinato en primer grado.

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Locales

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.