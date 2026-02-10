10 things every visitor should know before going to Times Square

Domingo Saez // Shutterstock

If you’ve never been to Times Square, it’s easy to underestimate how many people throng this popular NYC attraction. You picture bright screens, a few tourists and street performers, maybe a quick photo, and then you move on. That assumption lasts about thirty seconds after you arrive.

Times Square draws over 220,000 visitors per day (330,000 on peak days), totaling 50 million visitors a year. This makes it one of the most visited places on the planet, not just in New York. In fact, its official website proudly proclaims that “more people walk through Times Square than live in Iceland.” Times Square ends up being louder, busier, and more intense than most visitors plan for. Added to this is the fact that most of the people around you are visitors or tourists, many of them first-timers. It is therefore imperative that visitors be aware of certain things before they head to Times Square. Way.com breaks it down.

1. It’s crowded pretty much all the time.

As mentioned earlier, hundreds of thousands of people visit or pass through Times Square on an average day, and that number is much higher during holidays and peak tourist seasons.

At times, the sheer volume of the crowd tends to catch visitors off guard. Even short walks take longer than expected. Stopping to take photos or look around often means stepping aside, because standing still in the middle of the sidewalk doesn’t work here. As for crossing streets, that demands saint-like levels of patience.

If you’re visiting with kids, traveling in a group, or on a tight schedule, you’d do well to plan around this. Times Square is manageable, but only if you account for the fact that it rarely gives you space to move quickly.

2. Parking near Times Square ain’t easy.

Driving to Times Square might sound easy, but once you’re there, it’s a whole different story. With heavy traffic, lane closures, tour buses, and busy crosswalks, even finding a parking garage can take a while. Parking spots are even harder to find, and there’s always a lot of demand.

Prices change depending on the season or events. Driving around looking for a spot just adds more stress to an already busy place. If you’re going to drive, you might want to book Times Square parking ahead of time. That way, you can spend your time enjoying Times Square instead of worrying about your car.

3. Driving through Times Square is not a great idea.

NYC traffic, especially in and around Manhattan, can be a nightmare at the best of times. Times Square is at Manhattan’s busiest crossroads. You can imagine the volume of traffic in Times Square. Heavy pedestrian crossings, frequent signals, bus stops, and ride-share pickups mean cars move slowly most of the day.

So if you think you can just drive through, stop for a minute, and then drive again, you might be in for an unpleasant surprise. In reality, you’ll probably spend more time sitting in traffic than moving. Driving works if you want to get near Times Square, but not if you want to go through it.

4. Timing matters more than most people expect.

Times Square is busy 24/7 and doesn’t really have a clean off-peak time. However, even here, the intensity of the crowds varies. For instance, midday and early evening are usually the busiest times, especially between late morning and 9 p.m. Tour groups, families, and first-timers tend to visit during these times. Late nights are a bit quieter and have a different vibe altogether (more on that later).

If you want to see the lights without feeling boxed in, late evening on a weekday usually works better than weekends or afternoons. If you’re visiting with kids or older family members, it’s easier to manage earlier in the day, even if it’s still busy.

5. You don’t need as much time here as you think.

A lot of visitors plan to spend hours and hours in Times Square, but they often run out of things to do sooner than they thought. Unless you’re going to a Broadway show or a specific attraction, most people finish their visit in 30 to 60 minutes.

That amount of time is usually enough time to walk around, take photos, and soak up the atmosphere without getting tired or bored. If you plan to stay too long, you might end up frustrated. A short, focused visit usually works best.

6. Be wary of tourist prices.

Food, drinks, and even water cost more in and around Times Square. Most people know this, but it still surprises them.

Many nearby restaurants rely on one-time visitors, so prices are higher and quality can vary. You don’t have to skip eating here, but it helps to keep your expectations in check. Walking a few blocks away usually gets you better prices and food.

7. Street performers are part of the experience.

You’ll see costumed characters, musicians, and performers all over, and these interactions are usually less casual than they seem.

Do keep in mind that if you take a photo with a costumed character, they usually expect a tip. Declining politely is fine. However, ignoring them mid-interaction can be quite awkward, especially if you have kids, since characters gravitate to them and vice versa. Knowing this before you go helps you avoid feeling pressured or caught off guard.

8. Times Square is not a shortcut.

On a map, Times Square might seem like a quick way to get between neighborhoods. But when you’re walking, it usually isn’t.

Crowds, stops, and plazas all slow you down. If you’re in a hurry, it’s better to go around Times Square than through it. This is especially true in the evenings and on weekends.

9. The Crossroads of the World can be overwhelming.

With massive screens, flashing signage, and constant motion, Times Square literally screams for your attention from every direction.

This is very intentional. The idea is that you slow down, look up, and hang around there longer. It’s impressive, but it can get tiring if you’re not ready for it. Take short breaks, move to the edges, or limit your time to enjoy it more.

10. It’s even better at night.

Times Square is pretty during the day, but at night it truly comes into its own, transforming into what most people picture. When the sun sets, the billboards light up, your photos look better, and it looks just like all those scenes you’ve seen in movies and online.

That’s also why it’s most crowded at night, especially on weekends, so be ready for noise and big crowds. If you’re only going once, nighttime is usually best.

This story was produced by Way.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.