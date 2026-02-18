Why 'set and forget' surveillance is failing modern businesses

panumas nikhomkhai // Shutterstock

For years, video surveillance has been treated as a background system: Install the cameras, switch on recording and assume it will be there if something goes wrong. If nothing obviously breaks, it’s easy to believe everything is working as intended.

Across many organizations, weaknesses in surveillance systems are only discovered after an incident has already happened. Footage is missing. Cameras were offline. Recordings were overwritten. Access is unclear. The system that was supposed to provide answers raises more questions instead.

The problem is not a lack of cameras. It’s the assumption that surveillance can still be managed as a static, “set and forget” system in a business environment that has become far more complex. Videoloft examines why the “set and forget” surveillance strategy may not be enough.

Surveillance is everywhere — and relied on more than ever

Surveillance systems are everywhere. In the United States, the video surveillance market is substantial and expanding rapidly. Estimates by Emergen Research show the U.S. video surveillance market was valued at around $12.5 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach more than $25 billion by 2034, growing at roughly 7.5% annually as organizations invest in visual monitoring technologies.

This scale matters because it changes expectations. Video is no longer viewed as a specialist security tool. People assume video will be available, reliable, and usable whenever an incident needs to be reviewed, but that assumption is exactly where many systems fall short.

Why ‘set and forget’ once worked — and why it doesn’t now

Traditional surveillance systems were built for a simpler operating model. Many organizations worked from a single site. Cameras recorded to local storage. Access to footage was limited to one or two people on location. Surveillance existed mainly as a deterrent, with footage reviewed only if something serious occurred.

In that environment, installing a system and leaving it alone made sense. The demands placed on video were limited, and the consequences of failure were relatively small.

Modern businesses operate very differently.

Video is no longer just security — it’s evidence

Today, incidents are rarely reviewed by a single person in a single location. Footage may need to be accessed by security teams, HR, legal departments or insurers, often days or weeks after an event.

The U.S. Department of Justice research reflects this shift. A major Office of Justice Programs review of 40 years of CCTV research published in 2019 found that surveillance effectiveness depends heavily on how systems are implemented and actively managed, not simply on whether cameras are installed.

In other words, video only has value when footage is available, usable, and accessible when it is needed. A camera that was installed but never checked, or footage that was overwritten, offers no protection after the fact.

Where ‘set and forget’ breaks down

The failures of passive surveillance management rarely appear during normal operations. They surface when something goes wrong.

Organizations often discover that cameras were offline for extended periods, storage limits caused recordings to be overwritten, or footage is locked on local systems that only one person knows how to access. In multisite environments, different locations may be running different systems, making it difficult to piece together what actually happened across the organization.

There is also the question of oversight. Without clear controls and audit trails, businesses may struggle to confirm who viewed, downloaded, or shared recordings. That creates governance and compliance concerns on top of the original incident.

These problems are rarely the result of negligence. They are predictable outcomes of systems designed to run unattended in a world that now depends on them.

This has become a business risk

When surveillance fails, the impact extends well beyond security teams.

Missing or unreliable footage can delay investigations, weaken insurance claims, and undermine an organization’s ability to respond confidently to disputes or allegations. In regulated environments, it can raise questions about data handling and oversight. More broadly, it introduces uncertainty at moments when businesses need clarity.

The Department of Justice review makes this distinction clear: The presence of cameras alone does not guarantee meaningful outcomes. How surveillance is managed over time determines whether it delivers value.

Oversight, not more cameras, is the missing piece

The core weakness of “set and forget” surveillance is the lack of ongoing oversight. Systems are assumed to be working unless something proves otherwise.

A more modern approach treats video systems like any other critical business infrastructure. It prioritises reliability, controlled access, retention, and accountability.

This aligns with decades of research showing that surveillance delivers the most value when it is actively managed and integrated into broader organizational processes, rather than treated as a standalone deterrent.

