Athletes as brands: Caitlin Clark and LeBron James lead as America’s favorites

In an era where athletes are as much media powerhouses as they are sports icons, a new study from YouGov based on surveys of 1,500+ U.S. sports fans highlights just how influential individual players have become in shaping fan loyalty, consumer trust, and brand engagement.

“We’re seeing a redefinition of what it means to be an athlete,” said Nicole Pike, Global Head of YouGov Sport. “Top athletes are not just competitors, they’re trusted voices, cultural icons, and brand builders.”

The YouGov study, Star power: The role of individual athletes on sports fandom, finds that LeBron James and Caitlin Clark are America’s most beloved male and female athletes.

James, a four-time NBA champion, was selected as the favorite male athlete by 14% of U.S. sports fans, ahead of Stephen Curry and Patrick Mahomes.

Clark, a rising WNBA star whose popularity has surged in recent years, claimed the top spot among female athletes, with 35% of U.S. sports fans naming her their favorite.



The findings underscore a broader shift in how athletes are viewed and valued in the marketplace.

“Today’s athletes are no longer just ambassadors for their teams; they’re brands in their own right. Their voices carry weight, especially when they speak out on social issues, and their platforms often rival those of the organizations they play for,” said Pike.

Among U.S. sports fans, 20% say they will watch a sport because of a particular athlete. This influence is even more pronounced among younger fans, with 25% of 18-34-year-olds saying a specific athlete can draw them to a sport.

“Younger fans in particular are following athletes for more than just what they do on the field, they’re connecting with their stories, values, and identities,” Pike explained.

Being great at a sport is still a key way to gain notoriety among fans, as 76% of fans say that they picked their favorite athlete due to their skill level. However, who the athlete is off the field matters, too: 35% of sports fans say an athlete’s personality is a factor in their choice.

As athletes look to grow their personal brands beyond the field or court, fans are following closely. YouGov’s report found that 50% of U.S. sports fans are following their favorite athlete on social media.

Those fans are looking for a variety of content: 34% want game highlights, 31% want personal life updates, and 24% are interested in the social causes athletes support. Preferences vary by age.



The report also sheds light on the degree of trust fans place in athlete endorsements. Nearly half (47%) of U.S. sports fans say they trust athlete endorsements more than those from actors (34%), musicians (36%), or influencers (24%).

“This trust in athletes over other types of celebrities underscores the value athletes bring to the brands they partner with. Athletes who build authentic platforms are gaining deeper, more loyal followings, which brands can tap into,” said Pike.

The connection is especially strong among younger fans: 63% of sports fans ages 18 to 34 say they trust endorsements from athletes. For marketers, this highlights the importance of choosing athlete partners whose values and public personas align with their target audiences.

As the lines between sports, media, and culture continue to blur, the influence of individual athletes will only grow. For brands and rights holders, aligning with athletes who have authentic voices and loyal fan bases offers a path to deeper engagement and greater impact.

Caitlin Clark and LeBron James may top this year’s list, but the broader takeaway is clear: in today’s sports landscape, the athlete is the brand.

