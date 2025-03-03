Mark Winfrey // Shutterstock

These casino golf courses provide plenty of action on and off the links

What is better than playing a round of golf? Playing at the best casinos in the same location.

For those who relish both the putting green and the gaming tables, the United States has plenty of courses that cater to both tastes.

Imagine spending your day navigating some of the quickest fairways and challenging greens, only to transition seamlessly into an evening filled with the excitement of blackjack or the spin of a roulette wheel.

The Best in Class

1. Shadow Creek (7.98) – North Las Vegas, Nevada

Top of the list and owned by MGM Resorts, Shadow Creek offers an exclusive, high-roller experience—one that is accessible only to MGM guests. Because of these restrictions, this ultra-private course is a favourite among many VIP gamblers.

While the nearby MGM Grand, Bellagio, and Aria provide world-class gaming, high-limit rooms, and poker tournaments. And for those seeking privacy, MGM’s invitation-only casino salons cater to elite players.

2. Fallen Oak (7.17) – Saucier, Mississippi

Sitting second is Fallen Oak. Serving as the premier course of Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, an MGM property in Biloxi, its casino offers over 1,800 slot machines, table games, and a luxurious high-limit room for those who have just finished their round of golf.

In addition, the attached sportsbook and poker room make it a complete gambling destination, with upscale dining and entertainment also in place to enhance the overall experience even further.

T3. French Lick Resort (Pete Dye Course) (6.82) – French Lick, Indiana

One of three courses that shares third place, French Lick Resort Casino blends historic charm with modern gaming. The resort houses over 700 slot machines and a full selection of table games, including blackjack, roulette, and poker.

As one of the few high-end casino resorts in the Midwest, it attracts both golf enthusiasts and casino-goers with its elegant High-Limit Room and exclusive VIP perks. Because few other options are available in the area, patrons are prepared to travel quite a distance to play inside or outside.

T3. Yocha Dehe at Cache Creek Casino (6.82) – Brooks, California

Also in third is the Yocha Dehe course. Located within Cache Creek Casino Resort, this course is directly linked to one of California’s top tribal casinos. The casino features 2,300 slot machines and 120 table games, including a private VIP lounge.

Not only that, but their club, The Cache Club Rewards Program, offers elite gamblers exclusive benefits, including stay-and-play golf packages, rewarding loyalty for repeat players and stayers.

T3. The Greenbrier (Old White) (6.82) – White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

The last of those in joint-third, The Greenbrier Casino Club, is a luxury, private casino exclusively for resort guests and members. Known as “America’s Resort,” the casino delivers a Monte Carlo-style gaming experience, including 320 slot machines and 35 table games.

Because of its luxury status, the dress code and elegant ambiance set it apart from many other typical casino resorts and because of this, it makes it a rather unique destination for both golf and gaming.

6. Barona Creek (6.61) – Lakeside, California

Sitting sixth on the list and part of the Barona Resort & Casino, a destination known for its no-smoking gaming floor, high-payout slots, and exclusive blackjack tables where the stakes have been known to be rather high.

Unlike many California casinos, Barona is 100% Class III gaming, meaning Vegas-style slot machines and live dealer table games. The resort also boasts an elite VIP program, perfect for high rollers who want a premium experience.

7. We-Ko-Pa (Saguaro) (6.60) – Fort McDowell, Arizona

Listed seventh and connected to We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, this course is part of an upscale tribal gaming property. Here, the casino offers Vegas-style gaming atmosphere, a state-of-the-art sportsbook, and high-limit slots.

Not only that, but with stunning desert views and an exclusive rewards programme, We-Ko-Pa is a top destination for those who enjoy both world-class golf and high-stakes gaming, but in a slightly alternative type of location.

8. The Wilderness at Fortune Bay (6.49) – Tower, Minnesota

One position further back in eighth and located at the Fortune Bay Resort Casino, this course caters to both casual gamblers and serious high-stakes players. The casino offers 1,000+ slot machines, poker, blackjack, and bingo, with a rustic charm unique to northern Minnesota.

The intimate high-limit lounge is popular among serious gamblers looking for a more private experience, and although you may have tamed the golf course earlier in the day, this is where you may end up meeting your match.

9. Turning Stone Resort Casino (Atunyote) (6.45) – Verona, New York

Listed ninth in the rankings, Turning Stone is one of the premier casino resorts in the Northeast, featuring three gaming floors, high-limit rooms, poker, and a sportsbook. Its luxury VIP areas attract high rollers looking to test their mettle and the depth of their wallets.

In addition, Atunyote Golf Club offers a private, elite experience. If you have reason to celebrate, the resort’s Lava Nightclub and TS Steakhouse provide a complete high-end gaming getaway.

10. Spirit Hollow (6.44) – Burlington, Iowa

Rounding out the top 10 is a hidden gem in the Midwest. Spirit Hollow Golf Resort is partnered with Catfish Bend Casino, located just minutes away. The casino features sports betting, slots, table games, and a VIP high-stakes lounge.

Thanks to its considerable casino offering, Spirit Hollow has been viewed positively by many reviewers up and down the United States. It undoubtedly serves as one of Iowa’s top destinations for a weekend of golf and gambling.

Methodology

This list looks at golf courses that are owned, operated, or affiliated with casinos, leveraging data from Golfweek’s extensive course ranking database.

Golfweek’s course-ratings panel, comprising hundreds of members, consistently evaluates and rates courses based on ten specific criteria.

Each course also receives an overall rating, which is the basis for generating an average final score.

