17 signs you could benefit from therapy

At some point, many people find themselves quietly wondering: Do I need therapy? The question tends to arrive after a stressful week, during a tough conversation, or while lying awake at night trying to make sense of everything on your mind.

If you’re asking that question, you’re already doing something important: paying attention to how you’re feeling. This guide from Spring Health will help you figure out when it’s time to get support, what the research says about therapy’s benefits, and how to take the next step if you choose to.

That said, if you’re currently in crisis, don’t hesitate to call or text 988 to reach the 24/7 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

How Do I Know if I Need Therapy?

First things first: There’s no minimum threshold to start therapy. You don’t need to be diagnosed with a mental health condition like bipolar disorder or be experiencing a mental health crisis to benefit from professional mental health support.

Therapy can help with both mental health conditions and life challenges. Everything from symptoms of anxiety, depression, or PTSD to stress, burnout, relationship difficulties, grief, or simply wanting to understand yourself better can be addressed by therapy.

Basically, if you’re reading this article and wondering whether therapy is for you, that curiosity itself might be worth exploring.

17 Signs You Might Benefit From Therapy

There are many reasons to consider therapy, so keep in mind that this isn’t an exhaustive list. And you don’t need to check every box on this list to benefit from therapy. But if anything here resonates with you, booking a session with a mental health provider might be helpful.

1. Your emotions feel overwhelming or out of control

When everyday feelings become too intense to manage, or you find yourself having emotional reactions that seem disproportionate to the situation, therapy can help you develop healthier ways to process and regulate those emotions.

2. You’re struggling with anxiety or constant worry

If worry follows you everywhere, making it hard to concentrate, sleep, or enjoy your day, it might be time to start therapy for anxiety. Persistent anxiety isn’t something you have to live with, and it can improve with the right support and coping strategies.

3. You feel hopeless or stuck

Feeling like there’s no light at the end of the tunnel, or that nothing will ever change, can be a sign of depression. These feelings can be serious, and therapy can help you identify causes, build coping tools, and explore additional care options if needed.

4. Your sleep or eating habits have changed significantly

Whether you’re sleeping too much or barely at all, eating significantly more or less than usual, these changes in your physical patterns often signal that your mental health needs attention. A therapist can help you understand how stress, trauma, or emotional distress may be connected to these changes.

5. You’re withdrawing from friends, family, or activities you once enjoyed

Social isolation is one of the most common signs that something’s off. If you’re actively avoiding people or have lost interest in things that used to bring you joy, therapy can help you understand why and reconnect with them.

6. You’re unable to create or nurture healthy relationships

Frequent conflict, difficulty communicating your needs, emotional distance, or a pattern of unhealthy relationship dynamics are all signs that therapy—whether individual or couples counseling—could help.

7. You struggle to communicate effectively

If you find it difficult to express your thoughts and feelings, or you frequently feel misunderstood, a therapist can help you develop better communication skills that can help you in pretty much all of your relationships.

8. You’ve experienced trauma

Whether it’s a recent traumatic event or an experience from your past, trauma-informed therapy can help you process difficult experiences in a safe, supportive environment.

9. You’re dealing with grief that’s affecting your daily life

Grief doesn’t have a timeline, and it’s not just about death. You can mourn job loss, relationship endings, and major life changes. If grief is interfering with your ability to function, grief counseling can provide crucial support.

10. You’re using substances to cope

If you’re relying on alcohol, drugs, or other substances to manage stress, numb emotions, or get through the day, this is a clear sign that professional help could benefit you. Therapists can help you understand these coping patterns and connect you with substance use resources when appropriate. If you are in recovery, a therapist can help you understand how to cope with stressors and avoid relapse.

11. You feel unfulfilled or disconnected from your life

Even when things look “fine” on paper, feeling empty, purposeless, or like you’re just going through the motions is worth addressing in therapy. A therapist can help you think about your life differently and reignite your passion.

12. You have a desire to grow and become a better version of yourself

Therapy isn’t just for crisis management. It’s also a powerful tool for personal development, self-discovery, and achieving your goals. If you’ve been feeling stuck for a while now, a therapist can help you explore different possibilities.

13. You want to change your perspective or break unhelpful patterns

If you notice yourself repeating the same patterns in relationships, work, or life decisions, therapy can help you identify these cycles and develop healthier alternatives.

14. Your work performance or productivity is suffering

Difficulty concentrating, missed deadlines, increased errors, or conflicts with coworkers can all be signs that stress or mental health concerns are impacting your professional life.

15. You’re experiencing physical symptoms without a clear medical cause

Chronic headaches, stomach issues, muscle tension, or other physical symptoms can sometimes be manifestations of mental health challenges like anxiety, depression, or stress. Therapy can help you understand the mind-body connection and coordinate with your medical providers when appropriate.

16. People you trust have expressed concern about you

When friends, family, or colleagues mention they’re worried about you, it’s worth considering their perspective. They may be seeing changes you haven’t fully recognized.

17. You feel like you’ve run out of resources, or nothing else has helped

You’ve tried self-help books, meditation apps, exercise, and talking to friends… and while these tools can be valuable, they’re not substitutes for professional mental health support when you need it.

What Type of Therapy Should You Start With?

If you’re ready to start therapy but aren’t sure which approach is right for you, know that there are many effective therapeutic modalities, or therapy types, to choose from.

Don’t worry, finding the right therapy modality isn’t your job. Think of these modalities as tools and your therapist as the expert who chooses the right ones to help you reach your goals.

The most common and well-researched types of therapy include:

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) : Focuses on identifying and changing negative thought patterns and behaviors. Great for anxiety, depression, and specific phobias.

: Focuses on identifying and changing negative thought patterns and behaviors. Great for anxiety, depression, and specific phobias. Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) : Helps with emotional regulation and distress tolerance. DBT is particularly effective for intense emotions.

: Helps with emotional regulation and distress tolerance. DBT is particularly effective for intense emotions. Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) : Used primarily for processing trauma and PTSD through guided eye movements.

: Used primarily for processing trauma and PTSD through guided eye movements. Psychodynamic Therapy: Explores how past experiences and unconscious patterns influence current behavior.

If you have specific considerations, like being neurodivergent or looking for an LGBTQ+ affirming therapist, this can also help you decide what type of therapist you’re looking for.

Why Therapy Helps—and What the Research Says

While therapy looks different for everyone, research consistently shows that therapy leads to meaningful improvements in mood, emotional health, and everyday functioning:

A 2025 peer-reviewed study in the Online Journal of Public Health Informatics (OJPHI) found that 92.3% of participants getting therapy through Spring Health reliably improved or recovered from anxiety or depression—and a whopping 61.7% achieved remission.

A 2023 meta-analysis found that psychotherapy for depression was as effective as medication in the short term but likely more effective in the long term, while a combination of both therapy and medication was the most effective option.

Emerging research in neuroscience supports that psychological treatments may produce real biological changes. Therapy, including talk therapy, can affect brain function and connectivity, which support emotional regulation, cognitive flexibility, and resilience.

Common Myths About Therapy

While the research shows therapy can be helpful for many people, common myths and misconceptions still prevent some from seeking help. Here’s what you should know.

Myth: Only people with serious mental health conditions need therapy.

Fact: Therapy benefits people dealing with all levels of challenges, from everyday stress to diagnosed conditions. You don’t need to be in crisis to find therapy effective. Many people use therapy for personal growth, life transitions, or simply to better understand themselves.

Myth: Therapy is too expensive and usually not covered by insurance.

Fact: Many insurance plans cover mental health services, and there are increasingly accessible options for affordable therapy.

Myth: I’ll have to be in therapy forever.

Fact: How long you stay in therapy depends on what you’re working toward. Some people find short-term therapy enough, while others want ongoing support. It’s really up to you.

Myth: Therapy is just venting to someone who nods and says, “How does that make you feel?”

Fact: Therapy is active work, not passive conversation. While therapists do provide a space to express yourself, they’re also trained professionals who use research-backed strategies to help you develop new insights and coping skills.

Myth: I should be able to handle this on my own.

Fact: Seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. Just as you’d see a doctor for a physical health concern, consulting a mental health professional for emotional or psychological challenges is a smart, proactive choice.

If you’re still on the fence about whether therapy is right for you, start with the 10 things nobody tells you about starting therapy or some of the most frequently asked questions about therapy.

Benefits of Starting Therapy

Beyond the research, therapy provides practical benefits that extend far beyond symptom reduction. A skilled therapist helps you:

Feeling seen and heard

One of the biggest benefits of therapy is finally having a space where your emotions and experiences are taken seriously. A therapist helps you make sense of what you’re feeling, offering support and understanding that can be grounding, especially if you’ve been carrying things alone for a long time.

Gaining a clearer perspective

When you’re in the middle of stress or uncertainty, it can be hard to see the full picture. Therapists bring an outside viewpoint that isn’t shaped by your past, your relationships, or your expectations of yourself. That clarity can help you recognize patterns, challenge assumptions, and explore new possibilities.

Building skills that actually help

Therapy isn’t just talking; it’s also about learning what works for you. Depending on your goals, you may learn practical tools for coping with anxiety, regulating emotions, improving communication, setting boundaries, or navigating conflict. These skills support long-term resilience, not just short-term relief.

Processing emotions in a safe space‍

Therapy creates room for emotions you may not express anywhere else. Whether you’re navigating grief, anger, shame, sadness, or even big transitions that feel overwhelming, the therapy room offers a safe, steady place to release and process what’s been building up internally.

Frequently Asked Questions About Starting Therapy

How long does therapy usually take?

Therapy timelines vary. Some people feel better in a few months, while others prefer ongoing support. The length depends on your personal goals, your therapist’s approach, and what you’re working through. You and your therapist will check progress regularly to help determine when you’ve met your goals.

What actually happens in a therapy session?

A therapy session is a guided conversation where you talk through what’s been on your mind and explore what might be underneath your emotions or patterns. Your therapist helps you reflect, make connections, and understand yourself with more clarity. Depending on your goals, you might also learn coping skills or strategies to use between sessions. Most sessions end with a quick check-in to help you feel grounded and prepared for the week ahead.

What if I don’t know what to talk about in therapy?

That’s completely normal. Your therapist will guide the conversation with questions and help you explore what’s underneath the surface.

CBT focuses on thoughts and behaviors, DBT supports emotional regulation, and EMDR helps you process trauma. Read more about finding the right therapy modality for you. Your therapist can also help determine which approach fits best based on your goals and readiness.

How often should I go to therapy?

Weekly sessions are common, but some people go biweekly or monthly based on their needs and progress. You and your therapist will adjust the schedule based on progress and need.

How do I know if therapy is working?

Signs therapy is starting to work may include handling challenges better, feeling more grounded, understanding your patterns, communicating more clearly, and feeling more like yourself. Slow progress is still progress.

What if I don’t click with my therapist?

It’s okay to switch. The therapeutic relationship is one of the strongest predictors of success. If something feels off, you can talk to your therapist or find someone new without guilt.

How do I prepare for my first session?

You don’t need to prepare anything, but thinking about your goals, feelings, and what’s been going on in your life can be helpful. Many people bring notes or examples from their week.

What if talking about my feelings is uncomfortable?

That’s common, especially if you weren’t raised to talk openly about emotions. Your therapist will help you go at a pace that feels safe and manageable.

How much does therapy cost, and is it covered by insurance?

Many therapists accept insurance, and more plans now offer strong mental health coverage.

