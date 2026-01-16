What you need to know about the codes healthcare providers use to classify slip-and-fall accidents

Vitalii Vodolazskyi // Shutterstock

When you get treatment after a slip-and-fall accident, your healthcare providers will classify your injury using an ICD-10 code. Healthcare providers use ICD-10 codes to identify the external cause of a patient’s injury or health condition, facilitate data collection and research, and improve consistency in injury classification. ICD-10 codes also advise insurance companies of the reasons for a patient’s injury or medical condition, which may affect an insurer’s coverage determination.

Earley Law Group explains how ICD-10 medical codes are used to document slip-and-fall accidents.

What is an ICD-10 Code?

ICD-10 codes refer to alphanumeric codes in the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision. The system is published and updated by the World Health Organization (WHO), though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics handles the clinical modification of ICD-10 for use in the U.S. This publication provides a standardized system to code diseases and injuries for data-gathering purposes, which healthcare providers use when diagnosing patients.

General ICD-10 Code Categories for Slip and Fall

ICD-10 codes for slip- or trip-and-fall accidents include:

W00: Fall due to ice and snow

Fall due to ice and snow W01: Fall on same level from slipping, tripping, and falling

Fall on same level from slipping, tripping, and falling W03: Other fall on same level due to collision with another person

Other fall on same level due to collision with another person W04: Fall while being carried or supported by other persons

Fall while being carried or supported by other persons W05: Fall from nonmoving wheelchair, nonmotorized scooter, or motorized mobility scooter

Fall from nonmoving wheelchair, nonmotorized scooter, or motorized mobility scooter W06: Fall from bed

Fall from bed W07: Fall from chair

Fall from chair W08: Fall from other furniture

Fall from other furniture W09: Fall on/from playground equipment

Fall on/from playground equipment W10: Fall on/from stairs or steps

Fall on/from stairs or steps W11: Fall on/from ladder

Fall on/from ladder W12: Fall on/from scaffolding

Fall on/from scaffolding W13: Fall from, out, or through building or structure

Fall from, out, or through building or structure W14: Fall from tree

Fall from tree W15: Fall from cliff

Fall from cliff W16: Fall, jump, or dive into water

Fall, jump, or dive into water W17: Fall from one level to another

Fall from one level to another W18: Other slipping, tripping, or stumbling falls

Other slipping, tripping, or stumbling falls W19: Unspecified fall

Based on the ICD-10 code, insurance companies and others involved in a personal injury claim can determine information such as the location of a slip and fall, how it happened, and contributing factors.

Location-Specific Codes

Some of the ICD-10 codes for slip-and-fall accidents refer to the location of the fall. These codes include:

These ICD-10 codes help establish where your slip-and-fall accident happened, which can indicate that the owner or manager of that property may be liable.

Activity Code at the Time of Fall

Some ICD-10 code categories refer to the fall victim’s activities at the time of the fall, including:

W01: Fall on same level from slipping, tripping, and falling — This code covers falls on a flat level or moving sidewalk, but not from a slightly elevated position, such as from a toilet or in a shower/bathtub.

— This code covers falls on a flat level or moving sidewalk, but not from a slightly elevated position, such as from a toilet or in a shower/bathtub. W03: Other fall on same level due to collision with another person — This covers a fall after colliding with another person, unless transported by other people. However, the code excludes getting pushed or crushed by a crowd/stampede or falling on a pedestrian conveyance.

— This covers a fall after colliding with another person, unless transported by other people. However, the code excludes getting pushed or crushed by a crowd/stampede or falling on a pedestrian conveyance. W04: Fall while being carried or supported by other persons — This code covers accidents that occur when people carrying or supporting a person accidentally drop them to the ground.

Using these ICD-10 codes can show what may have caused the slip and fall and that others may have been involved and potentially at fault.

External Cause Status Code

Some codes address an external cause of a slip or fall, including:

W00: Fall due to ice and snow — This code includes pedestrians who slip on ice and snow. However, it excludes accidents involving falls on ice and snow involving a pedestrian conveyance.

— This code includes pedestrians who slip on ice and snow. However, it excludes accidents involving falls on ice and snow involving a pedestrian conveyance. W18: Other slipping, tripping, or stumbling falls — This covers situations such as falling after bumping against an object, falling off the toilet, or falling in the shower or bathtub.

— This covers situations such as falling after bumping against an object, falling off the toilet, or falling in the shower or bathtub. W19: Unspecified fall — This covers all accidental falls without another covered cause or circumstance.

These ICD-10 codes may be relevant to your slip and fall because they can help identify how the accident happened.

Example Scenario

As an example of how ICD-10 codes work for slip-and-fall accidents, suppose a person slips and falls while walking down the entrance steps of a commercial building due to ice. When that person seeks medical treatment, their healthcare provider may diagnose the cause of their injury using ICD-10 code W00.1—fall from stairs and steps due to ice and snow.

W00.1 can help document the cause of the victim’s slip-and-fall injuries and tie them to the accident. This can indicate to the victim’s personal injury lawyer that they should investigate the icy steps. Insurers may also have a harder time arguing that something else caused the victim’s injuries because the healthcare provider already determined the cause. The correct ICD-10 code can launch the process of showing the property owner is at fault for the victim’s injuries because they didn’t keep the steps clear of ice.

This story was produced by Earley Law Group and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.