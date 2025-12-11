Can an economic downturn actually boost healthy habits? 70% of Americans say yes: Here’s why

alexkich // Shutterstock

If the economy dips, healthy habits may actually rise. According to results of a new Hims study, 70% of Americans agree that an economic squeeze nudges them toward healthier habits that support lower spending. Think: outdoor exercise (fresh air is cheaper than a gym membership), fewer pricey cocktails, and a whole lot of home-cooked meals.

In addition to economic slumps inspiring people to look for ways to save money, 85% of respondents agree that these periods impact their health habits and routines — both for better and for worse.

Let’s start with what’s better. As mentioned, respondents are getting outside more, drinking less alcohol, and cooking more meals at home. They are also buying more nutrient-rich foods to get the most out of their money and being more intentional about what they eat.

However, while 70% of respondents associate economic slowdowns with positive personal health outcomes, 61% say that money being tight hurts their health. Specifically, they are eating less expensive foods, which tend to be less healthy; they don’t sleep as well and are stressed; and they’ve postponed or canceled doctor’s appointments.

Only 15% of Americans say the economy has had no impact on their health habits.

Economic Health

More Americans say there are more health benefits than drawbacks in a difficult economy. Here’s a look at what gets better, and what gets worse, according to the results.

Q: In what ways, if any, has the downturn in the economy impacted your health? Select all that apply.

Positive Impact on Health

25% I’ve cut down on eating out at restaurants

23% I’ve cut down on unessential foods, like dining out, alcohol, and treats

19% I’ve had to plan meals more carefully, which has made me consider what I eat more

18% I’ve focused more on buying nutrient-rich foods to get the most out of my money

17% I’ve exercised outside more—fresh air is cheaper than a gym membership

Negative Impact on Health

19% I’m eating less expensive foods, which tend to be less healthy

19% I’m stressed, can’t sleep, or both

16% My mental health has deteriorated

15% I’m cutting corners on good health habits to save money

12% I’ve had to cancel or postpone doctor’s appointments

11% I’ve had to quit a gym membership or fitness classes to save money

11% I’ve had to take a less comprehensive healthcare plan

Wellness Is (More) Recession-Proof

In an article published in the MIT Press Reader, Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Mary Davis, Ph.D., outlines research that supports the idea that recessions spark healthier behaviors due to the sheer financial pressure. “The upside of a down economy is that you have less money to do bad things,” she writes.

People often cut alcohol, cigarettes, and excess food, just to name a few unhealthy habits. Financial constraints also incentivize people to walk more to avoid the cost of gasoline, and, as the Hims study also found, eat out less. Both of these actions can decrease obesity rates, which in turn can improve general health outcomes.

In addition to spending less money in ways that are not health-supportive, Americans are actually putting more money into things that support health. In fact, 56% say they’re spending more on health and wellness this year than last, surpassing all other categories, such as travel, shopping, entertainment, and more.

For some, prioritizing health may as well be set in stone: 1 in 5 Americans say they don’t plan to cut any aspect of their health spending, regardless of what the economy does next. Furthermore, 89% say they won’t reduce spending on healthy foods, 88% won’t scale back or cancel their gym memberships, and 85% say their spending on skincare won’t budge.

Telehealth Can Offset Healthcare Costs

Telehealth is already growing in popularity, with 79% of Americans saying they’ve used such services for some aspect of their healthcare, ranging from general health needs (31%) to mental health (24%) to weight loss (17%, and more. This percentage is only set to increase, given that Gen Zers and millennials make up a larger user base of telehealth services than Gen Xers and baby boomers. (Specifically, 82% of younger generations report using telehealth services, versus 71% of older generations.)

8 in 10 Americans Have Used a Telehealth Service

Telehealth also saves time—and as the saying goes, time is money. According to research, Americans spend an average of 123 minutes per each doctor’s appointment, including 38 minutes of travel time. They go to an average of four visits per year, which adds up to several hours of “found time” that could be used in different healthy ways

Budget-Friendly Ways to Stay Healthy, Even if the Economy Isn’t

In addition to leaning into telehealth to save money amid tough economic conditions, here are a few more tips on how to trim your wellness budget without compromising your health.

Meal prep. Cooking nutrient-dense meals in advance can save you money on unhealthy takeout when you’re short on time. Plus, you can maximize leftovers. Stock up on recession-proof staples. Oats, lentils, frozen produce, and canned fish go far on a budget and are healthy alternatives to fast food. Go to the “free” gym. Parks, city streets, and the sun are all free and just as effective as the gym as a setting to run, walk, or meditate. Plus, it offers a free vitamin D supplement. Americans name “fresh air instead of fitness memberships” as one of the top ways their health has benefited from the downturn in the economy. Cut it out. If you’ve ever wanted to quit an unhealthy habit, like smoking or drinking, now’s the time! Use the economy as an excuse to cut back on guilty pleasures. Take the long way. For quick trips to the grocery store, dry cleaner, pharmacy, or other daily or weekly excursions, walk instead of driving. It’s healthier for both you and the planet.

Data & Methodology

Results are based on an August 2025 online survey of 6,985 people. Participants include approximately (1) 5,000 18-to-65-year-old respondents in the top 50 metropolitan areas (100 respondents per city); (2) 5,000 18-to-65-year-old respondents in each of the 50 states (100 respondents per state); and (3) a nationally representative sample of 500 18-to-65-year-old respondents to contextualize results. These three categories are not mutually exclusive; some respondents fall within more than one category.

Findings were analyzed by more than 150 demographic and psychographic cuts. These include city, region, self-identified gender, age, race and ethnicity, relationship status, parenting status, sexual orientation (heterosexual, bisexual, gay, lesbian, pansexual, asexual, queer, etc.), fandoms (music, sports, etc.), and fitness and diet preferences, among other areas of interest.

All study data captured originate from this source, unless otherwise noted. Independent research firm Culture Co-op conducted and analyzed research and findings.

This story was produced by Hims and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.