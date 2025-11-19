Why heart attacks spike during Thanksgiving, and what you can do about it

Bandersnatch // Shutterstock

Every Thanksgiving, while millions of Americans gather around tables laden with turkey and pie, emergency rooms brace for an invisible surge: a wave of cardiac emergencies that makes the holiday season one of the deadliest times of the year.

Doctronic explores the sobering statistics. Norton Healthcare research shows cardiac deaths increase by approximately 5% during the holiday season, with studies documenting a 5% to 15% spike in heart attacks and emergency room visits for heart-related concerns from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. More cardiac deaths occur on December 25 than on any other day of the year, followed by December 26 and January 1, according to the American Heart Association.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

The phenomenon isn’t anecdotal. Research examining over a decade of hospital admissions found Christmas Eve brought a 37% greater risk of heart attacks, with a 20% increase on New Year’s Day and 15% increase on Christmas Day. While Thanksgiving-specific data is less isolated, cardiologists report the pattern begins with the November holiday.

Most striking: this increase happens everywhere. Geography offers no protection.

The holiday heart attack surge isn’t caused by a single factor—it’s a dangerous convergence of multiple threats that uniquely characterize this time of year.

8 Causes of Increased Heart Attack Risks During the Holidays

1. Rich, Salty Foods

Classic holiday dishes are notoriously high in sodium, which can cause fluid retention and exacerbate high blood pressure. A typical Thanksgiving dinner can exceed 5,000 calories, and unusually large meals cause triglyceride levels to spike, bringing inflammation that can trigger a heart attack.

2. Alcohol Consumption:

Perhaps most insidious is “Holiday Heart Syndrome.” First described in 1978, this condition refers to cardiac arrhythmias—especially atrial fibrillation—that follow binge drinking. The arrhythmias typically occur 12 to 36 hours after alcohol consumption, meaning Thanksgiving night drinking can trigger heart problems Friday morning.

Holiday heart syndrome accounts for 35% to 62% of alcohol-related atrial fibrillation cases in emergency departments, according to Medscape. It affects chronic heavy drinkers but can also occur in people who rarely drink but binge occasionally.

3. Physical Overload

Overindulging doesn’t just stress your digestive system—it can overstimulate your central nervous system and promote rapid, irregular heart rhythms. Excessive salt intake can lead to high blood pressure and fluid retention, both additional risk factors for cardiac events.

4. Delayed Medical Care

One of the biggest reasons people suffer severe cardiac events during the holidays is that they minimize symptoms and don’t seek care as quickly as they should. People may feel too busy with holiday events to pay attention to symptoms, or they don’t want to ruin a holiday for others with a visit to the emergency room.

5. Emotional Stress

Many people experience heightened anxiety from family obligations, financial pressures, and travel. The stress response triggers adrenaline release, which increases heart rate and blood pressure.

6. Cold Weather

For much of the country, Thanksgiving brings the first real cold. Cold weather constricts blood vessels and raises blood pressure, increasing heart strain. Snow shoveling compounds this risk.

7. Disrupted Routines

Holiday travel disrupts medication schedules, sleep patterns, and exercise routines. Disrupted sleep alone can trigger atrial fibrillation, the most common heart rhythm disorder.

8. Respiratory Illnesses

Thanksgiving comes during peak cold and flu season. These respiratory diseases place extra pressure on the heart, increasing heart attack risk for individuals who already have cardiovascular problems.

Who’s Most at Risk?

The risk is especially high for those over 75 or with diabetes or coronary artery disease.

However, most heart attack victims have unknown underlying conditions quietly damaging their cardiovascular system, such as:

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Early heart disease

Even seemingly healthy people face risk if they suddenly overindulge far beyond normal patterns.

The Deadly Mistake: Ignoring Warning Signs

Norton Healthcare reports that early signs of a heart attack occur in more than 50% of people who experience one. Yet during holidays, people routinely dismiss these symptoms.

Warning signs include:

Chest pain or discomfort with heaviness, pressure, aching, burning, fullness, or squeezing

Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, left shoulder, neck, back, throat, jaw, or stomach

Shortness of breath

Unusual leg swelling

Nausea, lightheadedness, or cold sweats

If you experience any of these symptoms, call 911 immediately. Do not wait. Do not drive yourself. Do not convince yourself it’s just indigestion.

Emergency medical services can begin life-saving treatment en route. Every minute counts.

Prevention Strategies That Work

Most holiday heart attacks are preventable. Here’s how to protect yourself and your loved ones:

Before Thanksgiving

Get Your Health in Order: Schedule routine medical check-ups and screening tests in the weeks leading up to the holidays. Make sure any chronic conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes are well-controlled. Get your COVID-19, flu, and RSV vaccinations if you’re eligible—research shows flu shots can significantly reduce heart attack risk.

Know Your Risk: If you have existing heart disease, a family history of cardiac problems, diabetes, or are over 75, talk with your doctor about specific precautions you should take during the holidays.

During the Holiday

Hydrate First: Drink one or two cups of water 30 minutes before your meal. This helps you feel fuller without overeating and aids digestion.

Practice Moderation: Rather than piling your plate high, take smaller portions and spread out eating over time. This gives your body a chance to digest without overwhelming your cardiovascular system.

Go Easy on Salt and Alcohol: Use low-salt holiday recipes or herbs and spices for flavor instead of salt. Limit alcohol consumption—even moderate amounts can trigger arrhythmias in susceptible individuals. Binge drinking is particularly dangerous and is directly linked to holiday heart syndrome.

Don’t Skip Your Medications: Maintain your regular medication schedule even while traveling. Disrupted routines are a major contributor to holiday cardiac events.

Manage Stress: Use relaxation techniques like deep breathing, mindfulness, or yoga. Don’t overextend yourself. It’s okay to say no.

Stay Active: Keep up with regular physical activity, even if it’s just a daily walk. Exercise helps maintain heart health and manages stress.

Avoid Overexertion: Limit extreme physical exertion like shoveling heavy snow, playing intensely with children, or pushing yourself too hard while hosting. Ask for help.

Get Adequate Sleep: Maintain regular sleep patterns as much as possible. Severe sleep disruption can trigger cardiac arrhythmias.

The Most Important Rule: Don’t Delay Care

Call 911 and begin CPR if necessary. If you or someone at your gathering experiences potential heart attack symptoms, act immediately. Don’t wait until after dinner or until the holiday is over.

The Role of Technology in Heart Health

While preventing holiday heart attacks requires vigilance and smart lifestyle choices, emerging technology is helping people with chronic conditions manage their health year-round.

AI-powered health monitoring systems increasingly track heart rhythms, blood pressure, and vital signs continuously, alerting patients and physicians to concerning changes before they become emergencies. Remote patient monitoring programs use machine learning to identify patterns that indicate deteriorating heart health, allowing early intervention.

For people with existing heart conditions, digital medication reminders, telehealth check-ins, and AI-assisted care coordination help maintain consistent treatment during holiday travel disruptions. While these technologies can’t replace the importance of recognizing symptoms and seeking immediate care, they provide growing support for cardiovascular disease management—particularly valuable for the estimated 127 million American adults living with some form of heart disease.

A Holiday Worth Celebrating Safely

Thanksgiving should be a time of gratitude, family, and joy—not a trip to the emergency room. Understanding the multifaceted risks of holiday heart attacks is the first step toward prevention.

Pay attention to your body. Prioritize your health over pleasing others or maintaining traditions. Make mindful choices about food, alcohol, and stress. And most importantly, never ignore cardiac symptoms, no matter how inconvenient the timing.

Your health is more valuable than any holiday tradition. This Thanksgiving, give yourself and your loved ones the greatest gift possible: the knowledge and preparation to stay safe during the most wonderful—and most dangerous—time of the year.

This story was produced by Doctronic and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.