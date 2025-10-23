America’s hardest water: The 10 US cities with the highest water hardness

Nicholas J Klein // Shutterstock

If you’ve ever dealt with stubborn limescale on faucets, cloudy spots on glassware, or soap that just won’t lather, hard water is likely to blame. But did you know that some cities have significantly harder water than others? Across the U.S., each state’s water hardness level vary widely, depending on the natural minerals in the water supply. Some areas experience extreme mineral buildup, leading to plumbing issues, appliance damage, and increased maintenance costs.

Using data from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and municipal water reports, Leaf Home identified the top 10 U.S. cities with the hardest water. Read on to see if your city made the list—and learn how to help protect your home from the costly impact of hard water.

Key Takeaways

Hard water is widespread, affecting 85% of U.S. homes, leading to scale buildup, appliance inefficiencies, and costly plumbing maintenance.

The hardest water cities in the U.S., including Las Vegas, San Antonio, and Kansas City, have water hardness levels exceeding 250 mg/L, causing major household issues.

Water softening solutions, such as salt-based softeners, salt-free conditioners, and reverse osmosis systems, help protect plumbing, appliances, and daily water quality.

What Is Hard Water?

Hard water contains high levels of dissolved minerals, primarily calcium and magnesium. These minerals enter the water supply naturally as it moves through limestone, chalk, and other mineral-rich rock formations. The more minerals in the water, the harder it becomes. While hard water isn’t harmful to drink, it can cause various household issues, from limescale buildup in pipes to reduced efficiency in water-using appliances.

Water hardness is measured in milligrams per liter (mg/L) of calcium carbonate (CaCO₃). The higher the number, the more minerals are in your water. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), water hardness falls into four categories:

0-60 mg/L – Soft

61-120 mg/L – Moderately Hard

121-180 mg/L – Hard

180+ mg/L – Very Hard

Homeowners often notice mineral deposits on faucets, stiff laundry, and reduced soap lathering in cities with very hard water. Over time, these issues can lead to costly repairs and increased maintenance needs (Fig. 1).

What Is Hard Water’s Impact?

While hard water isn’t considered a health risk and isn’t regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), it can cause costly problems for homeowners. The high mineral content in hard water leads to scale buildup in plumbing, water heaters, and appliances, reducing efficiency and increasing maintenance costs. Over time, scale deposits can clog pipes, shorten the lifespan of appliances, and drive up energy bills.

Have you ever noticed your coffee maker taking longer to brew, or your dishwasher leaving cloudy spots on glassware? These are signs of mineral buildup slowing down your appliances and making them work harder. Hard water also affects daily routines, making soap and detergent less effective, leaving behind residue on dishes, and even drying out skin and hair.

Hard water is a widespread issue in the U.S.—85% of homes have at least moderately hard water (Fig. 2). Some cities experience extreme hardness levels, with municipal water suppliers in Las Vegas, San Antonio, and Kansas City reporting water hardness exceeding 250 mg/L. In total, 6.5 million people live in the 10 hardest-hit cities, where the effects of hard water are more severe. From increased appliance wear to extra time scrubbing away stains, the hidden costs of hard water add up quickly.

Top 10 U.S. Cities With the Hardest Water

Now that we know how hard water affects daily life, here’s a look at where it’s the worst. Water hardness isn’t the same everywhere—some cities have significantly higher levels of dissolved minerals than others. Using data from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and municipal water reports, Leaf Home identified the 10 hardest water cities in the U.S. These cities experience extreme water hardness, often exceeding 250 mg/L of calcium carbonate (CaCO₃), which leads to faster scale buildup, higher appliance maintenance costs, and more noticeable hard water effects in daily life.

Midland, TX Las Vegas, NV San Antonio, TX Indianapolis, IN Kansas City, MO Phoenix, AZ Riverside, CA Minneapolis, MN Tampa, FL Salt Lake City, UT

The following infographic highlights these cities, their water hardness levels, and the primary sources of their water supply (Fig. 3). If you live in one of these areas, you may already be dealing with the effects of hard water—but there are solutions to help reduce its impact.

Hard Water Solutions: Water Softening

If you live in a hard water zone, the good news is that there are several effective ways to treat it. One of the most common solutions is a salt-based water softener, which removes hard minerals through ion exchange, replacing calcium and magnesium with sodium ions. These systems are highly effective at helping prevent scale buildup in pipes and appliances, but they require regular salt refills. For those looking to avoid added sodium, salt-free water conditioners offer an alternative. Instead of removing minerals, they alter their structure to help prevent them from sticking to surfaces, reducing buildup without salt.

Other filtration options include reverse osmosis systems, which force water through a membrane to remove minerals and impurities—a point-of-use system that is great for drinking water and can support a whole home treatment system. Carbon filtration systems improve water taste and odor but don’t fully remove hard water minerals. For smaller-scale fixes, simple household treatments like boiling water or running vinegar rinses through appliances can temporarily reduce buildup.

The best approach depends on your home’s water hardness level and specific needs. Investing in a water softening or filtration system can help extend the life of your plumbing and appliances, improve water quality, and save you money on maintenance and repairs.

Methodology

The data in this report is sourced from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which provides comprehensive water hardness measurements across the United States. Additional insights come from municipal water reports and the EPA Safe Drinking Water Information System (SDWIS) to ensure accuracy in identifying the hardest water cities and their impact on households.

This story was produced by Leaf Home and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.