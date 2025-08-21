zimmytws // Shutterstock

Which states search Google the most for weight loss topics?

Millions of Americans turn to Google daily for weight loss answers, and interest continues growing as national obesity rates have decreased for the first time in years. Between July 2024 and 2025, popularity for the Google search term “weight loss” increased by over 26%. However, some states are more interested than others in researching wellness goals. Hers delves into the Google search trends related to weight loss and reveals which states are most interested in these topics.

Which areas search for weight loss topics the most? To find out, Hers analyzed a 90-day window in Google Trends targeting four different search terms:

See if your state made the list of the highest search interest on Google for weight loss topics.

Hers

Top 10 States Searching Google for Weight Loss Topics

Key Findings

The majority of the top 10 states also have the highest obesity rates in the nation, including Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky.

Western and Northeastern states, including Hawai‘i, New Jersey, and California, rank lowest.

Midwestern states are spread across the rankings, reflecting a more mixed regional picture regarding weight loss interest.

States Searching Google for Weight Loss Topics: Trends and Insights

Find out which states have the most and least interest in each weight loss topic when searching for information on Google.

Which States Search the Most for Weight Loss Topics?

Highest Weight Loss Interest Score

Mississippi

Tennessee

West Virginia

Lowest Weight Loss Interest Score

Hawaii

Alaska

New Mexico

Which States Search the Most for Workout Topics?

Highest Workout Interest Score

Texas

Arizona

Tennessee

Lowest Workout Interest Score

Maine

West Virginia

Oregon

Which States Search the Most for Diet Topics?

Highest Diet Interest Score

Alabama

Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee (tied)

Arkansas and Idaho (tied)

Lowest Diet Interest Score

New Jersey

Hawaii, New York, and Rhode Island (tied)

Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia (tied)

Which States Search the Most for GLP-1 Topics?

Highest GLP-1 Interest Score

Idaho

Wisconsin

Nebraska and West Virginia (tied)

Lowest GLP-1 Interest Score

New York

New Jersey

California

States Searching Google the Most for Weight Loss Topics, Ranked from Highest to Lowest

See where your state stands regarding online interest in weight loss.

1. Tennessee

2. Alabama

3. Kentucky

4. Louisiana

5. Mississippi

6. West Virginia

7. Arkansas

8. Missouri

9. Idaho

10. Arizona

11. South Carolina

12. North Carolina

13. Kansas, Ohio, and Utah (tied)

16. Wisconsin

17. Vermont

18. Colorado and Indiana (tied)

20. Minnesota and Nebraska (tied)

22. Iowa

23. Oklahoma

24. Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming (tied)

28. Massachusetts, Michigan, and New Hampshire (tied)

31. Delaware and Georgia (tied)

33. Pennsylvania and Texas (tied)

35. Maryland

36. Washington

37. Connecticut, Maine, and Rhode Island (tied)

40. Oregon and Virginia (tied)

42. Florida

43. Illinois and Nevada (tied)

45. New York

46. Alaska

47. New Mexico

48. California

49. New Jersey

50. Hawai‘i

Data and Methodology: How States Were Scored

Hers calculated the cumulative interest in four search terms over 90 days in Google Trends to score the states. The data reflected May through July 2025 and focused on the following:

Weight loss

Workout

Diet

GLP-1

Google assigns an interest score from 0 to 100, 100 indicating peak popularity. Hers then tallied the total interest scores across all four categories to rank the states.

3 Tips for Healthy, Sustainable Weight Loss

Researching weight loss strategies is a great first step in reaching your health goals. Here are three more actionable steps to level up your wellness routine.

Create a customized care plan: There’s no one-size-fits-all solution to losing weight. A professional healthcare provider can help you find the right treatment options based on your goals, habits, and health history. Consider scheduling a telehealth appointment for convenient access to quality care.

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution to losing weight. A professional healthcare provider can help you find the right treatment options based on your goals, habits, and health history. Consider scheduling a telehealth appointment for convenient access to quality care. Work out at your own pace: Start any new workout routine at a reasonable level. Don’t overdo it; start with beginner exercises that inspire you to keep going, then increase intensity as you become stronger.

Start any new workout routine at a reasonable level. Don’t overdo it; start with beginner exercises that inspire you to keep going, then increase intensity as you become stronger. Incorporate healthy eating habits: Individualized nutrition advice can be a game-changer for your health goals. In addition to helping you lose weight, a long-term nutrition strategy can impact other health outcomes like improved cardiovascular health, gut microbiome, and sleep quality. Get inspired to eat better with this ultimate grocery list for weight loss.

