The coldest counties in the 10 warmest states

Climate change is causing heat waves to be even hotter and more common across the United States. Daily record-high temperatures from 2000 to 2009 were documented twice as frequently as record-lows, while those areas in the country with an excess of nine extreme-heat days experienced more such days than in the past.

On a global scale, a New York Times analysis of data released by NASA and the NOAA has shown that the last eight years are the hottest on record. Overall, cold days are becoming less frequent. Yet despite that fact, occurrences of unseasonable cold, as well as cooling trends in some regions of the country, still dot the national map.

Stacker ranked more than 900 counties in the 10 coldest states in the continental U.S. to find the warmest based on average temperature between May 2022 and April 2023, citing National Centers for Environmental Information data. The warmest states are Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and North Carolina. Ties are broken based on the average low temperature. North Carolina counties dominate the forthcoming list, thanks to the mountainous terrain.

Keep reading to discover which counties rank the coldest in the 10 warmest U.S. states.


Mary Terriberry // Shutterstock

#50. Stokes County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 59.3 F (1.9 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 70.3 F
– Average low: 48.3 F
– #2001 coldest county nationally


Canva

#49. Baxter County, Arkansas

– Average temperature: 59.3 F (3.2 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 71.1 F
– Average low: 47.5 F
– #1997 coldest county nationally


Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#48. Alexander County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 59.3 F (1.9 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 70.7 F
– Average low: 47.9 F
– #1993 coldest county nationally


Canva

#47. Fulton County, Arkansas

– Average temperature: 59.2 F (3.2 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 70.9 F
– Average low: 47.5 F
– #1989 coldest county nationally


shuttersv // Shutterstock

#46. Benton County, Arkansas

– Average temperature: 59.2 F (3.3 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 71.1 F
– Average low: 47.3 F
– #1983 coldest county nationally


Canva

#45. Hansford County, Texas

– Average temperature: 59.2 F (8.2 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 73.8 F
– Average low: 44.6 F
– #1981 coldest county nationally


RaksyBH // Shutterstock

#44. Harper County, Oklahoma

– Average temperature: 59.1 F (2.5 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 73.6 F
– Average low: 44.6 F
– #1975 coldest county nationally


mzglass96 // Shutterstock

#43. Yadkin County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 59.1 F (2.1 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 70.8 F
– Average low: 47.4 F
– #1970 coldest county nationally


NicholasGeraldinePhotos // Shutterstock

#42. Boone County, Arkansas

– Average temperature: 59.1 F (3.4 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 70.8 F
– Average low: 47.3 F
– #1967 coldest county nationally


Canva

#41. Parmer County, Texas

– Average temperature: 59.1 F (8.4 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 73.7 F
– Average low: 44.4 F
– #1968 coldest county nationally


Canva

#40. Ochiltree County, Texas

– Average temperature: 58.8 F (8.6 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 73.3 F
– Average low: 44.4 F
– #1952 coldest county nationally


Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#39. Caldwell County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 58.8 F (2.3 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 70.7 F
– Average low: 47.0 F
– #1950 coldest county nationally


Canva

#38. Gilmer County, Georgia

– Average temperature: 58.8 F (7.0 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 70.0 F
– Average low: 47.6 F
– #1947 coldest county nationally


Bonita R. Cheshier // Shutterstock

#37. Searcy County, Arkansas

– Average temperature: 58.8 F (3.7 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 69.7 F
– Average low: 47.8 F
– #1944 coldest county nationally


Canva

#36. Carroll County, Arkansas

– Average temperature: 58.8 F (3.7 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 70.4 F
– Average low: 47.1 F
– #1939 coldest county nationally


Canva

#35. Deaf Smith County, Texas

– Average temperature: 58.8 F (8.7 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 73.3 F
– Average low: 44.2 F
– #1941 coldest county nationally


Canva

#34. Oldham County, Texas

– Average temperature: 58.7 F (8.7 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 73.3 F
– Average low: 44.2 F
– #1937 coldest county nationally


Canva

#33. Lipscomb County, Texas

– Average temperature: 58.7 F (8.8 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 73.3 F
– Average low: 44.1 F
– #1931 coldest county nationally


Mary Terriberry // Shutterstock

#32. Wilkes County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 58.5 F (2.7 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 69.9 F
– Average low: 47.1 F
– #1906 coldest county nationally


Bonita R. Cheshier // Shutterstock

#31. Madison County, Arkansas

– Average temperature: 58.5 F (4.0 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 69.6 F
– Average low: 47.3 F
– #1897 coldest county nationally


Canva

#30. Beaver County, Oklahoma

– Average temperature: 58.5 F (3.1 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 73.2 F
– Average low: 43.7 F
– #1900 coldest county nationally


Canva

#29. McDowell County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 58.4 F (2.7 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 69.6 F
– Average low: 47.3 F
– #1896 coldest county nationally


Canva

#28. Surry County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 58.4 F (2.8 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 70.0 F
– Average low: 46.8 F
– #1890 coldest county nationally


Canva

#27. Newton County, Arkansas

– Average temperature: 58.3 F (4.2 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 68.8 F
– Average low: 47.8 F
– #1883 coldest county nationally


Canva

#26. Rabun County, Georgia

– Average temperature: 58.2 F (7.6 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 69.1 F
– Average low: 47.4 F
– #1869 coldest county nationally


Canva

#25. Sherman County, Texas

– Average temperature: 58.1 F (9.3 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 73.1 F
– Average low: 43.2 F
– #1863 coldest county nationally


Canva

#24. Fannin County, Georgia

– Average temperature: 57.8 F (8.0 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 69.5 F
– Average low: 46.0 F
– #1828 coldest county nationally


Canva

#23. Texas County, Oklahoma

– Average temperature: 57.7 F (3.9 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 72.9 F
– Average low: 42.5 F
– #1816 coldest county nationally


Canva

#22. Union County, Georgia

– Average temperature: 57.6 F (8.2 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 69.3 F
– Average low: 45.8 F
– #1795 coldest county nationally


Canva

#21. Towns County, Georgia

– Average temperature: 57.5 F (8.4 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 69.1 F
– Average low: 45.9 F
– #1773 coldest county nationally


James R Poston // Shutterstock

#20. Cherokee County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 57.3 F (3.8 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 69.8 F
– Average low: 44.9 F
– #1755 coldest county nationally


Canva

#19. Hartley County, Texas

– Average temperature: 57.3 F (10.2 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 72.1 F
– Average low: 42.4 F
– #1740 coldest county nationally


George Dukin // Shutterstock

#18. Clay County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 56.4 F (4.8 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 68.2 F
– Average low: 44.5 F
– #1608 coldest county nationally


Anthony Ricci // Shutterstock

#17. Henderson County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 56.2 F (4.9 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 66.3 F
– Average low: 46.1 F
– #1591 coldest county nationally


Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#16. Madison County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 56.1 F (5.0 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 66.9 F
– Average low: 45.3 F
– #1582 coldest county nationally


Canva

#15. Dallam County, Texas

– Average temperature: 55.9 F (11.6 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 71.5 F
– Average low: 40.3 F
– #1555 coldest county nationally


Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#14. Buncombe County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 55.5 F (5.7 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 66.2 F
– Average low: 44.8 F
– #1506 coldest county nationally


digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#13. Graham County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 55.3 F (5.8 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 66.8 F
– Average low: 43.9 F
– #1484 coldest county nationally


JNix // Shutterstock

#12. Macon County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 55.1 F (6.1 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 66.2 F
– Average low: 44.0 F
– #1462 coldest county nationally


Canva

#11. Cimarron County, Oklahoma

– Average temperature: 55.1 F (6.5 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 70.9 F
– Average low: 39.3 F
– #1460 coldest county nationally


Canva

#10. Transylvania County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 55.1 F (6.1 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 65.1 F
– Average low: 45.0 F
– #1456 coldest county nationally


Canva

#9. Alleghany County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 54.0 F (7.2 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 64.4 F
– Average low: 43.6 F
– #1333 coldest county nationally


Canva

#8. Jackson County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 53.6 F (7.6 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 64.4 F
– Average low: 42.9 F
– #1295 coldest county nationally


Canva

#7. Swain County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 53.3 F (7.8 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 64.0 F
– Average low: 42.7 F
– #1250 coldest county nationally


MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#6. Mitchell County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 52.8 F (8.4 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 63.4 F
– Average low: 42.2 F
– #1180 coldest county nationally


Canva

#5. Yancey County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 52.6 F (8.5 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 63.1 F
– Average low: 42.2 F
– #1155 coldest county nationally


Canva

#4. Watauga County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 52.5 F (8.7 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 62.9 F
– Average low: 42.1 F
– #1139 coldest county nationally


Gary Rolband // Shutterstock

#3. Ashe County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 52.4 F (8.8 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 63.0 F
– Average low: 41.7 F
– #1126 coldest county nationally


Canva

#2. Haywood County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 52.2 F (8.9 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 62.2 F
– Average low: 42.2 F
– #1108 coldest county nationally


Canva

#1. Avery County, North Carolina

– Average temperature: 51.7 F (9.4 F lower than state average)
– Average high: 61.6 F
– Average low: 41.9 F
– #1037 coldest county nationally

