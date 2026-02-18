The ‘it’ cities are out in 2025: The 2025-2026 migration report

Chansak Joe // Shutterstock

In 2025, South Carolina topped inbound move searches compared to exits. And its coastal resort, Myrtle Beach, also won the city prize for the largest share of inbound searches in the country. But what other destinations are coming for the Palmetto State’s crown, and will they really threaten its dominance in 2026?

MoveBuddha’s fifth annual migration report looks back on 2025 and analyzes half a million searches made in the moving cost estimator tool.

Unlike Census data, which is often months or a year old, this data is forward-looking and indicates where people are planning to move and also where they are moving from. From this, moveBuddha analyzed high-level insights at the state and city levels — and also forecast what’s likely to come next in 2026.

Here’s what moveBuddha found in 2025 and what that suggests for 2026 and beyond.

Key Findings

Microdestinations gain 10%+ in popularity in 2025. Don’t expect to see three or more in-moves for every exit anywhere in 2026.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, no state pulls in double the number of in-moves as out-moves, but for a third year in a row, South Carolina is the #1 destination for in-moves compared to exits. It sees just shy of two newcomers for every exit.

Alaska has seen the biggest percentage increase in interest in 2025, with its in-to-out ratio up 32.02% from 2024.

With 3.28 in-moves per exit, #1 Myrtle Beach is a big part of South Carolina’s buzz, outpacing the state itself for in-moves versus out-moves.

Five of the 10 most desirable cities of 2025 are in Florida, which lies outside the top 10 most desirable states. Ocala, Port St. Lucie, Palm Coast, St. Augustine, and Kissimmee, while its age-restricted enclave, The Villages, has seen the biggest decline in move interest.

Goodbye ultratrendy cities, and hello to a sprawl of hotspots from Bellingham, Washington, to Port St. Lucie, cities that lie 2,680 miles apart.

In 2026, moveBuddha forecasts Alaska’s north star will keep rising. It stands to pull in an average of 2.45 new neighbors for every Alaskan calling it quits. South Dakota will see the fastest-growing surge of interest.

I. Moving Patterns: Americans Moved Less in 2025 — And Got Pickier

In 2025, fewer Americans moved overall. Those who did found that there were no longer heavy-hitter destinations where “everyone” wants to go. Instead, the window is getting smaller, with less up-and-down swing as destinations find their trendiness evening out, spreading across a larger buffet of states.

Microdestinations Gained 10% Popularity in 2025

Today, microdestinations are beginning to edge out the big statewide winners. Think small cities and towns that attract lots of movers, even though their state is only middle of the pack.

For instance, would-be movers are finding Fort Collins, Colorado, and Salem, Oregon, great places to buy a home (as well as catch a game).

Cumming, Georgia, offers access to Lake Lanier lounging without suffering through Atlanta’s traffic.

Georgetown, Texas, and Littleton, Colorado, offer big-city amenities nearby, with small downtowns and indie shops where breweries and small(er) town vibes reign.

All these spots have grown in popularity by more than 10% in 2025. None of their states are in the top 10 for 2025 for in-to-out ratio.

That means that, as popular Southern and Mountain West destinations get more crowded and unaffordable, newcomers are looking instead to replicate their favorite cities’ vibes in other places. And they’re more willing than ever to look out of state for that just-right destination.

In-to-out move ratios aren’t necessarily getting lower; after all, when someone moves out of one destination, they put down roots in another, evening out the math of state-to-state moves. But move ratios are clustering closer together, with fewer states caught in the whiplash of extreme popularity (or facing an apocalyptic exodus).

II. States – From South Carolina’s 3rd Year at the Top to Alaska’s Surge in 2025

South Carolina keeps the crown for attracting the most interest from movers, followed by Idaho and North Carolina, while Alaska surges into the spotlight. Retirees, value seekers, and off-the-beaten-path trailblazers are steering state migration in 2025. Meanwhile, California and Illinois begin quiet comebacks, while Washington D.C. suffers the steepest decline in mover interest.

What Were the Most Popular States for Movers in 2025? South Carolina, Idaho, and North Carolina

For the third year in a row, South Carolina reigned supreme as Americans’ top move-to destination in 2025. Its staying power is remarkably stable, too. In 2024, just over twice as many movers flooded the state as left, while from 2020 to 2023, the number fluctuated between 1.9 and 2.11.

So while South Carolina actually has a negative birth rate and limited appeal to international migrants, its population is growing due to migration from other states, leading to a housing crunch and mixed opinions on the costs of success.

Its retirement climate is part of the appeal, with destinations best known among the golf-cart set surging strongest, and the percentage of residents over 65 rising from 13.75% in 2010 to 19.36% in 2024.

While South Carolina holds steady, its 1.99 in-move ratio sits atop a national dampening of “trendy” moves: It’s the first year since the COVID-19 pandemic when no state saw double the number of in-moves compared to out-moves.

Idaho takes second place in 2025, offering wide-open spaces, along with lower costs (compared to the home states of many movers who are looking to exit Washington and California markets).

North Carolina ranks third. Like its southern neighbor, interest is highest among older generations. But locals note that affordability, economy, lifestyle, and remote work are also driving moves.

New to the top 10 in 2025 are Alaska (debuting at #4), Delaware, and Alabama.

They displace West Virginia, Wyoming, and Montana.

What Were the Least Popular States for Movers in 2025? California, New Jersey, and Connecticut

California retains the #50 position, though it’s bleeding much less than in 2024; in 2025, 0.62 newcomers moved in compared to out — in 2024, that figure was 0.48. People are still leaving compared to arriving, but the gap is narrowing.

New Jersey holds steady at #49, with comparable outflow to 2024. Along with California and New Jersey, 2024’s #47, Rhode Island, is one of the bottom states to see a lift in 2025.

Seven of the bottom 10 wind up there due to worse performance in 2025. Take Connecticut, which takes a dip in 2025, landing in spot #47. In 2024, the state saw 0.72 in-moves for every move out, but in 2025, just 0.67 movers stayed for each outbound move.

Other bottom states where more residents are heading out than in 2024, and which are all seeing more out-moves than newcomers, are Virginia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and New York.

Alaska Saw the Biggest Jump in 2025

Alaska’s big surge is the largest positive shock of 2025. Moving from #13 to #4, its ratio has surged from 1.30 to 1.62, the largest jump in ratio in the whole dataset, more than doubling the gains that other states have seen (with a 32% increase in move ratio). The end result? Alaska isn’t a niche destination for hunters and fishing industry workers anymore but a legitimate refuge for adventurers tired of the lower 48.

The shift follows years of decline and gels with the advent of widespread remote work and a growing emphasis on lifestyle over big-city career ladders.

Meanwhile, longtime out-migration locales like Illinois and California are staging quiet comebacks. That’s saying something, since just 15 states saw any improvement in their move ratio in 2025.

The comeback cohort includes 2024’s #48 Rhode Island. The tiny seaside state bounced back with a 15.36% improvement in move ratio in 2025 — second only to Alaska.

Moving from #43 overall to #31, Illinois has logged the biggest rank improvement in 2025, with a ratio moving from 0.82 to 0.94 (an 11.61% improvement). It’s still losing people, but it’s much closer to breaking even.

Also notable is California’s 14.11% improvement. While it’s the third largest improvement in the nation year over year, that hasn’t dislodged the Golden State from its #50 spot overall…but it’s a start.

Washington DC Led the Nation’s Steepest Drop in 2025 Move Interest

The biggest face-plant of 2025 comes from Washington D.C. The District has flipped from a 1.01 ratio to 0.74, the most significant drop in rank in the dataset, down 27.36%.

Part of a group of dense, expensive cities that see residents leaving in droves, D.C. also saw the pattern compounded by the loss of some 200,000 jobs in 2025. Analysts concluded that the District’s fortunes “took a nosedive” in 2025 due to federal job losses that ricocheted throughout the local economy.

Perhaps displaced workers are throwing in the towel and heading to the Last Frontier.

But it’s important to contextualize the surges and slumps.

2025 has seen fewer move actions than in years past, with far fewer Americans uprooting to new states than they did during and immediately after the COVID-19 pandemic. So while Alaska searches shifted from 1.30 to 1.62 in-moves for each exit, and D.C. tumbled from 1.01 to 0.74, South Dakota once saw its fortunes change from 5.4 in-moves per exit in the third quarter of 2023 to 1.44 the next.

Today, we’re seeing the top “surge” and “slump” rates sit around 25-35%. That’s a far cry from the 73% swings we saw at the height of the migration boom.

III. Cities – Myrtle Beach and Florida Retirement Hubs Dominated Inbound Interest in 2025

Movers favor Myrtle Beach and other Southern retirement destinations in 2025, yet momentum increasingly flows toward small and mid-sized metros that mix nature, culture, and careers. Roseville, Kissimmee, Georgetown, Santa Fe, Asheville, Bellingham, Boulder, and Raleigh are turning second-ring and college-town appeal into move-to hot spots. Bakersfield and several California metros lead for exits, and long-time hot spot The Villages sees a major cool-down but retains a spot in the top 10.

Which Cities Were Most Popular in 2025? Retirement Havens are Only Part of the Story

With a 3.28 in-to-out ratio, Myrtle Beach is helping South Carolina stay on top when it comes to new neighbors. And who wouldn’t want to throw off their flip flops and dig their toes into miles of Atlantic beaches in the human-sized resort community of ~43,000 residents?

Well, young people, for one.

The “Grand Strand’s” appeal is highest among older adults, making it the fastest-growing metro for Americans over 65 in the country.

In a similar narrative, the top move destinations in 2025 are all in the South, where warm climes and single-story homes traditionally beckon to those hanging up their office lanyards and heading for the nearest fishing hole.

#2 Ocala, Florida, is known as a top retirement destination, while #3 The Villages, Florida, was developed as an age-restricted community where older adults must occupy most homes, and children aren’t typically allowed to live permanently.

It’s fair to assume families aren’t moving to The Villages for the schools and job opportunities.

But retirement destinations aren’t driving the entire list.

Small artistic communities with stunning nature with broad appeal, like Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Asheville, North Carolina, also make appearances in the top 25. College towns with mountain access, like Bellingham, Washington, and Boulder, Colorado, are there, too. And those college towns turned big-city economic powers, like Raleigh, North Carolina, attract not only those in search of a mild winter but a long-lived career.

In other words, while perhaps older adults are driving America’s current top move-to cities, a more nuanced narrative stands out just under the “big” numbers: The rest of America is developing a taste for small and mid-sized cities with outdoor cred across the country.

Which Cities Did Americans Want to Leave the Most in 2025? So Long, SoCal

Where are they leaving in favor of scenic and creative towns? More than any other city, Bakersfield, California, felt emptier in 2025. With an in-to-out move ratio of 0.48, the San Joaquin Valley city joined three other California cities as some of the least popular real estate in the U.S.: Long Beach, Riverside, and Fresno see the highest move-out interest (compared to in-migration) in America in 2025.

Which Cities Were Surging Most in 2025? A Storm of New Moves Hits Florida Towns

While South Carolina is the nation’s most popular overall, it didn’t face a tough climb for the top spot. As it basks in its popularity, other cities are quietly charging up the ladder for the number-one spot.

Ocala, Florida, wasn’t the nation’s favorite in 2024, but in 2025, its in-to-out ratio rose 74%, from 2.39 to an astronomical 3.09. Maybe that’s because it has landed on lists showcasing how to retire on a strict budget or because its prices remain affordable compared to other Florida cities.

#2 Port St. Lucie, Florida, and #3 Palm Coast, Florida, have also seen 70%+ rises in their move ratios. In the case of Port St. Lucie, its ranking has skyrocketed up 113 places. What do all three of Florida’s most popular have in common? They’re retirement havens, affordable compared to nearby alternatives, and off the beaten path — none are truly commutable to Florida’s largest economic centers.

Shooting up 147 places to #4, Roseville, California, shows that California still appeals to movers from out of state. Like Florida’s surging cities, Roseville is still a retirement haven, but it’s also ranked as the best place to raise a family in California.

Overall, hot cities in 2025 have been “second ring” locations outside the grip of urban price tags: Roseville — along with Cumming, Georgia Kissimmee, Florida and Georgetown, Texas — give movers access to airports and hybrid work arrangements even as they allow breathing room from the hustle and bustle of America’s economic centers. And that’s been a winning formula for retirees — but also many families.

Which Cities Were Cooling Off in 2025? 2024’s Hot Spots Were (Mostly) Still Net Positive

Funnily enough, Florida’s The Villages is the top falling city in America in 2025. Where 2024’s meteoric popularity made it #1, in 2025 its in-to-out ratio has plunged 86%, leaving it barely bruised at #3 in the nation. Still one of the most popular cities, with 2.79 newcomers for every move out, The Villages has seen the apex of its popularity.

Just two of the cities losing the most popularity in 2025 have landed in negative territory — both nearby major urban areas: New York City (which went from 1.38 in 2024 to 0.79 in 2025) and North Las Vegas, Nevada (moving from 1.08 to 0.64).

Other big “losers” that remain net positive are often formerly trendy spots that still hold some appeal for movers. For example, Cary, North Carolina, has dominated move-to lists for years, along with Savannah, Georgia, and Olympia, Washington. Their fall from grace is likely less about their desirability than about oversaturation and rising prices.

What are movers to do today? Look for the same vibes in other locations that haven’t caught on yet.

IV. 2026 Forecast: Hidden Corners Will Beat Headline States

Alaska’s spot at the top of moveBuddha’s 2026 forecasts is less about everyone moving there and more about what it represents: Americans are willing to trade status cities for carefully chosen corners that just fit. Whether it’s in places like South Dakota’s small towns or Knoxville, Tennessee, the next generation of hot destinations will be defined less by state borders and more by places that genuinely feel like home.

Where Will Americans Go in 2026? From Alaska Auroras to Dakota Paychecks

One place with plenty of room for newcomers is moveBuddha’s #1 2026 pick, Alaska. Remote workers living out their cabin dreams can catch more auroras and commune with moose, bear, and king crab.

Movers are also forecasted to take advantage of South Dakota’s low unemployment rate, which continues to attract new workers hoping to capitalize on high wages with low costs.

Even West Virginia, which saw its popularity plummet in 2025, is looking like it could stage a comeback in 2026.

America’s moving story isn’t all about 2025. So while moveBuddha pulled 2025’s move searches, eager to learn who wants to go from where to where in 2025, we couldn’t help but wonder, as the years go by, what do these searches show us about the moves that haven’t even been searched yet, let alone completed?

Forecasting tells us that by the end of 2026, we’ll be looking at top in-to-out move ratios in Alaska, Idaho, South Carolina, Maine, and Arkansas. None of these states is forecasted to see fewer than 1.68 new in-moves per exit at any point in 2026, with Alaska hitting nearly 2.5 newcomers per outmove by the end of the year.

South Dakota is the state where inbound interest is rising the fastest, followed by Maine and Arkansas.

*Higher slope means faster projected growth in mover interest from 2019 to 2026.*

Meanwhile, we’ll see the most outflow from California, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Kansas. None of these least popular states is forecasted to see positive inflow in 2026, with these outflow states ranging from 0.61 to 0.72 new move-ins per exit across the year.

We’ve already forecasted 2026’s most popular cities (Knoxville, Tennessee, is #1). Interestingly, none are predicted to be in the nation’s top five most popular states. That split suggests that the next wave of hot destinations isn’t about picking the best state — it will be about picking the right little corner inside states that otherwise fly just under the radar.

Americans Headed North…and South…in 2025

When it comes to moving, 2025 represented a Great Cool-Down and Spread-Out.

While classic retirement destinations are still some of the most popular states and cities in the country, they’re clearly seeing less action.

But the idea of smaller, cooler, and more affordable — with strong lifestyle perks — is here to stay. More Americans are trading big-city prestige for mid-sized metros and even college towns that offer a mix of jobs, decent schools, and outdoor recreation.

Though “return to office” headlines are everywhere, American movers haven’t gotten the memo. They’re still favoring less dense destinations, even taking the idea to the extreme. They’re looking into remote corners of Alaska and retiree suburbs that are a 90-minute drive from the nearest major downtown.

In 2025, the country’s heartstrings are pulling residents in multiple but also opposite directions. Some people are chasing snow, though many others are eyeing the white sand beaches of Florida or South Carolina. Others are settling into college towns, Southern suburbs, and exurban havens that haven’t been popular before.

Behind each of those choices is the same shift: Lifestyle is winning out when Americans decide where to move.

Methodology

The data used in this report comes directly from moveBuddha’s Moving Cost Calculator.

This analysis takes into account searches made from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 1, 2025.

For state trends, moveBuddha only looked at state-to-state moves. For cities, moveBuddha limited the data to places with at least 100 inbound and 100 outbound move searches.

Calculations used in this analysis include:

In-to-Out Ratio In-to-Out = Count of Inbound Moves / Count of Outbound Moves

Ratios >1 indicate more inflow than outflow.

Ratios <1 indicate more outflow than inflow.

The in-to-out ratio is the proportion of inbound versus outbound moves for a city or state over the course of a calendar year.

Ex: South Carolina in 2023 had a net migration ratio of 2.11 (also expressed as 211), meaning that for every 211 searches for moves in, 100 were searching to move out. In 2024, that ratio decreased to 2.05 (also expressed as 205), meaning that for every 205 inbound move searches, 100 were searching to move out.

Ratio percentage-point change: Year-over-year in-to-out ratio percentage-point change

Percentage-Point Change in Ratio = (In-to-Out Ratio 2025 – In-to-Out Ratio 2024) x 100

Calculations based on year-to-year percentage-point change in migration were derived using the state migration ratio. This same method has also been used by LinkedIn data scientists and Bloomberg.

A YoY percent-point change >0 indicates that there was an increase in the ratio of inflow from one year to the next.

A YoY percent-point change <0 indicates that there was a decrease in the ratio of inflow from one year to the next.

2026 forecast: MoveBuddha’s 2026 city forecasts were found using a random forest model.

The model was trained on quarterly data from 2019 to 2025 that accounted for the last four quarters for momentum, the quarter of the year for seasonality, the calendar year for longer-term shifts, and a rolling 12-month average to smooth unusual spikes.

Questions

What are some hidden-gem U.S. cities that are starting to get a lot more attention from movers?

MoveBuddha 2025 data points to a wave of smaller and mid-sized “second ring” cities quietly climbing the charts while big-name metros cool. A few standouts:

Georgetown, Texas

Cumming, Georgia

Fort Collins, Colorado

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Asheville, North Carolina

Bellingham, Washington

Where are people moving in 2026?

According to moveBuddha’s data forecast, the top city that will earn the highest ratio of inbound moves is Knoxville, Tennessee, and the top state is Alaska.

Those predictions are based on moveBuddha’s mover search data collected using the Moving Cost Calculator. This provides insight into the cities rising and falling in interest, which can provide a math-backed answer to where people may be increasingly moving to and from in 2026.

What actually drives where people are moving right now?

While moveBuddha data doesn’t pinpoint motivation, the findings point to a simple truth: Most people move where they can make the money work. When looking at hundreds of thousands of moving cost searches, the strongest signals line up with jobs and housing costs, not bucket-list dream cities.

Preference still matters, just not for everyone in the same way. Retirees with savings can chase warm weather and golf carts. Remote workers can prioritize mountain towns, coastal suburbs, or “hidden corner” cities with strong lifestyle appeal. Those moves show up in the rise of places like Myrtle Beach, Ocala, Alaska, and a spread of small and mid-sized metros. For the majority of movers, though, the first filter is simple: Can I find a job, and can I afford to live there once the moving truck pulls away?

This story was produced by moveBuddha and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.