Tax season tops the list of financial stressors, especially for Gen Z

For many Americans, tax season comes with a mix of emotions, with stress at the top of the list. With that in mind, Intuit Credit Karma explores which Americans feel the most pressure and how they plan to handle their refunds.

According to a new study conducted by Qualtrics on behalf of Intuit TurboTax of 1,000+ U.S. adults ages 18 and older, nearly half of Americans (46%) say tax season is the most stressful financial moment of the year.

Younger Americans, especially Gen Z, feel it the most: 62% of Gen Z report tax season as their top financial stressor, compared to just 32% of Boomers.

55% of Gen Z respondents consider filing taxes one of the hardest parts of “adulting”.

45% of Gen Z say they plan to use their tax refund to splurge on nonessentials (i.e., clothes, electronics, travel).

Tax Anxiety Takes a Toll on Younger Generations’ Mental Health

More than half (55%) of Gen Z say filing taxes is one of the hardest parts of “adulting,” and that pressure takes a real toll. Nearly one-third (30%) of all respondents say filing taxes negatively impacts their mental health, rising to almost half (45%) of Gen Z and more than a third (37%) of millennials.

The biggest source of anxiety? Fear of getting their taxes wrong. Nearly half (49%) of Americans worry about filing incorrectly or making errors, a concern that climbs even higher (52%) among Gen Z.

It’s clear that confidence around taxes doesn’t come easily, or quickly. Only 14% of taxpayers felt confident filing their own taxes before age 20, and most (62%) didn’t gain confidence until they were in their 20s, 30s, or even 40s. Some (13%) still don’t feel confident at all, while others (12%) rely entirely on tax professionals to avoid mistakes and reduce stress.

Refunds are Top of Mind

Most Americans (52%) are expecting a refund this year, and while many (73%) of those expecting a refund don’t know how much they’ll receive, 54% plan to file early so they can get their refund faster.

And Americans have high hopes: 35% expect a bigger tax refund this year compared to last year.

For many, how they spend their refund boils down to wants versus needs. While over a third (37%) of Americans depend on their tax refund to make ends meet, 45% of Gen Z say they plan to use their tax refund to splurge on nonessentials (think things like clothes, electronics, and travel).

However, when the refunds arrive, many Americans plan to use them responsibly: 25% plan to put them toward savings, and 24% plan to pay down debt.

And some see their refund as a windfall: 43% say getting a tax refund is like getting free money, increasing to over half (52%) of Gen Z.

Even With Refunds Expected, Many Americans Still Fear Owing Taxes

Expecting a tax bill plays a role in many Americans’ procrastination in filing. One-third (33%) of respondents put off filing until the last minute, jumping to 40% Gen Z and 38% millennials. Of those who procrastinate, 29% do so because they typically owe money on their taxes.

While most taxpayers (68%) believe they can afford their tax bill, others may struggle this tax season.

22% of Americans say they will not pay their tax bill because they won’t have any way to pay it on time,

22% plan to take out a loan to pay for their tax bill,

and 18% plan to file a payment plan with the IRS.

Interestingly, though, filing taxes causes more stress than paying taxes: 34% of Americans say the process of filing their taxes is more stressful than actually paying their taxes.

And, Gen Z would be willing to make some sacrifices to avoid filing their taxes: 35% would rather go to the dentist than file their taxes, 26% would rather sit in traffic for hours, and 23% would rather give up their phone for a week.

Most People Don’t File Alone…

Filing taxes solo is the exception, not the rule. Sixty percent of Americans typically get help when filing, including nearly three-quarters (73%) of Gen Z.

Many seek help primarily because they want reassurance: either someone to double-check their work (44%), or guidance because they lack confidence that they will file correctly (43%).

… and Younger Generations Are Slowly Turning to AI for Help

Younger Americans are increasingly open to leaning on new tools for guidance this tax season. Nearly one-quarter (23%) of all respondents plan to use AI to help with their taxes this year, but adoption jumps to more than one-third (36% and 35%) among Gen Z and millennials.

Those who trust AI say it’s faster and more efficient (53%) and less prone to human error (37%). Cost also matters, especially for the 27% of filers who are concerned about the cost of a human professional helping them file their taxes.

Still, widespread trust remains a hurdle. Seventy-seven percent of Americans do not plan to use AI tools to help them file their taxes, citing a preference for using a human professional (42%), a lack of trust in AI with their sensitive financial information (26%), and they simply don’t know how to use AI for taxes (22%).

Tips for a Successful Tax Season

A successful tax season doesn’t mean you have to know all the ins and outs of filing, or file alone: it’s about having the right support, starting early, and feeling confident you’re submitting an accurate return.

Start getting organized now. Take the time to gather all tax-related documents before you sit down to file your taxes. It may sound obvious, but you’d be surprised how much time you can save if you have all of the necessary paperwork in front of you when you go to file.

Take the time to gather all tax-related documents before you sit down to file your taxes. It may sound obvious, but you’d be surprised how much time you can save if you have all of the necessary paperwork in front of you when you go to file. File as early as you can. If you expect to get a refund, file quickly so that the money is in your pocket. For many Americans, their tax refund is their biggest paycheck of the year.

If you expect to get a refund, file quickly so that the money is in your pocket. For many Americans, their tax refund is their biggest paycheck of the year. Get help as you go. Everyone has their own unique financial situation, and that may present the need for some extra help filing. Online tax assistants provide a range of ways you can file.

This survey was conducted online within the United States by Qualtrics on behalf of Intuit TurboTax from Jan. 9 to Jan. 19, 2026, among 1,048 adults ages 18 and older.

This story was produced by Intuit Credit Karma and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.