5 generational living patterns that are changing how older adults get care at home

Aging at home has long been a personal preference for many. Being able to stay in familiar surroundings, maintain independence, and avoid institutional care can be a priority. But today, aging in place is increasingly shaped by forces that go far beyond individual choice. Older adults are now aging within households, communities, and digital ecosystems that look vastly different than they did even a decade ago. From housing costs to migration patterns, family structures, and more, QMedic takes a look at federal data to outline five patterns that are reshaping how older adults are cared for at home.

Five patterns reshaping older adult care

For families, caregivers, and policymakers alike, understanding the shifts aging adults are facing is critical. These five patterns are redefining what it means to age at home:

1. The multigenerational household surge

Multigenerational living is no longer the exception. According to 10-year data from the Census Bureau, there were 6 million multigenerational households in the U.S. in 2020, a jump from 5.1 million in 2010.Factors such as housing affordability, caregiving needs, and cultural norms are all drivers of this shift. The result is a combination of adult children staying at home longer while aging parents move in with family instead of to care homes. Shared living can provide emotional support and reduce costs, but it’s worth being aware that it can lead to increased caregiver burnout and can complicate privacy and safety needs.

2. The unexpected senior migration landscape

Older Americans are on the move, but not to the places you’d expect. Early 2025 data from the AARP noted a trend of migration toward lower-cost and warmer states, particularly those in the South and Southwest. The reason this matters is that migration disrupts continuity of care. Older adults who relocate later in life often leave behind established health providers, support networks, and familiar systems. Aging-at-home models must now be portable and able to adapt quickly to new healthcare markets and local service availability based on shifting retirement destinations.

3. The rapid diversification of the 65+ population

Another interesting trend is that the older adult population is becoming far more racially and ethnically diverse. Federal data covering the average profiles of aged adults in the U.S., from the Administration for Community Living published in 2024, showed significant growth among Hispanic, Asian, and multiracial older adults. This diversity was increasing fastest among young seniors who were hitting the 65+ bracket.

A one-size-fits-all institutional aging solution will no longer work. Language access, cultural preferences, family roles, and health disparities will all inevitably influence how care is delivered at home, meaning future solutions and strategies need to be culturally responsive and inclusive to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse client base.

4. The digital caregiving revolution

Technology adoption among older adults has soared, so much so that AARP data indicates those over 50 are just as likely to own a smartphone as those under. Along with this access to technology comes complementary advances like telehealth, which can revolutionize at-home care. As the home care industry rapidly integrates remote monitoring, care coordination platforms, and virtual support services, digital tools will enable adult children to support aging parents from afar. Remote caregiving will enable families to stay involved even if they live in different cities or states, but it does raise questions about data privacy and equity for seniors without reliable internet access.

5. The grandcare-giver phenomenon

One unique side effect of the rise of multigeneration households is the “grandcare-giver” phenomena, meaning an increasing number of older adults are providing care rather than receiving it. In millions of multigenerational homes, grandparents are helping care for their grandchildren directly. Whether due to economic hardship, health issues, family instability, or simply circumstance, an increasing number of grandparents are primary or secondary caregivers, U.S. Census Bureau data confirms. The additional stress, not to mention financial strain, can undermine long-term independence as senior adults continue to age, highlighting the importance of addressing the dual role many seniors play today.

Aging at home as a shared experience

Aging at home is no longer about just staying put. It’s about adapting to changing family structures, different retirement migration patterns, emerging technologies, and shifting demographics. These five trends underscore how older adult care is becoming more interconnected, digital and diverse. For families and care providers alike, the takeaway is clear: Aging-in-place solutions need to evolve alongside social change. Supporting older adults at home now means supporting entire households. The future of aging at home will be shaped by how well society responds to each of these trends.

