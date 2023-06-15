

Over $200 billion from the infrastructure law has been spent. Here’s what’s left.

Road construction equipment.

In November 2021, President Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The IIJA’s aim is simple, but sweeping: to use nearly $1 trillion to update the country’s roads, bridges, railways, and broadband internet. These improvements are sorely needed. In 2021, the U.S. experienced a water main break every two minutes and nearly half of all public roads in the country were in “poor or mediocre condition,” according to the American Society of Civil Engineers.

In the nearly two years since the act went into law, more than 32,000 projects have been funded nationwide through the IIJA. Notable highlights include upgrades to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge; funding the construction of the Hudson Tunnel, which connects New Jersey to New York City; and funding for the deployment of high-speed internet to remote tribal communities. Projects both large and small have benefitted every U.S. state.

The General used federal funding data from the White House on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and data on announced and awarded funding projects to rank states by the percentage of their initial funding amounts still available as of April 20, 2023. Per the White House report, $428 billion was directly allocated to states based on a variety of factors including a general formula for road miles and bridges in “poor” condition.

Announced funding, which is captured from agency press releases, is preliminary and nonbinding and therefore may be contingent on grantees meeting certain requirements. Awarded funding, on the other hand, has been downloaded from USAspending.gov and represents actual obligations, which are defined as legally binding agreements that will result in outlays, either immediately or in the future.

Unlike announced funding, which provides the maximum amount a grantee may receive (subject to meeting certain requirements as noted above), awarded funding represents the sum of all obligations under that award as of the data date of the USAspending report, which is current as of March 31, 2023, and does not necessarily represent the final award amount.

However, states running low on funds need not panic. Additional funding is available for states or localities on an application basis; Montana has spent or allocated more than its original disbursement amount, for example.

#51. Montana

The Montana State Capitol building.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 0%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $3.9 billion ($4,105 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.6 billion

— Transportation: $1.4 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $3.0 billion

— Broadband: $148.6 million

— Other: $761.1 thousand



#50. Wyoming

A street-level view of downtown Cheyenne.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 5.2%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $2.6 billion ($4,215 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.5 billion

— Transportation: $848.8 million

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.6 billion

— Broadband: $18.0 million

— Other: $308.5 thousand



#49. New Mexico

The exterior of the New Mexico State Capitol building.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 19.7%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $3.7 billion ($1,416 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.0 billion

— Transportation: $1.3 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.3 billion

— Broadband: $421.8 million

— Other: $25.0 thousand



#48. Alaska

The facade of the Alaska State Capitol building.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 20.0%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $4.9 billion ($5,377 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.9 billion

— Transportation: $2.5 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $970.3 million

— Broadband: $407.5 million

— Other: $59.6 million



#47. North Dakota

The exterior of the North Dakota State Capitol.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 26.0%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $2.6 billion ($2,507 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.0 billion

— Transportation: $883.6 million

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.1 billion

— Broadband: $14.2 million

— Other: $592.3 thousand



#46. Kentucky

The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 37.3%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $6.5 billion ($901 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.1 billion

— Transportation: $2.6 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.4 billion

— Broadband: $64.0 million

— Other: $3.5 million



#45. Louisiana

An aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge with the Louisiana State Capitol in the foreground.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 37.5%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $7.3 billion ($988 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.5 billion

— Transportation: $3.4 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.1 billion

— Broadband: $2.9 million

— Other: $6.9 million



#44. Colorado

The Colorado State Capitol on a sunny day.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 41.1%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $6.1 billion ($612 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.6 billion

— Transportation: $2.2 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.2 billion

— Broadband: $109.8 million

— Other: $1.5 million



#43. Arkansas

The Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 41.4%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $5.0 billion ($955 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.9 billion

— Transportation: $2.3 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $560.7 million

— Broadband: $39.6 million

— Other: $2.4 million



#42. Utah

An aerial view of the Utah State Capitol on a sunny day in Salt Lake City.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 43.7%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $4.0 billion ($659 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.2 billion

— Transportation: $1.3 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $904.5 million

— Broadband: $21.5 million

— Other: $838.5 thousand



#41. Mississippi

The Mississippi State Capitol in downtown Jackson at sunset.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 44.5%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $4.5 billion ($843 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.5 billion

— Transportation: $1.7 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $751.4 million

— Broadband: $46.3 million

— Other: $6.0 million



#40. Ohio

The Ohio State Capitol on a sunny day.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 44.8%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $12.8 billion ($602 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $7.1 billion

— Transportation: $5.9 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.2 billion

— Broadband: $6.5 million

— Other: $4.6 million



#39. Arizona

The Arizona State Capitol with the state flag in the foreground.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 45.0%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $7.3 billion ($546 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.0 billion

— Transportation: $2.6 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.3 billion

— Broadband: $177.7 million

— Other: $1.7 million



#38. Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Capitol building in Oklahoma City.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 45.5%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $5.8 billion ($782 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.1 billion

— Transportation: $2.3 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $530.7 million

— Broadband: $322.7 million

— Other: $1.0 million



#37. Michigan

A street-level view of the Michigan State Capitol in downtown Lansing.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 47.5%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $10.8 billion ($564 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $5.7 billion

— Transportation: $4.7 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $896.6 million

— Broadband: $106.1 million

— Other: $6.5 million



#36. South Dakota

The South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 49.0%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $2.8 billion ($1,595 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.5 billion

— Transportation: $979.5 million

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $380.7 million

— Broadband: $90.7 million

— Other: $537.1 thousand



#35. Illinois

The Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 49.3%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $17.8 billion ($718 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $9.0 billion

— Transportation: $6.5 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $2.4 billion

— Broadband: $121.5 million

— Other: $7.8 million



#34. Washington

The Washington State Capitol in Olympia.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 49.4%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $8.6 billion ($558 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.3 billion

— Transportation: $3.1 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.1 billion

— Broadband: $106.0 million

— Other: $51.9 million



#33. Maine

The Maine State Capitol in Augusta on a sunny day.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 49.7%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $2.4 billion ($858 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.2 billion

— Transportation: $874.2 million

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $280.1 million

— Broadband: $6.5 million

— Other: $28.2 million



#32. Tennessee

The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 50.0%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $8.0 billion ($564 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.0 billion

— Transportation: $2.9 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.0 billion

— Broadband: $6.0 million

— Other: $3.3 million



#31. Pennsylvania

A street-level view of the Pennsylvania State Capitol building.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 50.2%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $17.8 billion ($683 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $8.9 billion

— Transportation: $6.5 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $2.4 billion

— Broadband: $6.6 million

— Other: $3.4 million



#30. Iowa

The Iowa State Capitol on a sunny day.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 51.0%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $5.1 billion ($778 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.5 billion

— Transportation: $2.1 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $381.2 million

— Broadband: $13.5 million

— Other: $5.5 million



#29. West Virginia

The West Virginia State Capitol as seen from across the water in Charleston.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 51.4%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $4.4 billion ($1,204 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.1 billion

— Transportation: $1.6 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $539.8 million

— Broadband: $5.7 million

— Other: $882.8 thousand



#28. Florida

The Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 51.9%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $19.1 billion ($413 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $9.2 billion

— Transportation: $6.7 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $2.4 billion

— Broadband: $7.4 million

— Other: $5.8 million



#27. Nevada

The grounds of the Nevada State Capitol building.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 52.3%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $4.0 billion ($607 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.9 billion

— Transportation: $1.5 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $416.2 million

— Broadband: $37.1 million

— Other: $1.3 million



#26. Oregon

The Oregon State Capitol in Salem.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 52.4%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $5.4 billion ($602 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.6 billion

— Transportation: $1.9 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $505.4 million

— Broadband: $88.8 million

— Other: $38.5 million



#25. Nebraska

The exterior of the Nebraska State Capitol.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 52.5%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $3.0 billion ($734 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.4 billion

— Transportation: $1.0 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $358.7 million

— Broadband: $45.8 million

— Other: $898.4 thousand



#24. North Carolina

The North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 52.7%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $10.4 billion ($460 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.9 billion

— Transportation: $3.9 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.0 billion

— Broadband: $23.9 million

— Other: $13.6 million



#23. Virginia

The Virginia State Capitol in Richmond.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 53.1%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $10.1 billion ($546 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.7 billion

— Transportation: $3.8 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $917.1 million

— Broadband: $6.7 million

— Other: $5.6 million



#22. Rhode Island

The Rhode Island State Capitol on a sunny day.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 54.1%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $2.6 billion ($1,079 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.2 billion

— Transportation: $926.5 million

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $247.6 million

— Broadband: $5.5 million

— Other: $672.4 thousand



#21. Missouri

A street-level view of the Missouri State Capitol.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 54.8%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $9.0 billion ($659 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.1 billion

— Transportation: $3.1 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $848.1 million

— Broadband: $103.3 million

— Other: $4.0 million



#20. Alabama

An aerial view of the Alabama State Capitol.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 54.8%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $7.0 billion ($620 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.1 billion

— Transportation: $2.6 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $504.2 million

— Broadband: $55.5 million

— Other: $4.9 million



#19. California

The California State Capitol in Sacramento.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 55.2%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $44.6 billion ($511 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $20.0 billion

— Transportation: $15.1 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $4.6 billion

— Broadband: $176.5 million

— Other: $36.1 million



#18. Hawaii

The Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 55.3%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $2.6 billion ($814 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.2 billion

— Transportation: $935.2 million

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $214.1 million

— Broadband: $22.9 million

— Other: $167.0 thousand



#17. Idaho

The Idaho State Capitol on a sunny day in Boise.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 55.9%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $3.0 billion ($688 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.3 billion

— Transportation: $1.0 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $290.3 million

— Broadband: $31.6 million

— Other: $8.7 million



#16. Connecticut

The Connecticut State Capitol on a sunny day in Hartford.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 56.2%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $6.0 billion ($730 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.6 billion

— Transportation: $2.2 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $377.3 million

— Broadband: $5.7 million

— Other: $17.0 million



#15. Kansas

The Kansas State Capitol on a sunny day.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 56.3%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $3.8 billion ($571 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.7 billion

— Transportation: $1.3 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $361.0 million

— Broadband: $15.5 million

— Other: $235.6 thousand



#14. Vermont

The Vermont State Capitol in Montpelier.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 56.3%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $2.2 billion ($1,502 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $972.0 million

— Transportation: $714.2 million

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $251.7 million

— Broadband: $5.5 million

— Other: $580.5 thousand



#13. Minnesota

The Minnesota State Capitol on a bright day.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 56.5%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $6.8 billion ($518 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.0 billion

— Transportation: $2.4 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $437.5 million

— Broadband: $97.1 million

— Other: $2.1 million



#12. Massachusetts

The Massachusetts State Capitol in Boston on a sunny day.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 56.7%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $9.3 billion ($579 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.0 billion

— Transportation: $3.3 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $680.4 million

— Broadband: $15.1 million

— Other: $8.5 million



#11. Georgia

The Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 57.1%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $12.4 billion ($487 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $5.3 billion

— Transportation: $4.4 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $882.7 million

— Broadband: $42.9 million

— Other: $4.6 million



#10. Wisconsin

The Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 57.3%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $7.3 billion ($527 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.1 billion

— Transportation: $2.5 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $575.5 million

— Broadband: $39.7 million

— Other: $2.2 million



#9. Texas

The Texas State Capitol on a sunny day.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 57.5%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $35.4 billion ($501 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $15.0 billion

— Transportation: $12.6 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $2.4 billion

— Broadband: $15.5 million

— Other: $9.8 million



#8. South Carolina

The South Carolina State Capitol building.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 58.2%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $6.1 billion ($484 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.6 billion

— Transportation: $2.2 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $337.4 million

— Broadband: $6.0 million

— Other: $3.3 million



#7. New Hampshire

The New Hampshire State Capitol in Concord.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 58.3%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $2.0 billion ($613 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $855.2 million

— Transportation: $619.3 million

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $226.0 million

— Broadband: $5.5 million

— Other: $4.3 million



#6. New Jersey

The New Jersey Capitol building in Trenton.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 58.6%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $13.5 billion ($604 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $5.6 billion

— Transportation: $4.4 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.2 billion

— Broadband: $6.1 million

— Other: $3.9 million



#5. Indiana

A street-level view of the Indiana State Capitol building.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 59.3%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $8.8 billion ($527 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.6 billion

— Transportation: $3.0 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $593.5 million

— Broadband: $5.8 million

— Other: $1.5 million



#4. New York

The New York State Capitol on a sunny day.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 59.5%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $26.9 billion ($555 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $10.9 billion

— Transportation: $9.0 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.9 billion

— Broadband: $16.9 million

— Other: $6.4 million



#3. Washington D.C.

The Washington Monument and the Reflection Pool at dawn.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 59.7%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $3.0 billion ($1,804 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.2 billion

— Transportation: $924.8 million

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $280.3 million

— Broadband: $5.5 million

— Other: $1.3 million



#2. Maryland

The Maryland State Capitol building on Bladen Street.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 59.9%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $7.4 billion ($481 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.0 billion

— Transportation: $2.4 billion

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $539.8 million

— Broadband: $6.0 million

— Other: $1.7 million



#1. Delaware

The Delaware State Capitol in Dover.

– Percentage of allotment remaining: 63.6%

– Total funding from the IIJA: $2.4 billion ($850 per capita)

– Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $866.1 million

— Transportation: $650.9 million

— Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $209.4 million

— Broadband: $5.5 million

— Other: $355.4 thousand

Data reporting by Sam Larson. Story editing by Brian Budzynski. Copy editing by Tim Bruns. Photo selection by Abigail Renaud.

This story originally appeared on The General and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.