Staying home to raise the family? Here’s what the working spouse needs to earn
While the cost of raising a young child can now reach over $40,000 in pre-tax income annually, depending on where you live, many families find ways to mitigate some of the larger costs associated with parenthood. This often includes considerations about who will work in the household and whether young children will require paid daycare services while their parents are occupied. With tradeoffs abound, many parents might seek to understand the minimum income needed to keep the family afloat while allowing the other parent to stay home to raise a young child.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked U.S. states based on the minimum income one parent needs to earn to support their partner staying at home to raise one child — foregoing the major cost of childcare, but also additional income.
Key Findings
- Hawaiians need to earn the most for one parent to stay at home. A single earner with a small family in Hawai‘i needs to earn at least $102,773 to cover the basic expenditures for two adults and a young child. But if both parents are working, $119,226 is needed between the two of them. When a child is in daycare, the annual cost of raising a child in Hawai‘i is approximately $33,363.
- Californians need to earn at least $97,000 to support a child and a stay-at-home parent. Californians have the second-highest income needed to keep a parent at home at $97,656. If two parents are working, the family needs to earn at least $115,814 to cover everything. Of that income, it is estimated to cost two working parents $35,651 pre-tax dollars per year between childcare, food, transportation, medical care and other expenses.
- For two working parents, income needs to be highest in Massachusetts. The costs for working parents are particularly high in Massachusetts, which has the highest cost of raising a child study-wide at $44,221 in pre-tax income. Two working parents must earn a minimum of $124,842 across both of them, or just one working parent can support the family with $97,261.
- It’s most affordable to be a stay-at-home parent in these states. States with the lowest income threshold to support a three-person family on one income include West Virginia ($68,099); Arkansas ($68,141); Mississippi ($70,242); Kentucky ($70,408); and North Dakota ($70,949).
Income Needed to Keep One Parent at Home
States are ranked based on the estimated income one parent would need to make to allow the other parent to stay home to care for a single young child.
- Hawai‘i
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $102,773
- Income needed across two working parents: $119,226
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $33,363
- California
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $97,656
- Income needed across two working parents: $115,814
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $35,651
- Massachusetts
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $97,261
- Income needed across two working parents: $124,842
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $44,221
- New York
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $92,290
- Income needed across two working parents: $111,363
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $33,280
- Connecticut
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $90,542
- Income needed across two working parents: $115,398
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $41,808
- Washington
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $90,459
- Income needed across two working parents: $109,741
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $35,027
- New Jersey
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $89,918
- Income needed across two working parents: $110,448
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $35,069
- Maryland
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $87,651
- Income needed across two working parents: $104,458
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $31,283
- Colorado
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $86,320
- Income needed across two working parents: $108,118
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $34,986
- New Hampshire
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $85,800
- Income needed across two working parents: $104,374
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $32,739
- Vermont
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $85,488
- Income needed across two working parents: $109,242
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $38,272
- Alaska
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $84,594
- Income needed across two working parents: $103,002
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $32,947
- Arizona
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $84,573
- Income needed across two working parents: $97,635
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $26,624
- Virginia
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $84,261
- Income needed across two working parents: $98,176
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $28,330
- Oregon
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $84,074
- Income needed across two working parents: $104,998
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $33,114
- Rhode Island
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $83,346
- Income needed across two working parents: $102,586
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $32,614
- Utah
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $82,410
- Income needed across two working parents: $95,098
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $26,957
- Idaho
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $82,139
- Income needed across two working parents: $92,810
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $24,378
- Maine
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $81,786
- Income needed across two working parents: $96,720
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $28,912
- Nevada
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $81,453
- Income needed across two working parents: $96,554
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $27,123
- Delaware
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $80,600
- Income needed across two working parents: $91,686
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $24,544
- Pennsylvania
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $80,059
- Income needed across two working parents: $98,842
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $31,741
- Illinois
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $79,102
- Income needed across two working parents: $94,765
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $27,206
- Montana
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $79,082
- Income needed across two working parents: $94,723
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $28,954
- Florida
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $78,998
- Income needed across two working parents: $90,730
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $24,045
- Minnesota
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $78,000
- Income needed across two working parents: $98,675
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $33,197
- Georgia
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $77,563
- Income needed across two working parents: $87,901
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $21,299
- Wyoming
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $76,045
- Income needed across two working parents: $86,112
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $22,755
- North Carolina
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $75,608
- Income needed across two working parents: $88,026
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $23,587
- Tennessee
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $75,525
- Income needed across two working parents: $84,240
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $21,424
- New Mexico
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $75,067
- Income needed across two working parents: $89,149
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $25,210
- Texas
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $74,734
- Income needed across two working parents: $85,238
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $22,672
- Michigan
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $74,173
- Income needed across two working parents: $85,654
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $23,587
- Iowa
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $74,006
- Income needed across two working parents: $83,117
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $22,173
- South Carolina
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $73,694
- Income needed across two working parents: $85,197
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $23,296
- Wisconsin
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $73,507
- Income needed across two working parents: $88,691
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $27,955
- Indiana
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $73,320
- Income needed across two working parents: $89,565
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $27,914
- Louisiana
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $73,258
- Income needed across two working parents: $82,826
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $21,798
- Missouri
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $73,174
- Income needed across two working parents: $87,610
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $26,042
- Kansas
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $73,174
- Income needed across two working parents: $83,117
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $21,757
- Nebraska
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $72,966
- Income needed across two working parents: $86,902
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $25,709
- Alabama
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $72,238
- Income needed across two working parents: $81,120
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $20,550
- South Dakota
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $72,218
- Income needed across two working parents: $81,869
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $21,174
- Ohio
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $72,114
- Income needed across two working parents: $88,192
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $27,706
- Oklahoma
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $71,718
- Income needed across two working parents: $84,240
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $25,210
- North Dakota
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $70,949
- Income needed across two working parents: $83,824
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $24,752
- Kentucky
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $70,408
- Income needed across two working parents: $79,706
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $20,758
- Mississippi
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $70,242
- Income needed across two working parents: $78,000
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $19,178
- Arkansas
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $68,141
- Income needed across two working parents: $78,374
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $21,840
- West Virginia
- Single income needed for one parent to stay home: $68,099
- Income needed across two working parents: $78,998
- Cost of raising a child for two working parents: $22,422
Data and Methodology
SmartAsset used MIT Living Wage Calculator data to compare the aggregate annual living wage of a household with two working adults and one child to that of one working adult, one stay-at-home parent and one child. The data is as of February 2025. Costs include additions for food, housing, childcare, healthcare, transportation, incremental income taxes and other necessities.
