Mercedes-Benz GLE vs. Lexus RX

Lexus, Mercedes-Benz USA

Which is the better luxury SUV: the Lexus RX or the Mercedes-Benz GLE? Short answer: It depends. But the good news is you’ve already narrowed your choice down to a pair of very good used SUVs. The SUV you pick will depend on what’s most important to you, so CarMax runs through what you should keep in mind when you’re comparing the Mercedes with the Lexus.

The Mercedes will typically be more expensive than the Lexus

There are a lot of different trims and submodels to choose from and it can get confusing. But generally speaking, the Lexus RX will be less expensive than a comparable Mercedes-Benz GLE. How much cheaper? That depends on the trim, the vehicle’s mileage, and its condition.

For instance, a Lexus RX 350 will typically cost, on average, nearly $5,000 less than a Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 (both base trims)—this estimate excludes any additional charges such as government fees and taxes, financing, electronic filing, and emission testing. And the Lexus includes many more driver aids on its base trim than the Mercedes, including adaptive cruise control, a lane keeping system, and forward collision warning. To get most of those desirable driver aids on the GLE, you’ll need to find one with the Driver Assistance Package Plus installed.

Both the Lexus and Mercedes-Benz are available as hybrids

But you’ll have many more hybrid options with the Lexus than the Mercedes simply because it’s been on sale for longer. The GLE offered its first hybrid version, a plug-in hybrid, for the 2024 model year. Edmunds rates it very well; it is its highest-ranked luxury hybrid SUV. But availability will be limited compared to the numerous hybrid options available with the Lexus RX.

And you can get a Lexus RX as both a standard hybrid and a plug-in hybrid.

How to understand the different Lexus and Mercedes-Benz trims

What’s the difference between a 350 and a 450h? How does a 450h+ fit into this? And what the heck is an AMG? It’s a lot to wrap your head around, but this is an easy(ish) way to keep it all straight.

For Lexus RX models:

The number (350, 450, etc.) represents the engine and transmission combination, called the powertrain. The higher the number, the more powerful the powertrain. Adding an “h” to the number means it’s a hybrid. If there’s an “h” and a “+” it’s a plug-in hybrid.

For Mercedes-Benz GLE models:

The number (350, 450, etc.) also represents the engine and transmission combination. Adding an “e” to the end designates it as a plug-in hybrid. AMG models are sport-oriented and typically include a powerful engine along with aggressive suspension. Basically, if you want your luxury SUV to have some (OK, a lot of) bite to it, check out the AMG.

Recent redesigns to be aware of

The Lexus RX was fully redesigned for the 2023 model year and is quite a bit more modern than the SUV it replaced. For example, ts updated touchscreen infotainment system looks sleeker than the one you’ll find in 2022 and older models.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE was last redesigned in 2020 and marked a significant improvement. The GLE is currently Edmunds’ top-rated midsize luxury SUV thanks in part to its impressive infotainment system, strong lineup of engines, and impressive interior design. Also new for the current generation is the ability to add a third row of seats, though you should note that drastically cuts into your cargo area. If you like the Lexus RX and wish it had a third row, you’re in luck: The Lexus RX 350 L and 450 L were available from 2018 through 2022 and feature a small third row.

Does the Lexus RX or Mercedes-Benz GLE have more cargo space?

2020 and newer Mercedes-Benz GLEs offer 33.3 cubic feet of space behind the second row. That’s just a bit above the 29.6 cubic feet offered by RXs 2023 and newer. But it’s when the seats are folded down that the GLE’s advantage becomes more clear. The GLE’s cargo area opens up to a whopping 74.9 cubic feet, compared to the 46.2 cubic feet offered by the RX.

The previous-generation Lexus RX (2016-22) offers less cargo space. With the seats up, it offers 16 cubic feet of cargo space and that expands to 33 cubic feet with all the seats folded down. That’s quite a bit less than the Mercedes-Benz GLE, which offers 38.2 cubic feet of room with the rear seats up and 80.3 cubic feet with them folded down.

Which SUV has a better interior?

With the caveat that personal taste applies here, it’s tough to beat the Mercedes-Benz GLE when it comes to interior quality. It’s not just looks (although that’s a strength); it’s also the impressive build quality and comfortable seats regardless of trim level.

That’s not to say the Lexus RX doesn’t have a nice interior—it does. The previous generation RX (2016-22) has a dated interior, but the seats (especially the front seats) are quite nice to sit in.

How do they drive?

There are a lot of different flavors between the Lexus RX and Mercedes-Benz GLE, but broadly speaking these are a pair of comfortable SUVs that are easy to drive on the highway and around town. If you’re looking for an extra-spicy SUV, definitely check out AMG versions of the GLE. The top-of-the-line AMG GLE 63 S includes a V8 engine good for 603 horsepower. But the RX is no slouch, and the base trim (350) has more horsepower than its Mercedes counterpart.

This story was produced by CarMax and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.