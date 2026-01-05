Skip to Content
How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Jan. 5, 2026

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

 

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 5.

U.S. by the numbers
– Gas current price: $2.81
– Week change: -$0.01 (-0.5%)
– Year change: -$0.25 (-8.1%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.52
– Week change: -$0.03 (-0.9%)
– Year change: +$0.00 (+0.1%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Des Moines, IA: $2.00
#2. Casper, WY: $2.01
#3. Columbus, NE: $2.12

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.46

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#4. San Diego, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.46

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#3. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.46

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#2. Hilo, HI

– Regular gas price: $4.58

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $4.96

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

