The dangers of raising speed limits on interstates

The recent increase in the speed limit on I-465 in Indiana, from 55 mph to 65 mph, raises the question of whether raising the speed limit on highways is a good idea. While the increase is meant to enhance the flow of traffic on the often busy interstate, there are several potential dangers that drivers may not consider.

Although it is believed that raising speed limits and driving faster will reduce travel time, studies have shown that the actual change in travel time is minimal after increasing the posted limit. In fact, the increases actually lead to more crashes and make those crashes more severe, causing serious injuries and even death. Ultimately, the risk of high-speed driving can outweigh the potential benefits of raising the posted speed limit.

Craig, Kelley & Faultless examined three reasons why increasing interstate speeds can make driving more dangerous.

1. Increased Interstate Speeds Make Stop-and-Go Traffic More Dangerous

Driving on the interstate does not always equate to a smooth, uninterrupted trip. Crashes happen, people pull over onto the shoulder due to mechanical issues, emergency vehicles need to get through, traffic gets clogged during rush hours, and sometimes there is construction. All these complications can cause changes in traffic patterns, forcing people to slow down, speed up, or change lanes.

These conditions result in stop-and-go traffic, which can cause drivers to brake or decrease their speeds unexpectedly. If you are traveling at a high speed and the person in front of you suddenly brakes due to a vehicle stopping on the interstate in stop-and-go traffic, the amount of time you have to react and stop your own vehicle decreases. Similarly, if you suddenly speed up to make up for lost time and close the distance after being stopped on the interstate, you have less time to react if the vehicle in front of you needs to brake.

Ultimately, these scenarios can result in rear-end collisions. And if the vehicle in front of you happens to be a semi-truck or other heavy truck, these collisions can have devastating outcomes.

2. Why Weaving Through Traffic Becomes Riskier at Higher Interstate Speeds

When driving on the interstate, other vehicles tend to travel at a wide range of speeds, either close to the speed limit or well above it. Some drivers also switch lanes quickly to pass other vehicles or reach their intended exit. These factors can encourage aggressive drivers to weave through traffic at varying speeds to reach their destination. But the higher the speed, the riskier this practice becomes.

As a driver quickly weaves through vehicles, they are focused on locating potential holes in traffic they can use to switch lanes and may not realize the vehicle in front of them in the new lane has come to an abrupt stop. The vehicle the driver pulls in front of also may not expect someone to move in front of them, causing them to slam on their brakes. Both scenarios can result in rear-end collisions, and at high speeds, this can have deadly results for all the drivers involved because they do not have enough time to react. Additionally, those who choose to weave through traffic may not use their turn signals, which is particularly dangerous for other drivers who are not expecting the vehicle to change lanes quickly.

Not only is there an increased risk of rear-end collisions, but weaving through traffic can lead to sideswipes with the vehicles a driver is passing. As one weaves in and out of the lanes, they may come dangerously close to other vehicles and hit them as they pass. This can surprise and distract the driver of the vehicle that has been hit, which can lead to further collisions.

3. How Raising Interstate Speed Limits Leads to Even Faster and More Dangerous Driving

Surveys and studies done by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety have found that as of 2023, 49% of drivers reported exceeding interstate speeds by 15 mph in the past month, and 36% reported exceeding the limit on residential streets by 10 mph. These results indicate that a large number of drivers regularly exceed the speed limit by a significant margin.

While some may think that raising the speed limit on the interstate to match the pace people typically drive will decrease speeding, that does not necessarily mean they will stop driving above the posted speed limit. In fact, the speed limit is usually determined based on the 85th percentile speed, which is the speed at which 85% of vehicles drive during free-flowing traffic conditions. This issue with this measurement, however, is that the percentile is a constantly moving target. When the posted limit is changed to reflect the current 85th percentile, it will then create a new, higher 85th percentile.

Ultimately, implementing higher speed limits to improve traffic flow is likely to lead to more crashes, particularly because drivers will speed regardless of the posted limit.

Real Consequences of Increasing Interstate Speeds

While you may feel inclined to drive over the speed limit, even after it is increased, you risk the safety of yourself and everyone else on the roads.

