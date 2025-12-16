12 great business networking groups for small business owners

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

DIY manufacturing shop owner April Wilkerson credits business networking for everything from finding new work to hiring help. “I hardly ever leave a conversation where I’m not spreading the word on ‘hey, this is what I’m doing,’ or ‘this is what I’m looking for,’” she says.

Networking can be one of the most effective ways to grow your small business. It can help you find new customers and partnerships, and learn from people who face the same challenges.

Here’s why networking matters for your small business:

It can bring opportunity . Meeting other people can lead to partnerships, events, new customers and more. For example, a 2022 survey conducted by Display Wizard found 70% of respondents acquired new leads using trade shows as a business networking strategy.

. Meeting other people can lead to partnerships, events, new customers and more. For example, a 2022 survey conducted by Display Wizard found 70% of respondents acquired new leads using trade shows as a business networking strategy. It supports growth . The insights you get from peers can help you make better decisions that help move your business forward.

. The insights you get from peers can help you make better decisions that help move your business forward. It builds confidence . Talking with other entrepreneurs and mentors can help sharpen your communication skills and decision-making.

. Talking with other entrepreneurs and mentors can help sharpen your communication skills and decision-making. It makes running a business less lonely. Networking gives you a community of people who understand your challenges, share referrals or encourage you to meet your goals.

Whether online or in person, connecting with other small business owners can open doors you might not find on your own. Joining a small business networking group can help you expand your circle and learn from other entrepreneurs.

NEXT has gathered this list of 12 great networking groups for small business owners. The right connections can help you find customers, spot opportunities and learn from people who’ve already been where you’re headed.

How to find the best small business networking groups for you

The best networking group depends on your goals, budget and interaction level. Here’s how to find one that fits your business.

Start with your goals. Decide what you want from networking: more clients, mentorship, local connections or professional development. Groups like your Chamber of Commerce or Alignable can help build local visibility, while organizations like SCORE or WBENC offer education and mentorship. Match the group to your business stage. New business owners often benefit from free or low-cost options such as Facebook Groups or Meetup, while established entrepreneurs may get more value from structured networks like Business Network International or Entrepreneurs’ Organization. Choose what fits your time and current needs. Consider your industry and location. Look for groups that align with your trade or community. Local trade associations, for example, connect you with peers who understand your daily challenges (like regulations and referrals) while online communities let you network beyond your city. Test the waters before committing. Many groups let you attend a meeting or join online for free before becoming a member. Take advantage of that. You’ll quickly learn whether the group feels right for you. Get involved consistently. Like most business investments, networking pays off with consistent effort. Volunteer for committees, share advice or attend regularly. The more you contribute, the more relationships — and opportunities — you’ll build.

When evaluating a business networking group, look for:

Activity . Is there a clear meeting or event cadence (weekly, monthly, or flexible)?

. Is there a clear meeting or event cadence (weekly, monthly, or flexible)? Cost transparency . What are the fees like (membership fees vs. free)?

. What are the fees like (membership fees vs. free)? Member diversity . Who are the members of this organization (mix of industries and experience levels), and how can they help you?

. Who are the members of this organization (mix of industries and experience levels), and how can they help you? Active participation . Are there consistent events, discussions or mentorship opportunities?

. Are there consistent events, discussions or mentorship opportunities? Resources. Is there access to education, certifications or advocacy?

These 12 groups for business networking are a great place for you to start.

1. Chamber of Commerce

Your local Chamber of Commerce can help you build visibility and find local growth opportunities.

How the Chamber of Commerce supports small business owners

A Chamber of Commerce helps advocate for policies that support small business growth and organizes community events, workshops and mentorship programs. Many Chambers collaborate with local development groups to host street fairs and networking mixers that bring local business owners together.

Why the Chamber of Commerce is a good choice for entrepreneurs

Joining your local Chamber can help you connect with nearby entrepreneurs and access resources that promote long-term growth. It’s also a great way to find partnerships and participate in neighborhood events that can help your business thrive.

Who should join the Chamber of Commerce?

It might be best for small business owners who want to build local relationships.

2. SCORE

SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) is a nonprofit organization and partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). It offers free business mentoring, education and networking opportunities for entrepreneurs.

How SCORE supports small business owners

SCORE connects small business owners with experienced mentors (online and in-person) who can help you with business planning, marketing and day-to-day operations.

You can access free workshops, live webinars and on-demand courses designed to help your business grow. In 2024 alone, SCORE volunteers helped start 59,447 new businesses and drove 300,740 mentoring sessions.

Why SCORE is a good choice for entrepreneurs who want to network

SCORE is one of the most trusted and accessible resources for small business owners who want expert advice without added cost. SCORE reports that 94% of its clients in business remained in business, and 86% recommend the services SCORE offers. Because SCORE’s mentors bring their real-world experience, it’s easier to avoid common mistakes and move forward with confidence.

Who should join SCORE?

SCORE is ideal for entrepreneurs who want free, one-on-one mentorship and practical business education from seasoned professionals.

3. Alignable

Alignable is a free online networking platform where small business owners can build local connections and share referrals.

How Alignable supports small business owners

Small business owners can connect with nearby entrepreneurs to exchange advice and local leads. You can also join topic-based groups to discuss marketing, hiring and other small business challenges with owners who understand your world.

Why Alignable is a good choice for entrepreneurs who want to network

It’s easy to use, free to join and built specifically for small business networking. You can grow your reputation locally, find collaboration opportunities and strengthen your customer base without leaving your office.

Who should join Alignable?

It is best for small business owners who want to build community connections online and grow through local referrals.

4. Small Business Majority

Small Business Majority is a national organization that connects entrepreneurs with resources and policy updates that support small business success.

How Small Business Majority supports small business owners

The organization offers educational resources and local events to help business owners navigate funding, healthcare and workforce issues. Small Business Majority also advocates for fair policies that can help small businesses compete and grow.

Why Small Business Majority is a good choice for entrepreneurs

By joining the network, you can learn about grants, financing options and other programs tailored to small business needs.

Who should join Small Business Majority?

It is best for small business owners who want to stay informed and connect with peers working to strengthen the small business economy.

5. LinkedIn

LinkedIn is more than an online résumé — it’s a social platform where small business owners can connect and build meaningful professional relationships.

How LinkedIn supports small business owners

With more than 1 billion users in over 200 countries worldwide, LinkedIn helps entrepreneurs network with other professionals, join small business groups, follow industry trends and share updates about their business. You can use filters (like location, job type or industry) to find the right connections and potential partners.

Why LinkedIn is a good choice for entrepreneurs

LinkedIn is free and easy to use. You can establish authority in your field by sharing content and engaging with your community. Active participation can help increase visibility for your business and attract new opportunities.

Who should join LinkedIn?

It’s best for business-to-business (B2B) small business owners who want to grow their professional network and build an online presence for their business.

6. Business Networking International

Business Networking International (BNI) is a referral-based networking organization that helps members grow their business through structured, relationship-driven connections.

How BNI supports small business owners

BNI creates local chapters where each member represents a different industry — for example, one restaurant owner, one accountant, and one contractor. Members meet regularly to exchange referrals and help one another find new clients.

Why BNI is a good choice for entrepreneurs

BNI offers a consistent, goal-oriented networking environment that can lead to steady referral business and long-term partnerships. Members globally generated over $26 billion in revenue from 17 million referrals in the past 12 months. The organization’s structured format and accountability system make it a strong fit for owners who already have an established client base.

Who should join BNI?

It’s best for established small business owners who can commit time and membership fees and want to grow through reliable, referral-based networking.

7. Facebook Groups

Facebook may have started out for students and friends, but now it’s also home to thousands of active small business communities where entrepreneurs can connect.

How Facebook Groups support small business owners

You can search Facebook for groups related to your industry, location or profession. These groups typically contain daily posts, discussions and potential opportunities to collaborate with other small business owners. Many groups also share local events and practical tips for running your business.

Why Facebook Groups are a good choice for entrepreneurs

Groups are free and accessible from anywhere. Groups like Small Business Networking (which has almost 300,000 members) can help you learn from peers who face similar challenges. There are also local and targeted communities for women-owned, Black-owned or veteran-owned businesses that can help you connect with peers who understand your goals and challenges.

Who should join Facebook Groups?

It’s best for new or growing small business owners who want free, online networking and peer-to-peer support.

8. Meetup.com

Meetup.com is an online platform that helps people organize and join in-person and virtual gatherings — including many focused on small business networking.

How Meetup.com supports small business owners

You can search Meetup for local business or industry-specific groups in your area (or start one yourself). Many host regular meetups, coffee chats or speaker events where you can connect with peers in your community.

Why Meetup.com is a good choice for entrepreneurs

It’s free to browse and offers flexible, low-pressure ways to meet other business owners. Whether you’re looking for local partners, customers or simply moral support, Meetup makes it easy to find or create your own group.

Who should join Meetup.com?

It’s best for small business owners who want in-person or hybrid networking opportunities with local entrepreneurs.

9. Local trade associations

Local trade and merchant associations bring together professionals from the same industry to build connections and promote best practices within their field.

How local trade associations support small business owners

Depending on where you live and what line of work you’re in, you may find a local association for your trade — for example, general contractors, beauty professionals or cleaning service owners. Many host monthly seminars, training sessions or casual meetups that make it easy to connect with peers and potential partners.

Why local trade associations are a good choice for entrepreneurs

They offer a low-pressure way to build your professional network while staying current on industry trends and local regulations. Many national trade associations, such as the International Janitorial Cleaning Services Association (IJCSA) or the Professional Beauty Association (PBA), have local chapters that hold regional events and provide education tailored to small business owners.

Who should join their local trade association?

It’s best for small business owners who want industry-specific networking and local community support.

10. Entrepreneurs’ Organization

Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) is a global peer network that connects business owners and founders for mentorship, education and professional growth.

How EO supports small business owners

EO offers access to local chapters, leadership events and its Accelerator Program — a structured course and community designed to help entrepreneurs scale their companies from $250,000 to $1 million in annual revenue. Members learn from peers and seasoned business leaders through interactive learning and coaching.

Why EO is a good choice for entrepreneurs

EO provides advanced training and high-level networking opportunities for business owners focused on growth. The full membership requires at least $1 million in annual revenue, but the Accelerator program offers a practical entry point for smaller businesses preparing to scale.

Who should join EO?

It’s best for established or growth-minded business owners who want structured mentorship and education to help scale their business to the next level.

11. Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S. The organization is a leading advocate for women entrepreneurs nationwide.

How WBENC supports small business owners

WBENC helps women-owned businesses gain access to major corporations, government contracts and supplier diversity programs through its nationally recognized certification. The organization also hosts networking events and leadership summits to help women entrepreneurs grow and scale.

Why WBENC is a good choice for entrepreneurs

WBENC offers credibility and visibility to a powerful network of peers and partners. Even if you’re not ready to apply for certification, you can participate in local and virtual events to learn from other women entrepreneurs and connect with potential collaborators or clients.

Who should join WBENC?

It’s best for women business owners who want to expand their professional network and explore opportunities through certification and community connections.

12. Rotary Club International

Founded in 1909, Rotary Club International is a global service organization that brings together business and community leaders to make a positive local impact while building lasting professional relationships.

How Rotary Club International supports small business owners

Rotary clubs organize volunteer projects, community events and local initiatives. While not a business-specific or networking organization, Rotary members are often community leaders and professionals. By working together on community service efforts, members naturally build trust, visibility and connections within their local market.

Why Rotary Club International is a good choice for entrepreneurs

Rotary offers a meaningful way to network through service rather than sales. It can help small business owners meet established community members and give back to causes they care about.

Who should join Rotary Club International?

It’s best for business owners who value community involvement and want to build relationships through volunteering and local service projects.

This story was produced by NEXT and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.