The 10 recognition ideas employees actually value in 2025 (inclusive, remote-friendly, and under $20)

In the modern age of automation and alerts, a powerful motivator in the workplace remains remarkably human: recognition. It’s rare to find someone who doesn’t appreciate a compliment every now and then on their work, and employee recognition in particular can potentially help with retention. WorkTango put together a list of 10 cost-smart employee recognition moves and compiled from data from Gallup and other sources so that you can make sure your employees know you appreciate them.

1. Handwritten or digital thank-you notes

Considering the percentage of employees actively watching for or seeking a new role is at an all-time high of 51%, based on 10-year data gathered by Gallup, there’s no time to waste. A short personal message from a manager or peer can feel timeless and heartfelt, showing effort in a digital era of instant messages.

Remote variant: Consider sending a digital card through an online tool to circulate e-cards that are signed by teammates.

2. Employee spotlight programs

Providing an employee with a spotlight is a great way to highlight individual achievement, whether it be in a newsletter or just a messaging channel. Beyond allowing someone to feel pride in their work, it also allows for community visibility.

Remote variant: Consider pairing recognition with a “get to know you” Q&A session or a quick video introduction.

3. Symbolic awards and peer recognition

Employees love symbolic awards, such as a “culture champion” badge, as it can make for unique recognition while also highlighting them as an approachable person. Opening up a peer recognition system also allows others to recognize employees if they happened to work with them on a one-off project. These efforts boost morale and drive measurable results. According to WorkTango’s Employee Experience ROI Research Report, 65% of businesses saw higher productivity and performance when employees were recognized for their work.

Remote variant: Create a virtual badge or emoji for peers to assign during weekly wrap-ups or encourage reactions via platforms like Zoom during presentations.

4. Skill-sharing sessions and employee-led workshops

Employees can benefit from skill-sharing sessions and employee-led workshops as it allows an employee to have their expertise recognized through teaching opportunities. This not only validates talent but also encourages cross-learning.

Remote variant: Skill-sharing sessions can all be hosted virtually, but consider putting on a “lunch-and-learn” where team members can demo their hobbies or tools, as this is easy to record and share after the fact.

5. Public praise during team meetings

Receiving verbal recognition in front of one’s peers is always an excellent feeling, and taking the time out of a team meeting to provide this feedback makes it all the more special. Recognizing someone’s effort in a public setting not only boosts their confidence but also encourages others to celebrate wins and contribute more actively.

Remote variant: Consider taking five minutes at the start or end of your virtual team meeting to set up time for “shout-outs.”

6. Flexible work perks or extra time off

In today’s day and age, time is the modern currency of care. By offering early log-off on certain days or perhaps bonus PTO days to employees who are top performers, you can both show respect for their efforts while also providing an incentive to other employees.

Remote variant: For remote workers, consider offering “well-being” hours where they can log off for personal projects or just to detox in their time away.

7. Professional development awards

Investing in the growth of your employees is an excellent way to convey the message that they’re future assets of the company. No one wants to feel as if they are doing work for no purpose, and intentionally investing in the development of your workers helps to overcome this.

Remote variant: Consider offering online course credits or upskilling classes that employees can enroll in free of charge through internal learning platforms.

8. “Coffee with Leadership” or virtual lunches

Building off the prior point, offering coffee with high-level executives whom employees can chat with one-on-one as a reward for outstanding performance can be valuable. Having this time to build a connection that is transparent can make an employee feel as if their development is of the utmost importance, as it should be.

Remote variant: Send coffee gift cards to your employee and host the discussion over a video platform.

9. Gamified recognition challenges

By turning appreciation into a light competition among your employees, such as having kudos leaderboards or a list of weekly wins attributed to employees, engagement can become fun.

Remote variant: Consider implementing a recognition app that tracks points that can then be redeemed for either virtual or physical prizes across offices.

10. Recognition themes or appreciation days

Throwing themed events like a gratitude week or gratitude day can create a shared culture of recognition and foster momentum for employees to try their absolute best. During this week, consider putting on events, providing treats like ice cream, decorating the office, and all-around focusing on making the office space themed around recognition.

Remote variant: Combine digital shout-outs for your employees with surprise care packages for your employees or custom virtual backgrounds they can use that embrace the theme.

Rethinking recognition in the era of technology

Recognition doesn’t need to be expensive to impact employee retention positively. It just needs to feel intentional to the members of your workforce. In the modern world, where algorithms are constantly tracking productivity and bots can draft compliments for others, taking the time to make a small human gesture can stand out. Prioritize consistent and personal appreciation for your employees to help prevent burnout and build a culture of trust.

