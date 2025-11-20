Road trips in an electric car: 4 owners say it’s easier than you think

Ford

“Today we saw a grizzly,” says Ingrid Ritchey. “And I pulled over next to another photographer taking pictures. I rolled down the window and he whispered to me. ‘Bears are right there, 40 yards.’ If it had been a gas car making a lot of noise, he would not have been able to whisper.”

Ingrid Ritchey didn’t expect to sneak up on grizzly bears when she was considering an electric vehicle. Retired in West Yellowstone, MT, Ritchey is an avid hiker and amateur photographer, touring Yellowstone National Park in her 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The gas engine of her previous Honda CR-V would scare away wildlife so she could only catch glimpses. An electric vehicle lets her blend into the surroundings.

“It is so quiet, so silent, that it won’t scare the bears or elk,” she says. “We are very conscious of noise, so an EV fits.”

This is just one of the surprises drivers discover when they switch their primary vehicle from gas to electric, CarMax reports.

Road Trippin’ Realities

One of the common myths of EV ownership is that electric cars aren’t suitable for road trips. The truth is it depends entirely on the driver and the EV selected for the task.

“My longest trip was from Las Vegas, NV to here (West Yellowstone),” says Ritchey. Google showed it to be a 10-hour and 30-minute drive of over 730 miles.

“The first day of driving, I had two stops,” she says. “And it took only 30 minutes to charge. They [charging stations] are usually in a good gas station or Walmart parking lot. You stop, go to the restroom, grab a sandwich or an ice cream, and stretch your legs. Grab a cup of coffee, and then you’re ready—jump in the car and go. It’s really easy.”

Ritchey had made this trip in a gas vehicle before and had to stop overnight at the halfway point. This tradition continues with her EV, but instead of searching for a nearby gas station, she charges while sleeping and wakes up to a full charge. That’s road trip convenience.

Erin Harty, a journalist based out of Baltimore, MD has similar thoughts about road trips. She’s averaging 750 miles per week in her 2023 Chevrolet Bolt, which is incredible since she doesn’t have access to home or workplace charging. She relies exclusively on the public charging network. She visits Chicago a few times per year and prefers to drive so her dogs can easily travel with her. It’s a trip she often made in her Chevrolet Tahoe.

“Low gas mileage has always given me a lot of environmental guilt,” says Harty. “Especially now that I’m driving so much. And of course, it costs a fortune [to fill up].”

Harty needed a vehicle that could haul cargo and tow, so after buying the Bolt EV, she kept her Tahoe as a secondary vehicle.

“It’s about 700 miles to Chicago, and normally I try to keep moving and only stop long enough to get gas and use a restroom, maybe grab some coffee.”

Harty says if the weather cooperates, she can slog through the drive in approximately 11 hours, only stopping for gas once or twice.

“But I’m pretty wrecked once I get to where I’m going,” Harty continues. “Driving that much without a real break just takes a lot out of you.”

She recently made the trip to Chicago in her Bolt EV. “It’s just a whole different mentality. Although I did do it in one day heading out—and that was a long day—I think it took me about 16 hours door to door—it was much more relaxing, and I didn’t feel awful when I arrived in Chicago.”

A common theme among EV drivers is how the slightly more frequent stops to charge improve the road trip experience. It gives the driver moments to rest, rather than the drive becoming a grueling all-day task where you’re stuck behind the wheel. EV owners report arriving feeling physically and mentally fresh, even if they have to add hours to the trip.

“I’d say that being forced to stop every two and a half hours to charge for 40 minutes was actually really nice,” says Jason P., an automotive assembly worker for a major manufacturer in Detroit, MI.

His 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E did a 1,200-mile round trip to Minneapolis last month, an event he describes as “delightful” thanks to the calm manner of the EV.

“There’s that toxic masculinity mentality, where you feel you have to ‘go until you hit empty!’ and being forced to reconcile with the fatigue I was not previously acknowledging in past cars was really refreshing. Plus, the chargers are almost always near a gas station or grocery store so … snacks!”

Recharging the Whole Family

Despite a constantly expanding EV charging network, plugging in away from home can sometimes be tricky. Choosing when to stop as a lone driver is one thing but balancing the needs of your whole crew? That takes extra consideration.

“When we travel with two little kids, our stops are more frequent, roughly every two hours,” says Andrew Donnan, a digital marketing and web development specialist in Greenville, SC.

“My worst range was in a Tesla Model Y Performance with a big cargo box on the top, multiple bikes on the rear, and 18-inch all-terrain tires. We got maybe 130 miles of range, but there are plenty of Tesla chargers out there, so it wasn’t a concern.” With Tesla’s quick charging, the kids didn’t have time to get bored.

Realizing this wouldn’t be the last road trip with children, Donnan swapped the compact Model Y for a full-size Rivian R1S, so he and his wife, two kids, and a dog have plenty of space during road trips. The electric SUV is ideal for his family due to the interior space, and as a car enthusiast, he appreciates the powerful performance. Donnan has owned several high-performance BMWs over the years and feels EVs are even easier when it comes to maintenance.

“With two kids, I no longer have the time to DIY maintain a high-strung turbo gas car like I used to. I went with EVs primarily because they are fast, fun, and don’t attract attention like a fast gas car would.”

His previous Model Y also earned high praise for acceleration, but less so for comfort and utility, he explains, “Tesla’s Model Y does ride pretty firm, and its aerodynamic shape is not good for hauling bulky things in the trunk, like a 60 lb. dog.” He says Lucy, his rescue labradoodle mix, prefers the Rivian for road trips.

“I drove the Rivian 830 miles home in 25 hours from the Chicago area,” says Donnan. “The trip was great!” Donnan credits the comfortable interior and extremely quiet drive for assisting with the pleasant experience. “And I even took a three-hour nap in it [at a stop]!”

Many new EV owners know to expect the unexpected with public charging and take it in their stride. “On my drive home from Chicago,” recalls Donnan, “one EA [Electrify America] charging stop was in the middle of a parking lot being resurfaced, but it was also 2:00 a.m. They let me charge, but I would’ve been in a bad spot had they started laying asphalt and prevented me from charging.”

Thoughtful Advice

EVs bring with them the quirks and unique experiences that are welcomed by early tech adopters. The owners above have some advice if you’re truly considering an EV.

Location, location, location…

Donnan says while he enjoyed the pervasive Tesla Supercharger network, the locations varied greatly in terms of convenience and amenities. “Sometimes the chargers are behind a fast-food place, sometimes at a gas station, and sometimes it’s just in the middle of a parking lot. You really never know where they are going to be.”

Donnan’s advice is to plan ahead and make sure the charger is near a place your child will want to eat. If chicken tenders make up the majority of their diet, getting stuck at a charger with only burger restaurants nearby will be a disappointment.

Know before you go

Also, Donnan says to check out the charger status before heading out. “Rivian’s Adventure Network let me down once in Blowing Rock, NC, where it was offline for all six stalls.” He blamed himself, not the vehicle or network. He hadn’t checked to see if the charger was showing online, and it had been down for approximately a month.

“We were okay, range-wise, to get to a different station, but it did add an hour or so of travel time. Those [Rivian] chargers are great otherwise.”

Be ready to chat

A common comment among EV owners is being “a mascot” for EV ownership. “People are also really interested in them [EVs] and will strike up a conversation with you in a parking lot to ask you about your car!” says Harty about her Bolt.

Jason P. agrees. “The funniest part is that at every stop during daylight hours, you find cool people who want to talk EVs with you. I wish I had known earlier that everyone and their mother was going to grill me about EV ownership,” he jokes. “It’s a really easy-going community and most drivers I’ve met are extremely friendly.”

Keep an open mind

Harty says researching is good, but seat time is better. “A lot of the articles are focused on specs and are full of acronyms and numbers that don’t make a lot of sense at first, but you don’t have to be a “car guy” (or girl) to drive one of these.

“I will say that although learning about EVs is kind of intimidating just because it’s so different from a gas vehicle, once I actually had one and started driving it, things made a lot more sense.”

Flexibility helps

Harty can’t charge her Bolt at home but takes advantage of Baltimore’s robust public charging network. She regularly charges at a local park where she walks her dogs or can “fill up” at a restaurant while eating.

She says people in apartments or with street parking should still consider an EV. “Honestly, for most people who have a garage or a driveway and just charge their car at home, an EV is a no-brainer and is super easy. I don’t think you really have to think much about the range and all that. I would just tell people that not having home or office charging doesn’t have to be a deal breaker; it’s totally possible to do without if you have a few options for reliable, convenient public charging,” says Harty.

EVs Work for Most People

You might be surprised at how well an EV can fit your lifestyle; it just takes a small mindset shift to adapt to charging rather than filling up with gas. Road trippers should consider the additional time needed for a trip, but also factor in arriving refreshed instead of worn out—you’ll be surprised what a difference those enforced breaks make.

Families with kids will want to take a second look at charging locations, just to make sure everyone will get something from the stop. But realistically, when charging stations can be found at rest stops, retail parks, and fast-food outlets, be prepared for an in-depth discussion about snack and lunch options.

If you’re considering an EV, get out there and drive one—you may be pleasantly surprised.

This story was produced by CarMax and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.