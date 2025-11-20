Need transportation to your medical appointments? It might be covered by your health insurance

Frame Stock Footage // Shutterstock

Unless you’re employed in the healthcare field, or you or a family member is enrolled in a Medicare Advantage or Medicaid health plan, you may be unfamiliar with non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT). Perhaps you’ve seen wheelchair vans on your local streets or know someone who gets rides to their medical appointments through their health insurance, but that’s about as far as your knowledge goes. SafeRide Health shares 10 facts about NEMT service and how it can help ensure access to care for people who have transportation barriers.

1. What is non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT)?

Non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) is a specialized service that transports patients to medical appointments when they don’t require an ambulance or emergency response. It’s essential for people who may be physically or financially unable to drive or use public transport. NEMT can include transportation to dialysis treatment, physical therapy, prenatal visits, mental health services, and routine doctor checkups. In fact, the NEMT market is projected to reach nearly $32 billion by 2031.

2. Who pays for NEMT?

For those enrolled in Medicaid, the state Medicaid program ultimately pays for NEMT services (though Medicaid is funded through a combination of state and federal funds). This benefit is federally mandated and plays a vital role in removing transportation as a barrier to care, especially for low-income or rural populations.

Each state has its own NEMT rules, and while some NEMT programs are managed directly by the state, others are delegated to managed care organizations or private health insurance companies. Regardless of who manages NEMT, there are some universal requirements, such as providing the least costly mode that’s appropriate for the member, ensuring cultural competency, using the nearest qualified provider, and ensuring that drivers and vehicles are up to date with safety and compliance requirements.

In addition to Medicaid, some private Medicare Advantage (MA) plans have chosen to include transportation as a supplemental benefit to address barriers to care for seniors. Coverage levels vary from one MA plan to another, and these benefits are designed to make MA plans more competitive, effective, and efficient.

Finally, people who have coverage under a Dual Special Needs Plan, meaning they qualify for both Medicaid and Medicare, also have transportation coverage under one or both plans. Many NEMT brokers manage transportation for those members and ensure benefits are allocated to the appropriate program, according to each member’s unique plan parameters.

3. NEMT offers various modes of transport to serve the diverse needs of patients

NEMT services are designed to be flexible, catering to members’ different physical needs and where they live. Common transportation types include:

Sedans or taxis for ambulatory patients, meaning those who don’t have mobility challenges.

Wheelchair vans with ramps or lifts.

Stretcher vans for nonambulatory patients who must lie flat.

Some NEMT brokers partner with rideshare companies such as Uber and Lyft to provide on-demand services for patients who do not have mobility needs requiring extra assistance or equipment. In addition, non-emergency medical transportation can include public transit passes, which are offered when appropriate and available. Gas mileage reimbursement is also an option for some members who can drive themselves or have a friend or family member drive them if they have the proper credentials.

4. non-emergency medical transportation often serves vulnerable populations

NEMT can be a lifeline for individuals facing health and mobility challenges. For instance, these populations can include elderly patients without access to a car or family support, people with disabilities who need wheelchair-accessible transportation, rural residents living far from healthcare providers, and low-income Medicaid beneficiaries who can’t afford transportation. Access to transportation can determine whether a person receives timely care, so NEMT is considered a crucial benefit to ensure patients get the healthcare they need.

5. non-emergency medical transportation can reduce healthcare costs

Studies show that investing in transportation can improve access to care for chronic conditions and help prevent missed appointments, which can lead to costly, worsening health conditions. In addition, NEMT can help people avoid emergency room visits and hospitalizations caused by untreated conditions. For example, providing a $50 ride to a dialysis appointment may prevent a $5,000 ER visit due to a missed treatment. Overall, NEMT is considered to be a very cost-effective benefit.

6. There is significant demand for NEMT services in the US

In the United States, from 2018 to 2021, Medicaid provided rides to approximately 3 to 4 million enrollees annually, or 4%-5% of total Medicaid enrollment. The need is expected to grow as the population ages and more healthcare is delivered outside of hospitals. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Medicaid enrollees most likely to use NEMT include those receiving community-based services, those who are dually eligible, aging adults, people with disabilities, and those living in remote areas. Transportation is also a popular supplemental benefit for seniors: In 2024, 36% of Medicare Advantage plans and 91% of MA special needs plans provided transportation benefits for medical needs.

SafeRide Health

7. Technology is transforming NEMT

Modern NEMT services are rapidly evolving, with digital platforms that support all aspects of the transportation journey, from ride booking to driver credentialing to claims submission. These innovations are making services more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly, including:

Automated scheduling and dispatch.

Real-time GPS tracking.

Continuous validation of driver and vehicle credentialing.

A mobile app for riders to book their ride, check the status of their ride, change bookings, or see remaining benefits, if applicable.

Metrics on ride performance, call center wait times, member satisfaction, and more, all fully accessible to health plan clients.

8. Challenges include fraud, waste, and abuse

Because of its scale and historic fragmentation, NEMT has faced various forms of fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA), including billing fraud—e.g., overcharging or billing for no-show rides—unlicensed drivers or unsafe vehicles, unapproved destinations, and inefficient route planning leading to long wait times.

To combat this, many states have moved to broker models, where third-party vendors manage and audit services. Working to proactively and quickly identify any questionable activity and prevent future FWA can help bring down healthcare costs and ensure that members who truly need their transportation benefit are getting the best service possible.

9. NEMT coordination is crucial

A high-performing NEMT company coordinates the needs of each patient as well as those of the state or health plan, ensuring each person gets the appropriate and most cost-effective ride at the right time. Members need to reach their healthcare appointments safely and without added stress. For example, non-emergency medical transportation involves:

Matching the right vehicle to the patient’s needs.

Coordinating pick-up/drop-off times with healthcare appointments.

Sometimes handling multirider trips.

Managing cancellations, delays, and potentially severe weather.

Coordinating a transportation network that can handle actual and projected demand.

Paying transportation providers in a timely manner.

Tracking key performance metrics to enable continuous improvement among transportation providers and brokers.

Effective coordination improves on-time performance and ensures patients don’t miss life-sustaining treatments like chemotherapy or dialysis. Brokers and care coordinators play a central role here, including the ability to coordinate on-demand flex rides when patients don’t know exactly when their appointments will wrap up.

10. NEMT Supports Social Determinants of Health

Non-emergency medical transportation isn’t just about logistics—it’s a vital tool in addressing social determinants of health. Transportation is one of the most common barriers patients face in accessing healthcare: A 2020 study published in the American Journal of Public Health found that in 2017, 5.8 million people in the U.S. missed or delayed medical care every year because of transportation challenges.

By ensuring individuals can attend medical, behavioral health, and even pharmacy visits, NEMT plays a key role in improving health equity, enhancing patient engagement and adherence, and reducing disparities among underserved communities. Health plans, providers, and policymakers increasingly recognize NEMT as part of a patient-centered, holistic approach to healthcare access.

This story was produced by SafeRide Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.