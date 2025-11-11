The best Ford Explorer alternatives

Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

The Ford Explorer kicked off the SUV revolution that has since taken over the United States auto industry. Boxy SUVs became the first choice for family vehicles thanks to their ample cargo and passenger space, along with an elevated ride. But the Explorer now competes with a massive field of impressive midsize SUVs. CarMax highlights some of the best alternatives available.

Alternative Midsize 3-row SUVs

The Ford Explorer is a midsize three-row SUV, offering seating for seven in addition to cavernous cargo space. But it’s not the only choice out there.

Current generation first year: 2016

Average CarMax price: $29,256

Edmunds rating: 8.2

Pick because: Better fuel economy than rivals

Pass because: More expensive than the competition

The Honda Pilot is a truly impressive all-around SUV. Its storage, while not at the top of the class, is more than enough for most families. And its fuel economy (up to an EPA-estimated 22 mpg in combined driving) is impressive for a vehicle of its size. The first two rows are spacious and easy to access, while the third row is fine for adults as long as the drive isn’t too long. The third-generation Pilot ran from 2016 all the way to 2022, and the fourth generation debuted in 2023. The third generation’s smooth ride, roomy interior, and impressive fuel economy are all bonuses.

Current generation first year: 2018

Average CarMax price:$29,552

Edmunds rating: 8.0

Pick because: Massive cargo area

Pass because: Interior controls are a chore to use

The Volkswagen Atlas is a great choice if you need to haul a lot of gear. Its 96.6 cubic feet of storage (with seats folded down) is seriously impressive, thanks to the lie-flat seats in the second and third rows. The third row is also more adult-friendly than rivals, with enough headroom and legroom for most adults. However, the touchscreen infotainment system and some of the Atlas’ other interior controls on 2021 and newer models are not top of the line. When it comes to power, neither of the available engines beats the competition when it comes to getting up to speed on a highway on-ramp.

Current generation first year: 2020

Average CarMax price: $37,175

Edmunds rating: 8.4

Pick because: Lots of standard driver aids

Pass because: Fuel economy is disappointing

Kia introduced the Telluride in 2020 and immediately made a big impact. It was named Edmunds’ Top Rated SUV in 2022 and 2023 thanks to its impressive tech, ample standard driver aids, and an upscale interior. All this at a price that often undercuts competitors like the Honda Pilot and Volkswagen Atlas. The fuel economy is not a standout, though. The EPA estimates the Telluride will get up to 22 mpg in combined driving, which lags behind the competition. And when Edmunds owned a Telluride for a year, they averaged just 19.3 mpg. But its roomy interior is great for a car full of adults, and its total cargo space (87.7 cubic feet) is mighty impressive.

Current generation first year: 2020

Average CarMax price: $36,740

Edmunds rating: 8.3

Pick because: Comfortable seating and ride quality

Pass because: Disappointing fuel economy

The Hyundai Palisade shares a lot with the Kia Telluride (Kia and Hyundai are part of the same company), but it differs in style and some feature availability. It suffers from so-so fuel economy, just like the Telluride, but its interior styling feels a bit fancier than the competition. It’s also quite roomy, providing plenty of space for adults in the third row, and cargo space is ample. Adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning, and lane-keeping assistance all come standard on every Palisade, making it a standout when it comes to standard driver aids.

Current generation first year: 2020

Average CarMax price: $36,300

Edmunds rating: 7.9

Pick because: Above-average fuel efficiency

Pass because: Third row is cramped

We think the Toyota Highlander is tough to beat when it comes to practicality. Visibility from the driver’s seat is excellent, and it’s comfortable to drive. Fuel efficiency is also a standout, as the EPA estimates the front-wheel-drive Highlanders get 25 mpg in combined driving. All-wheel-drive Highlanders get 24 mpg. So, what’s the catch? The third row is cramped for adults and tall kids—and its cargo space is a tad worse than average (84.3 cubic feet with all seats folded). But the Highlander offers a quiet ride, easy-to-use tech, and driver aids like adaptive cruise control and blind-spot warning on every model. There is a new, larger Toyota Grand Highlander with a more generous third row, but since it just went on sale last year, they’re hard to find used.

Conclusion

The Ford Explorer’s roomy cargo space and powerful engine make it an attractive vehicle. But it’s far from the only compelling three-row SUV available. From the Kia Telluride to the Toyota Highlander, there’s an SUV that fits your needs.

