How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Oct. 27, 2025

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 27.

U.S. by the numbers
– Gas current price: $3.05
– Week change: +$0.02 (+0.5%)
– Year change: -$0.08 (-2.5%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.66
– Week change: +$0.04 (+1.2%)
– Year change: +$0.08 (+2.3%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Henderson, KY: $2.35
#2. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.42
#3. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY: $2.44

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. San Diego, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.70

#4. Santa Rosa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.73

#3. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.76

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.88

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $4.96

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

