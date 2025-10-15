RodClementPhotography // Shutterstock

14 cities where first-time homebuyers can still break into the market

The housing market in the U.S. is in flux, but that hasn’t completely stopped new buyers from entering it. Entry-level homes, or homes built with new homebuyers in mind, have been cropping up all over the country.

According to Zonda housing data, these 14 cities are performing at an average level for the entry-level market. If you’re a new buyer looking for your first home, these are a good bet for finding consistent rates, NewHomeSource reports.

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta offers buyers a diverse job market, particularly in industries like tech, logistics, and media. The city provides a mix of urban and suburban neighborhoods with good transit access, making it a practical choice for first-time buyers looking for growth and affordability.

Austin, Texas

Austin has become a major tech and entertainment hub, attracting companies and job seekers alike. The lack of state income tax and a strong economy make it an attractive place for young professionals and first-time homebuyers.

Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore’s housing prices are generally lower than nearby Washington, D.C., making it a more attainable market for entry-level buyers. The city has strong healthcare and education job sectors, and it offers local and state incentives geared toward first-time homebuyers, helping to offset upfront costs.

Houston, Texas

Houston stands out for its affordable housing and a large, diverse job market that includes energy, healthcare, and aerospace sectors. The city also benefits from the absence of state income tax, making it easier for new buyers to build equity.

Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis offers a steady job market and a growing tech presence. It’s a family-friendly city with good infrastructure, and entry-level buyers can find solid properties without stretching their budgets.

Lakeland, Florida

Lakeland is centrally located between two major metro areas — Tampa and Orlando — making commuting and job access to both areas convenient. The area is experiencing population growth, which supports home value appreciation and rental demand.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas continues to be a relatively affordable market compared to western cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco. There’s no state income tax, and the metro area is expanding rapidly, particularly in its suburban neighborhoods, which creates opportunities for new buyers to get in.

Miami, Florida

While central Miami can be expensive, there are still affordable pockets and condo options for first-time buyers. The city benefits from no state income tax, strong tourism and service sectors, and a highly diverse cultural scene, all of which support long-term property value and rental potential.

Naples, Florida

Naples is often seen as a retirement destination, though it’s becoming popular among remote workers and young professionals. Buyers can benefit from strong resale values and steady rental demand, especially in seasonal markets.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh boasts a strong and growing job market with strengths in tech, biotech, and education. The city continues to attract new residents thanks to its affordability compared to other tech hubs, and its livability and infrastructure make it ideal for first-time buyers seeking long-term stability.

Riverside/San Bernardino, California

The Riverside-San Bernardino area offers a more affordable alternative to Los Angeles, with access to jobs and amenities without the extreme home prices. There’s been a rise in new construction, in the area, which sees more people moving inland due to affordability.

San Diego, California

While San Diego is known for high home prices, some suburban areas offer relative affordability. The city features a robust job market in biotech, defense, and research, along with exceptional weather. Entry-level buyers who secure a home here can find solid opportunities with schools and employment.

Washington, DC

Washington, D.C. provides a stable job market due to the presence of government agencies, nonprofits, and a growing tech sector. Despite higher prices, there are local and federal programs for first-time buyers, and the city’s real estate market tends to hold value well over time.

Though the housing market in the U.S. is volatile, affordability isn’t impossible. Young families and first-time buyers can find relatively stable rates in these cities, making them reliable places to put down roots and begin their homeownership journeys.

This story was produced by NewHomeSource and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.