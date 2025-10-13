Skip to Content
Stacker-Money

How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Oct. 13, 2025

By
Published 11:49 AM

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Oct. 13, 2025

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 13.

U.S. by the numbers
– Gas current price: $3.08
– Week change: -$0.05 (-1.6%)
– Year change: -$0.12 (-3.7%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.65
– Week change: -$0.03 (-0.7%)
– Year change: +$0.05 (+1.3%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Henderson, KY: $2.40
#2. Lubbock, TX: $2.47
#3. Oklahoma City, OK: $2.48

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#5. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.79

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#4. San Rafael, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.80

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.81

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.90

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $4.97

This story was
produced by
Cheap Insurance and reviewed and
distributed by Stacker.

Article Topic Follows: Stacker-Money

Jump to comments ↓

Stacker

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.