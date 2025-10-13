Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Oct. 13, 2025

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 13.

U.S. by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.08

– Week change: -$0.05 (-1.6%)

– Year change: -$0.12 (-3.7%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.65

– Week change: -$0.03 (-0.7%)

– Year change: +$0.05 (+1.3%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Henderson, KY: $2.40

#2. Lubbock, TX: $2.47

#3. Oklahoma City, OK: $2.48

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#5. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.79

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#4. San Rafael, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.80

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.81

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.90

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $4.97

This story was

produced by

Cheap Insurance and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.