Where families are getting the most space for their money right now

In a country where housing prices remain artificially high (and disproportionately high relative to the median per capita income), affordability is the number one priority for most Americans looking to buy a house.

Understanding the median price per square foot is another important metric that can help prospective buyers gauge the value of a home when using various neighborhood search tools. It can be difficult to know whether two or more listing prices are all fair, in the sense that you get a reasonable amount of money for the space.

To present a full picture of housing affordability, Find a Neighborhood has analyzed the 100 most populous metropolitan areas in the United States (as of 2024 estimates) and measured the price per square foot of each area’s median listing (according to July 2024 figures). Below is a list of the 10 least expensive metros.

Data used to complete this article came from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Metros with Median Home Prices Under $300,000

All 10 metros with the cheapest price-per-square-foot listings have median prices well under the nationwide sales price, which was around $411,000 for the second quarter of 2025. Some of these metros are especially affordable, though, with five having median listings of under $300,000.

1. Toledo, Ohio

The least populous metropolitan area (601,396) of the 10 listed in this article gives homebuyers a lot of bang for their buck. As of July 2025, the median home listing in the Toledo, Ohio, area provides buyers with one square foot for only $148, while the metro’s median listing is $249,950, which is the most affordable on this list.

2. Akron, Ohio

Akron—another Rust Belt city from the Buckeye State—also allows homebuyers to stretch their dollars when it comes to housing space. The median listing in the Akron metropolitan area is $146 per square foot, which barely edges out Toledo for the second-least expensive in the country. The median Akron listing comes in at $250,000.

3. McAllen, Texas

Despite Texas’ status as a red-hot destination for homebuyers and relocators from across the country, the expansive state has more than a few affordable pockets. One of these is McAllen, Texas. McAllen city is only the 23rd-most populous city in Texas, but its Rio Grande-adjacent metropolitan area is the state’s fifth-most populous and the nation’s 64th-most populous.

The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission combined statistical area is home to an estimated 914,820 residents. The median listing there is around $271,000 and $159 per square foot.

4. Wichita, Kansas

The Great Plains still offer fantastic real estate deals for homebuyers, and Wichita is Exhibit A. While the median listing in Wichita for July 2025 stands at $299,450, its price per square foot is the cheapest among the country’s 100 most-populous metros, at $144.

5. Little Rock, Arkansas

Lastly, the area around Little Rock, Arkansas, will fetch you one of the 10 best price-per-square-foot deals for a median listing of under $300,000—but just barely. The Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metropolitan area has a typical listing of $299,700 for a median square-foot price of $153.

Metros with Median Home Prices Over $300,000

The next five metros still stretch homebuyers’ dollars a long way, but the prices come in a little steeper.

1. Birmingham, Alabama

Although Birmingham is no longer the state’s largest city by population (Huntsville recently surpassed it), the metro area remains Alabama’s largest by far. The Magic City’s July 2025 median listing is $309,500, and the price-per-square-foot is roughly $162.

2. Columbia, South Carolina

The Palmetto State’s capital also boasts affordable home prices. Columbia’s median listing runs $314,950; the median price per square foot as of July 2025 is $157.

3. Jackson, Mississippi

Another large southern city with good deals on home prices is Jackson, Mississippi. The median price per square foot for listings in the Jackson area is $153, which is fourth-best of the 10 cities featured in this article. You can expect a typical listing in the Jackson metro to come in at $317,000.

4. Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, home of the revered golf tournament known as the Masters, is tied with Birmingham for the eighth-cheapest price per square foot ($162) on median home listings. The Augusta metropolitan area, which spills into neighboring Richmond County in South Carolina, has a median listing of $325,550.

5. Indianapolis, Indiana

The Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood area is tied with McAllen for the seventh-best median price per square foot in this article. With a population of 2,174,833, it’s also this list’s most populous. The next-most-populous metro is Birmingham, where an estimated 1,192,583 people call home. A typical listing in the Indianapolis metropolitan area is $334,273, which is also the most expensive of the 10 listed here.

Final Thoughts: Get The Most for Your Money

While the median price per square foot of a metro area’s listings may not be the most important metric, it is vital when comparing similarly sized properties. In many cases, a price that’s considerably above or below the median price per square foot can signal that the listing needs further investigation.

The more data you have about homes and listings in a metro you’re interested in, the better informed you’ll be during the homebuying process, and the most informed buyers often get the best deals. So, be sure to take the time to choose not only a home, but also an area that will help you get the most bang for your buck.

