What are the benefits of a furnace tune-up?

Your furnace is a complex piece of machinery, and to keep it functioning properly through the coldest winter months when you depend on it most, it needs regular maintenance. HomeServe Editorial reports.

You can perform simple HVAC maintenance tasks yourself — such as changing the furnace filter — to keep your system in good working order. But a regular furnace tune-up from an HVAC professional is also important for preventing major problems with your system. Think of a tune-up as a spa day for your furnace.

Many people wait until something goes wrong before calling an HVAC technician. An annual furnace tune-up might seem like an unnecessary expense when your system is brand-new or running well, but it’s worth the cost to prevent problems that could manifest themselves at the most inopportune times of year.

All the many mechanical components inside your furnace run the risk of malfunctioning. And if one component breaks, it could damage other parts. Homeowners often don’t notice something’s wrong until there’s already a serious problem, and that’s a recipe for a pricey emergency repair bill.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. An HVAC technician can often spot potential issues early during a routine tune-up. That can save you money because you can repair a minor issue before it damages other, more expensive components. Regular tune-ups can also keep your system running efficiently, helping reduce your utility bills. It’s a small investment in your peace of mind: Even though they cost money upfront, tune-ups could save you thousands of dollars in the long run.

Here are some additional benefits of having your system serviced regularly:

Stronger heating, which keeps your home comfortable and consistently warm

Improved efficiency and less energy use, which can help you save money on utility bills

Longer furnace life, helping you forestall a replacement

Upkeep of your system warranty, which might require you to have a yearly tune-up by a professional

Reduced risk of an unexpected breakdown in winter, which not only could leave you shivering in bed but could also result in frozen pipes

What’s Included in a Furnace Tune-Up?

Your HVAC professional will check all of the furnace parts inside and outside your unit to make sure everything is working correctly. If your home has a central air conditioning system, they can also check those components.

The specific checklist might vary slightly, but a regular tune-up typically includes the following tasks:

Lubrication of all moving parts

Checking all belts to ensure they have the right tension and aren’t damaged or worn

Checking and tightening electrical wiring connections

Inspecting all components to ensure they function properly

Testing ignition components

Inspecting and clearing drain lines if needed

Checking the thermostat

Inspecting and changing the air filter if needed

Cleaning miscellaneous components

Testing airflow and duct connections

Offering advice on repairs, maintenance and replacement

Can You Do a Furnace Tune-Up Yourself?

Unless you’re a trained HVAC tech, you probably shouldn’t attempt a tune-up on your own. First off, you’re going to encounter various electrical components and gas components, and for safety reasons, the average homeowner shouldn’t be messing with these at all. And second, you need to have context for what you’re looking at to be able to tell whether something is amiss. Your first time under the hood of your HVAC system isn’t a good time to be making a judgment call as to whether it’ll get you through the upcoming winter.

Try DIY: Furnace Maintenance Tasks You Should Do Yourself

Now, all that said, there are some furnace maintenance duties that you can take on without putting yourself in harm’s way or getting out of your depth. Complete these tasks before an HVAC tech shows up to ensure your system is in working order:

Test the thermostat

Check that your thermostat and your furnace are communicating properly. All you need to do is crank up the heat (it might be best to choose a cool fall day to do this) and make sure your furnace kicks on. If it doesn’t, you likely have deeper issues that no plain-ol’ tune-up is going to solve — and you’ll definitely need to consult an HVAC technician.

Replace the furnace filter

Furnace filters trap the dust, debris and dander that would otherwise contaminate your indoor air. So, you can imagine that, over time, they get pretty disgusting. Your furnace filter needs to be replaced every three months to prevent buildup from impacting the efficiency of your system. Getting in the habit of doing it every time the seasons change is best practice.

When changing your furnace filter: First turn off the power to your furnace.

Locate the filter slot, and remove the cover.

Before you discard the old filter box, note the size and type of filter you had before, so you can purchase the same one at the hardware store.

When replacing the filter, make sure the arrows point toward the furnace itself.

Keep Furnace Vents Clear

Your furnace releases water vapor and carbon monoxide, which are byproducts of the combustion process needed to heat the air in your home — and these byproducts have to go somewhere. Furnace exhaust vents — typically PVC pipes found on the sidewall of your home — allow these gases to escape, preventing deadly carbon-monoxide buildup. But when these vents get clogged, trapped gas can become an issue. Thankfully, most modern furnaces are designed to switch off at the sign of carbon monoxide buildup, but even that can cause unnecessary interruptions in heating.

In the fall, do a regular once-over of your furnace exhaust vent to ensure it’s not blocked by fallen leaves. And in the wintertime, keep it clear of snow and ice.

When’s the Best Time to Do a Furnace Tune-Up?

The best time to schedule an annual furnace tune-up is before you actually need the heat, usually in the fall. That prevents any surprises when temperatures really start to drop. The tune-up ensures everything is running properly, so your furnace can effectively heat your home when the time comes. It also gives you the chance to fix any issues because some repairs can take time.

If you haven’t had a furnace tune-up in years, scheduling one as soon as possible is a good idea, regardless of the season. If you install a new furnace, some HVAC companies offer maintenance plans. You’ll likely start on a schedule of one or two tune-ups per year with the plan. You can also purchase maintenance plans for older furnaces if you want to get started on a regular schedule.

How Much Does a Furnace Tune-Up Cost?

The price for an annual furnace tune-up can range from $100 to $300, and sometimes more, depending on the geographic area and the provider. Signing up for a maintenance plan from an HVAC company is often cheaper than purchasing individual tune-up sessions. Contact several HVAC companies in your area to check pricing and compare maintenance plans to find one that works for your home and budget.

This story was produced by HomeServe Editorial and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.