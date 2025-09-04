BestForBest // Shutterstock

The future of marketing isn’t humans vs. AI — it’s humans with AI

Small business owners are all saying the same thing: “My website traffic is tanking, and the stuff that used to work just doesn’t anymore.” And they’re right. A 2024 study by SparkToro CEO Rand Fishkin found that nearly 60% of searches in the U.S. don’t end in a click — people are getting answers from AI and never visiting your site.

But here’s what’s crazy: The same AI that’s killing your traffic? It’s also your best opportunity to leapfrog the competition.

If you’re like most marketers, you’ve read the subreddits and you know it’s been pretty bleak. Traffic’s going down, and the same amount of work is getting worse results. HubSpot surveyed more than 500 marketers in August 2025 and found that they feel the same way. Customers are wondering, “How do we do marketing when AI is consuming our traffic?”

So you’re a business owner, your traffic’s down the drain, and you’re wondering, “What the heck do I do?” If you’re curious and willing to take action, this is the best time ever to be a small business. You have tools at your fingertips that used to require expensive agency contracts. You just need a blueprint on how to use them.

HubSpot outlines a new four-stage marketing framework, Loop Marketing, that organizations can use to effectively combine AI assistance with human know-how.

Businesses can implement the playbook by following these basic steps:

Express your message

Tailor it to your audience

Amplify it across channels

Evolve it in real time.

Express: Tell Your Story Like a Human, Scale It Like a Machine

The first thing you want to do is express who you are — define your taste, tone, and point of view before you bring in AI.

A lot of businesses are missing this crucial step. HubSpot research shows that nearly 6 in 10 don’t actually have their unique value proposition documented.

HubSpot

Look at these numbers — that’s a lot of people who don’t have a clear idea of their company’s brand story. Worse, an overwhelming majority of the respondents in this survey, just over three-quarters, said that teams without a clear value prop “moderately to highly” miss their goals. That’s tough for morale and for your bottom line.

What a lot of those teams may not realize is how a relatively inexpensive AI tool and a few good prompts can help address these snags — in minutes, not months. Everyone has access to the same AI tools, but what’s different about the Loop playbook is you. AI needs the context and perspectives about your business that only you can provide.

So use an AI tool — whether that’s Claude, ChatGPT, or something else that works for you — to help you create a brand style guide and to give you a simulation of customer feedback. This amounts to businesses being able to do their own market research with agency-quality personas — something that would have been totally out of reach for many businesses until very recently.

One way to simulate customer feedback is with a Claude project that includes all the information about your target customer. You can ask it questions about your marketing campaigns and get real-time feedback on how to make them better.

Only you can define your brand story, but AI can take that story and give you the kind of customer feedback that used to require expensive focus groups.

Tailor: Make Every Customer Feel Like Your Only Customer

The next step is using AI to tailor the story to your target audience.

You might be thinking, “I can already send emails to Dear {First Name}” — but you can do a whole lot better now. The history of marketing has largely been about who can make the best educated guesses possible — you find some commonality among people, guess what they want, and try to give them what you think they want.

The remarkable thing about AI is that instead of making guesses about a group of tens of thousands of people, you can instead guess what’s most relevant to this one person. And with an AI engine that knows your business, where you’re located, who your customers are, what they’re looking for, and which ones are showing intent to buy — well, you’re going to get some pretty good guesses.

It’s not just Dear {First Name} anymore. Imagine you run a local coffee shop and your emails have coffee puns that are specific to your individual customers. You can’t create personalization tokens for puns, right? But AI can do that.

There’s a common misconception out there that using AI will make your business sound generic. But it’s really about the data you give it. For example, the HubSpot marketing team has seen conversion rates improve by 82% using AI-driven personalization.

The Tailor stage is like getting a custom suit instead of buying one off the rack. Custom tailoring used to be a luxury, but now AI has gotten to the point where it’s within reach of even small budgets.

Amplify: Find Customers Where They Actually Are

Next, you need to amplify to meet customers where they are. This means caring about how your business shows up in AI engines like ChatGPT or Perplexity. Your customers aren’t clicking through from Google searches as often, so you’re seeing a lot of traffic diminishing all over the internet.

This is where it gets interesting, because the people who do find their way to your website are higher-quality leads than ever before. Think about it like a consumer: Everyone has the same amount of research at their fingertips. It’s pure information symmetry. So if someone is looking to buy a new sofa, they can do a ton of research before landing on the website of the furniture company they’ll actually buy from.

This Amplify stage focuses on getting your message out into this new AI-driven world and getting high-quality prospects in return. Start with AEO, or AI Engine Optimization. It’s the next evolution of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and it’s going to transform the way your company’s message is distributed.

SEO is about ranking in the top five links; AEO is about being part of the answer. There are lots of great options out there to help you get cited and recommended by those AI engines; pick one and start building on whatever visibility you already have.

And look, it’s not just about search traffic. Most marketers are spending more on events in 2025 than they did in 2024 — people are craving human interaction again. And it’s a promising time to work with influencers, who can be that trusted person to give real-life recommendations about your business. The ROI is just tremendous: Companies are seeing far lower cost per lead with influencers compared to the big programmatic channels like Google and Facebook.

When AI is doing all this customization and amplification for you, you’ve got more money and energy to invest in other channels that are working for you.

Evolve: Every Campaign Makes Your Next One Even Better

Every time you run through this marketing loop, you get better. Your marketing compounds. You’re constantly improving, constantly learning, and your results just keep getting better and better. That’s why this is called the Evolve stage.

The old way, in comparison, was brutal. You’d run a campaign for weeks or even longer, and then do a big post-mortem analysis. It probably involved a lot of meetings that should have been emails.

But now you can ask AI in natural language and get immediate insights: “How should I adjust my targeting? What message resonated the most?” Making adjustments in real time means more successful and more cost-effective campaigns.

AI is Ready. Are You?

The most common resistance to AI is fear — fear that AI will replace you or devalue your skills. But the future of marketing isn’t humans versus AI — it’s humans with AI. Businesses just need a guide to help them figure out how to make this human-AI collaboration work. That’s where the Loop can help.

When a big shift in technology happens, it creates massive opportunities for marketers. This was evident with early Facebook and early Google — so much money was made during those times. People aren’t seeing that same opportunity today because this shift represents a loss of control. Nobody is used to that.

But this shift is even bigger now than it was then, and marketers who take full advantage of this moment in AI are going to see their growth compound, and fast.

If you’re willing to take action in the next 18 months, it’s going to be impossible not to succeed — the opportunities are just that big.

