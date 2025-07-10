New Africa // Shutterstock

Get paid to move: The US towns and cities that’ll pay you to relocate

The cost of moving is rising all the time, and even relocations in your existing town will leave a hole in your savings that takes time to fill in again. So, the idea that there are places where newcomers receive cash and other perks simply for choosing to relocate and start a new life there sounds far-fetched, or even outright suspicious. In reality, it’s a trend with real momentum at the moment, and it could be an attractive option if you’re considering a big move and are worried about the financial burden associated with it.

It’s reasonable to wonder why there are towns and cities eager to incentivise movers, and whether there’s a catch that comes with the promised injection of cash. There are, of course, answers to any and all questions you might have about how you can get paid to move, and a number of destinations across the country that have the most appealing relocation incentives at the moment.

Offerpad has created an overview of the ins and outs of why this is happening, where you can get paid to move to, who should consider doing this, and how to get the process started if you decide it’s right for you.

What’s Behind Relocation Incentives?

The short answer is urbanization, but not in the broad sense. Rural populations are shrinking; that’s a fact. What we’re also seeing at the moment is a flow of people from smaller towns and cities to large regional hubs.

People are drawn to places like New York City, Los Angeles, and Houston because of the economic opportunities, lifestyle, and cultural highlights they offer. This leaves their lesser cousins with a conundrum, as a plummeting population becomes self-perpetuating. Fewer people mean less economic clout, less public money to spend on important projects, and less reason for others to stay put, too.

It’s also a problem of flexibility. Over the 20th century, we saw towns and cities that experienced boom periods due to a single industry or even one major employer go into rapid decline when trends changed, technology evolved, or employers either outsourced their workload to other parts of the world or went bust.

As white-collar workers of the 21st century now have the opportunity to work remotely, the appeal of moving to one of a handful of sprawling metropolises is not as strong. This has given smaller towns and cities an economic lifeline to pull them out of their continued decline into irrelevance.

The plan for all these places is simple and roughly the same:

Provide incentives for educated professionals in high-growth industries like tech to move to the area, whether to work at established businesses or take on fully remote positions

Benefit from the economic uptick that the presence of said professionals has, both in terms of tax revenues and the real estate market

Turn the tide on the declining population and eventually reach a stage at which others are drawn to the area without needing to be incentivized

It sounds a little like enforced gentrification, although that’s really not the case. The places with the best relocation programs in 2025 have to offer this route because it’s really the only way to progress towards a future that’s paved with solid prosperity rather than plagued with financial problems. Without them, entire communities would effectively evaporate.

What’s The Catch?

It should now be obvious why towns, cities and even entire states are offering financial incentives for moving, but there are some clauses and sticking points that prevent these opportunities from being ideal for everyone.

Here are a few things that could cause you to think twice:

Eligibility

Not just anyone can get paid to move, and the criteria can be somewhat strict, depending on where you’re thinking of relocating.

First and foremost, you need a job, whether in the form of an existing role that you’ll be performing remotely and that your current employer is happy to handle in this way, or as an offer of employment from a local organization in the place you’re moving to.

Second, if you already live in a town or city that has relocation incentives available, you probably won’t be eligible for them. This is typically only available to out-of-state individuals, so there are no ‘pay to stay’ programs.

Lastly, you need to commit to living in your newly chosen location for a set period before moving again. A 12-month minimum is common, so unless you’re happy with this arrangement, it’s a bad match. It’s not like you’ll be kept there against your will; however, you could be required to pay back some or all of the initial cash incentive if you leave before the allotted minimum time as a resident is reached.

Location

These places wouldn’t be willing to pay people to come to live and work there if they were already vibrant, growing communities. As a result, there will be some drawbacks both in terms of access to facilities and cultural experiences, depending on what you’re used to and what you’re expecting.

That said, these are rarely brand-new schemes either. So you’ll be joining an existing influx of people who are already enjoying the relocation lifestyle. And if retention rates are high enough, entire communities will reap the benefits.

Employment

Given that you need a job, or the offer of a job, to be eligible for relocation incentives, this could be a limiting factor depending on the sector you work in and the trajectory you envision for your career. Even moving for the 12-month minimum could alter this, and on top of that, you might not enjoy either the remote work lifestyle, which is not sufficiently engaging for some, or the experience of the new position you step into locally.

These are the main reasons that such relocation packages tend to favor younger people and are especially attractive to recent graduates. People in their middle years, with families in tow, are rarely in the best position to consider getting paid to move, let alone going through with it.

Where Are The Top Incentive Programs Right Now?

All of the debate around the US cities that pay to move is moot unless you know what’s on the table in terms of cash and other perks. There are plenty of programs out there, but the following are among the most generous:

Tulsa, Oklahoma

The Tulsa Remote program is targeted specifically at remote workers, as the name suggests. Over 3,500 people have already made use of it, and the provision includes both a cash grant of $10,000 and additional support to help you flourish once you’re in place.

Eligibility covers anyone who:

Is aged 18 and above

Has the right to work in the US

Has spent at least 1 year living in a different state prior to submitting an application

Once approved for the program, can relocate to Tulsa within 1 year

You’ll also need to undergo an interview as part of the application process, and the requirements differ depending on whether you intend to rent or buy a home in the city.

Non-cash perks of the program include:

48 months of inclusive membership at a coworking space in the city, so you don’t have to knuckle down

Networking events hosted each and every month to build your career and make links with others in the program

Access to a variety of wellness-focused experiences, including gym classes, spas, and even counselling

West Virginia

The entire state of West Virginia is covered by the Ascend WV program, which includes a healthy $12,000 relocation grant that can be spent on anything you wish, whether that’s housing, other relocation costs, or whatever else takes your fancy. This cash is only available as a lump sum if you commit to buying a home in the state; otherwise, it will be paid out in monthly portions.

Eligibility factors include:

Being at least 18 years old

Having a remote job with full-time hours that’s also verifiable and provided via an employer that isn’t already based in the state, or being self-employed and providing tax documents or pay stubs to back this up

Being able to move to West Virginia within 6 months of having your application approved

Living outside of WV and either being a U.S. citizen, or having approval to live and work in the US in the form of a Green Card

Most notably, Ascend WV is marketed as a relocation program designed for individuals who prefer an outdoor lifestyle over big-city living. It includes 12 months of free access to outdoor activities of all kinds, including:

Whitewater rafting

Skiing

Paddleboarding

And on top of access to coworking spaces at no additional charge, there are also social programs included in this scheme, so making friends should be less of a struggle.

Indiana

Several cities and regions across the state of Indiana offer relocation incentives, with the most prominent being Choose Southern Indiana. This program includes:

$5,000 cash when you work remotely in one of 5 different counties

Further employer-based cash incentives for people who are eligible for the Defence Sector Program or the Nursing Program Offer

The unusual inclusion of a Graduate Retention Program, which provides recent graduates from within Indiana with $5,000 to stay put, rather than head elsewhere looking for work

Topeka, Kansas

The Choose Topeka program sells itself well, thanks in part to its $15,000 cash incentive and its promise of living costs that are 10% lower than the national average, along with the cost of a typical single-family home hovering around the $125,000 mark.

The incentive is an employer match scheme that focuses on housing costs. If you’re renting, it’s up to $10,000; for home buyers, it increases to the full $15,000. That means, unlike Tulsa Remote and Ascend WV, this is not a grant you can use freely.

However, if the employer match route isn’t right for you, there’s a Boomerang offer of $5,000, no-strings-attached, or the same amount for veterans transitioning to civilian life after completing their military career.

Kentucky

A growing number of people are moving to Kentucky from out of state. And while there’s no unified incentive program, you’ll find cities within it that do provide cash and other perks to people who’re willing to relocate.

For instance, the city of Frankfort offers:

$5,000 in cash

Free access to local attractions, including the Buffalo Trace distillery and Juniper Hill Golf Course

Networking events with local dignitaries and business leaders in attendance

Alaska

The state of Alaska doesn’t have a specific relocation program, but it does have the Permanent Fund Dividend. This is a multi-billion-dollar state-owned fund composed of revenues generated from its extensive mineral resources.

Usually seen as a form of basic income, every resident of Alaska who has lived in the state for the entirety of the previous calendar year is eligible to apply for their share each year. In 2024, this totalled $1,702.

So, if you relocate to Alaska and continue to be a resident for at least 12 months, you will be able to take advantage of the Permanent Fund Dividend.

Michigan

For those who are still students or want to take their education further, the Michigander Scholars program is a learning-focused relocation incentive.

It includes between $5,000 and $10,000 in scholarship cash for anyone who completes an internship or takes a full-time job in any of the eligible engineering fields, which include cybersecurity and chemical engineering, among others.

As long as you commit to staying in Michigan for a year and meet the eligibility requirements set out by the specific university that will be handling your studies, it is an attractive option.

Is Getting Paid To Move A Good Idea?

Offerpad has covered the potential drawbacks of these incentive schemes, but what are the reasons to proceed, beyond the benefits of receiving cash and other perks?

You should look into these schemes if:

You are already an established professional in a business that offers full-time remote work, and you no longer want to live in a big city because of the associated costs or the intensity of the living experience itself.

You’ve recently graduated from university and you are looking for a place to launch your career, but worry that major urban areas are too expensive, too competitive, and too anonymous.

You have a family that’s young enough to cope with the upheaval of relocation, and you want to provide your kids with the kind of life that’s on tap in smaller cities and towns, which is effectively impossible to replicate in much more heavily populated places.

What Next?

If you’ve got this far and the prospect of relocating to another state to benefit from a paid incentive as well as a new start feels thrilling, the ball’s in your court.

The next step is to find a relocation program that aligns with your expectations regarding working arrangements and the type of town or city that suits your preferred lifestyle. This story links to individual sites for certain programs where available, but there are also services that amalgamate various programs from different parts of the country for the sake of convenience.

Wrapping Up

Once the call of the small city captures you, it could be one that’s impossible to ignore, in which case the opportunity to get paid to move to one will really stand out.

Factoring in eligibility requirements, including minimum stay expectations, is a must, and there’s no getting around the fact that remote workers and graduates are the target audience for these schemes. However, if that describes your circumstances, then there’s a cavalcade of reasons to at least explore the possibility that relocation incentives are a good fit.

This story was produced by Offerpad and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.