Metros experiencing the biggest disparities between teacher pay and cost of living

Inflation in the U.S., as measured by the Consumer Price Index, rose almost 5% between April 2022 and April 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was the lowest increase registered in a 12-month period since the spring of 2021, when the nation was in the full grip of the pandemic. However, consumer food prices—where Americans tend to feel the financial pinch the most—rose 7.7% over the same period.

While these numbers may seem less impactful than those of early 2022, when inflation reached 9%, it is important to remember that wages have not kept up with inflation. Consequently, people’s ability to make ends meet day-to-day largely remains a struggle. This is especially true for teachers, who notoriously earn less than many other professions.

The global rise of energy costs and other commodities and the instability of the labor market—one of the aftereffects of the pandemic—have caused additional strain on the already delicate circumstances of K-12 teachers. The limited earnings potential of educators has become a national crisis—notably in light of the country losing nearly 7% of its teaching staff in the two years following the onset of the pandemic.

The disparity between teacher pay and the cost of living is one of the leading causes of the current teacher shortage. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the U.S. has lost 567,000 educators. In an effort to make their vocation a more financially dependable one, teachers negotiate perks, bonuses, and other means of compensation. In some cases, teachers have moved to different cities or states for better pay combined with a more reasonable cost of living.

For many, unfortunately, that is not an option. Two-adult households are very likely to have dual incomes. In nearly half of all households with married couples, both partners work. In households where the couple is not married, more than half (59%) have both partners employed as well. Moving would mean having to find two new suitable jobs, and even then the cost of living in many metropolitan areas can be higher than a family’s budget. Single-parent households face an even harsher reality, where the risk of relocation may simply be too great.

Teachercertification.com analyzed cost-of-living data from the Economic Policy Institute’s Family Budget Calculator alongside income and employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for elementary, middle, and high school teachers to see where the biggest gaps between living costs and income exist. Benchmark cost-of-living data for households of two adults and one child were used. The overall rank was determined by aggregating the rankings for each type of teacher and ties were broken by greatest dollar amount differences.



#50. San Angelo, TX

San Angelo, TX

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $67,062

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $48,580

— Middle school: $48,220

— High school: $50,460



#49. Houma-Thibodaux, LA

Houma-Thibodaux, LA

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $66,424

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $48,610

— Middle school: $47,950

— High school: $48,160



#48. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $68,557

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $49,540

— Middle school: $48,130

— High school: $53,770



#47. Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $99,613

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $78,520

— Middle school: $80,960

— High school: $83,590



#46. Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $67,175

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $47,190

— Middle school: $47,570

— High school: $49,700



#45. New Orleans-Metairie, LA

New Orleans-Metairie, LA

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $71,396

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $49,460

— Middle school: $50,540

— High school: $58,110



#44. Enid, OK

Enid, OK

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $65,120

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $45,220

— Middle school: $46,050

— High school: $46,680



#43. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ

Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $66,376

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $45,150

— Middle school: $48,340

— High school: $48,520



#42. Staunton-Waynesboro, VA

Staunton, VA

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $70,758

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $48,940

— Middle school: $56,550

— High school: $48,640



#40. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $69,033

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $49,390

— Middle school: $49,440

— High school: $49,820



#41. Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg, MS

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $64,899

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $45,620

— Middle school: $44,920

— High school: $46,970



#37. Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $75,814

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $52,410

— Middle school: $51,850

— High school: $62,820



#39. Bloomington, IN

Bloomington, IN

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $70,335

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $49,030

— Middle school: $47,430

— High school: $56,420



#38. Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg, VA

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $67,349

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $47,160

— Middle school: $47,500

— High school: $47,960



#36. Decatur, IL

Decatur, IL

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $68,865

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $48,520

— Middle school: $49,110

— High school: $49,300



#35. Lawrence, KS

Lawrence, KS

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $72,984

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $48,850

— Middle school: $52,250

— High school: $58,320



#34. Lafayette, LA

Lafayette, LA

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $68,130

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $47,860

— Middle school: $48,170

— High school: $48,300



#33. Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $82,890

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $64,100

— Middle school: $63,080

— High school: $59,940



#32. Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction, CO

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $71,430

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $51,490

— Middle school: $49,960

— High school: $51,630



#31. Jackson, MS

Jackson, MS

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $67,492

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $46,660

— Middle school: $47,570

— High school: $47,520



#30. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $74,262

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $49,070

— Middle school: $49,510

— High school: $60,570



#29. Danbury, CT

Danbury, CT

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $98,726

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $77,260

— Middle school: $78,510

— High school: $77,370



#28. Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville, NC

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $68,471

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $47,100

— Middle school: $45,820

— High school: $48,240



#27. Harrisonburg, VA

Harrisonburg, VA

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $71,290

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $49,440

— Middle school: $49,640

— High school: $49,490



#26. Greenville, NC

Greenville, NC

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $69,471

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $46,810

— Middle school: $47,430

— High school: $47,920



#25. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $74,070

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $51,710

— Middle school: $51,740

— High school: $51,080



#24. Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $68,614

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $44,440

— Middle school: $45,940

— High school: $47,410



#23. Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA

Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $73,682

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $49,650

— Middle school: $51,440

— High school: $50,760



#22. Rapid City, SD

Rapid City, SD

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $72,539

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $49,770

— Middle school: $50,430

— High school: $48,510



#21. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $72,994

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $49,120

— Middle school: $47,700

— High school: $52,450



#20. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ

Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $71,299

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $45,250

— Middle school: $46,190

— High school: $51,940



#19. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $73,646

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $48,990

— Middle school: $51,150

— High school: $50,470



#18. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $74,326

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $49,000

— Middle school: $49,380

— High school: $51,430



#17. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $85,969

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $60,310

— Middle school: $61,320

— High school: $62,740



#16. Yuma, AZ

Yuma, AZ

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $70,631

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $45,420

— Middle school: $44,940

— High school: $48,050



#15. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $106,870

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $82,210

— Middle school: $78,420

— High school: $83,110



#14. Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, VA

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $82,113

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $51,110

— Middle school: $57,920

— High school: $58,830



#13. Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $74,957

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $48,930

— Middle school: $49,570

— High school: $49,880



#12. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $122,124

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $95,530

— Middle school: $97,050

— High school: $95,740



#11. Wilmington, NC

Wilmington, NC

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $74,982

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $48,150

— Middle school: $49,500

— High school: $50,440



#10. Raleigh, NC

Raleigh-Cary, NC

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $75,805

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $48,310

— Middle school: $50,390

— High school: $49,490



#9. Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff, AZ

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $82,702

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $47,340

— Middle school: $47,700

— High school: $61,000



#8. Prescott, AZ

Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $75,421

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $46,810

— Middle school: $47,390

— High school: $47,670



#7. Charleston, WV

Charleston, WV

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $76,453

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $48,390

— Middle school: $47,460

— High school: $46,750



#6. Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $78,308

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $47,610

— Middle school: $48,770

— High school: $50,080



#5. Asheville, NC

Asheville, NC

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $81,616

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $48,880

— Middle school: $48,140

— High school: $49,510



#4. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI

Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $96,421

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $64,720

— Middle school: $60,200

— High school: $63,540



#3. Burlington-South Burlington, VT

Burlington-South Burlington, VT

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $98,036

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $62,490

— Middle school: $66,460

— High school: $61,820



#2. Urban Honolulu, HI

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $101,415

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $61,760

— Middle school: $63,380

— High school: $60,600



#1. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

– Annual cost of living for 2 adults and 1 child: $127,695

– Median annual teacher income:

— Elementary: $78,440

— Middle school: $78,030

— High school: $81,580

Data reporting by Sam Larson. Story editing by Brian Budzynski. Copy editing by Tim Bruns.

This story originally appeared on Teachercertification.com and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.