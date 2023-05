Canva

The most common undergraduate degrees awarded in every state

A graduate holding up her cap and diploma.

A paper published by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce in 2011, titled “The College Payoff,” analyzed the ever-present debate about the financial worthiness of a college degree, many times obtained through ballooning debt.

The study found that over a lifetime, “bachelor’s degree holders earn 31% more than those with an associate’s degree and 74% more than those with just a high school diploma,” and while there are instances where six-figure jobs are obtained by those whose secondary education ended at the baccalaureate level, it is the exception rather than the rule.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, those with the lowest earning potential are workers who did not complete high school, who on average will go on to earn $973,000 over a lifetime. Meanwhile the highest earners are professional degree holders, who can potentially make upwards of $3.6 million during their working years.

For those who chose to attend college, deciding on where to study—and which field of study to pursue—can be impactful. Each year, about 3 million undergraduate degrees are granted and 2 million of them are bachelor’s degrees. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the top three degree programs for the period 2009-2010 through 2019-2020 were business, health programs, and social sciences/history, with psychology, biological/biomedical sciences, and engineering not far behind.

Wage variation among fields can vary to an astounding degree. As reported by Stacker in March 2023, “On a national level, those who study nuclear engineering technologies or become technicians in that field have the highest median earnings three years after graduation at $107,804, followed by the fields of biomathematics, bioinformatics, and computational biology ($98,074).” This same report showed that in some states graduates in various liberal arts fields—such as English literature, music, and even education—see earnings as little as one-third of those of engineering grads.

Nonetheless, the disparity in potential future earnings does not necessarily detract from the popularity of such degrees. Best Universities compiled data from the Department of Education on the average number of students enrolled in a particular undergraduate program in the 2017 and 2018 school years, the most recent data available. Slides are sorted alphabetically by state and show the most common degrees awarded to students who attended college in those states.



Alabama

An aerial view of Alabama State University.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 7,077 (9.8%)

#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 5,655 (7.8%)

#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 5,213 (7.2%)

#4. Business/Commerce, General: 3,978 (5.5%)

#5. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 3,565 (4.9%)



Alaska

The Anchorage skyline on the water with snowy mountains in the background.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 409 (9.5%)

#2. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 260 (6.0%)

#3. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 207 (4.8%)

#4. Accounting and Related Services: 162 (3.7%)

#5. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 136 (3.1%)



Arizona

A brick building with a water feature at the University of Arizona.

#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 20,259 (11.4%)

#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 19,261 (10.8%)

#3. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 13,465 (7.6%)

#4. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 10,142 (5.7%)

#5. Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Technologies: 7,270 (4.1%)



Arkansas

A stone wall with an iron fence in front of University of Arkansas.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 6,748 (14.3%)

#2. Business/Commerce, General: 4,099 (8.7%)

#3. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 2,578 (5.5%)

#4. Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing, and Nursing Assistants: 2,331 (4.9%)

#5. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 1,925 (4.1%)



California

A water fountain surrounded by roses at University of Southern California.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 99,222 (16.1%)

#2. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 61,299 (9.9%)

#3. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 25,685 (4.2%)

#4. Psychology, General: 22,734 (3.7%)

#5. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 19,506 (3.2%)



Colorado

Colorado Springs nestled in the foothills.

#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 10,178 (10.4%)

#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 8,325 (8.5%)

#3. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 5,923 (6.0%)

#4. Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Technologies: 4,568 (4.7%)

#5. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 3,496 (3.6%)



Connecticut

Historic brick buildings at Yale University.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 2,920 (6.9%)

#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 2,484 (5.9%)

#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 1,884 (4.5%)

#4. Psychology, General: 1,716 (4.1%)

#5. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 1,620 (3.8%)



Delaware

Wilmington on the water.

#1. Business/Commerce, General: 3,318 (21.6%)

#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 1,125 (7.3%)

#3. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 663 (4.3%)

#4. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 608 (3.9%)

#5. Accounting and Related Services: 572 (3.7%)



Florida

An ornate red and white brick building at Florida State University with a water fountain in the foreground.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 64,438 (17.9%)

#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 34,479 (9.6%)

#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 33,889 (9.4%)

#4. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 16,756 (4.7%)

#5. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 13,018 (3.6%)



Georgia

An aerial view of downtown Atlanta at sunset.

#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 22,576 (11.3%)

#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 17,337 (8.7%)

#3. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 10,192 (5.1%)

#4. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 8,172 (4.1%)

#5. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 7,849 (3.9%)



Hawaii

Buildings on the beach in Waikiki.

#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 11,634 (25.3%)

#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 3,632 (7.9%)

#3. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 3,333 (7.3%)

#4. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 2,756 (6.0%)

#5. Computer and Information Sciences, General: 1,952 (4.2%)



Idaho

An aerial view of Boise.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 3,989 (15.8%)

#2. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 1,731 (6.9%)

#3. Cosmetology and Related Personal Grooming Services: 1,576 (6.2%)

#4. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 1,401 (5.6%)

#5. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 1,072 (4.2%)



Illinois

A historic stone building covered in green vines at University of Chicago.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 20,153 (9.6%)

#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 19,875 (9.5%)

#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 18,020 (8.6%)

#4. Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing, and Nursing Assistants: 8,149 (3.9%)

#5. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 7,524 (3.6%)



Indiana

A summer garden in front of stone gates and buildings at Indiana University.

#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 16,519 (14.1%)

#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 9,335 (8.0%)

#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 8,999 (7.7%)

#4. Business/Commerce, General: 4,867 (4.2%)

#5. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 4,614 (3.9%)



Iowa

The Des Moines skyline.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 6,297 (13.3%)

#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 2,496 (5.3%)

#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 2,159 (4.6%)

#4. Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing, and Nursing Assistants: 1,650 (3.5%)

#5. Health and Physical Education/Fitness: 1,465 (3.1%)



Kansas

Downtown Topeka skyline.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 6,540 (12.4%)

#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 4,744 (9.0%)

#3. Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing, and Nursing Assistants: 4,608 (8.7%)

#4. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 2,825 (5.3%)

#5. Teacher Education and Professional Development, Specific Levels and Methods: 2,010 (3.8%)



Kentucky

A red brick building with white trim at University of Kentucky.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 6,238 (8.6%)

#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 4,800 (6.6%)

#3. Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing, and Nursing Assistants: 4,063 (5.6%)

#4. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 4,038 (5.6%)

#5. Computer and Information Sciences, General: 3,803 (5.2%)



Louisiana

Aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge.

#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 13,197 (16.7%)

#2. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 6,013 (7.6%)

#3. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 5,772 (7.3%)

#4. Cosmetology and Related Personal Grooming Services: 3,920 (5.0%)

#5. Precision Metal Working: 3,418 (4.3%)



Maine

An aerial view of Bar Harbor.

#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 870 (6.9%)

#2. Cosmetology and Related Personal Grooming Services: 842 (6.7%)

#3. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 711 (5.6%)

#4. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 708 (5.6%)

#5. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 355 (2.8%)



Maryland

A red and white brick building at University of Maryland.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 9,808 (14.0%)

#2. Business/Commerce, General: 4,866 (7.0%)

#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 3,710 (5.3%)

#4. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 3,082 (4.4%)

#5. Information Science/Studies: 2,354 (3.4%)



Massachusetts

The downtown Worcester skyline.

#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 6,210 (6.4%)

#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 4,924 (5.1%)

#3. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 4,451 (4.6%)

#4. Psychology, General: 3,804 (3.9%)

#5. Cosmetology and Related Personal Grooming Services: 3,237 (3.4%)



Michigan

An aerial view of the University of Michigan.

#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 16,114 (13.1%)

#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 13,207 (10.7%)

#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 6,809 (5.5%)

#4. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 3,899 (3.2%)

#5. Cosmetology and Related Personal Grooming Services: 3,864 (3.1%)



Minnesota

The University of Minnesota with the Minneapolis skyline in the background.

#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 8,931 (11.3%)

#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 6,570 (8.3%)

#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 4,525 (5.7%)

#4. Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing, and Nursing Assistants: 3,176 (4.0%)

#5. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 2,794 (3.5%)



Mississippi

An aerial view of the state house and downtown Jackson.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 6,601 (14.3%)

#2. Business/Commerce, General: 3,671 (7.9%)

#3. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 2,506 (5.4%)

#4. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 2,054 (4.4%)

#5. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 1,512 (3.3%)



Missouri

A row of stone columns in front of a historic building in Columbia.

#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 14,450 (16.5%)

#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 10,900 (12.4%)

#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 5,305 (6.1%)

#4. Business/Commerce, General: 3,075 (3.5%)

#5. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 2,116 (2.4%)



Montana

An aerial view of downtown Bozeman.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 1,024 (10.6%)

#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 726 (7.5%)

#3. Business/Commerce, General: 447 (4.6%)

#4. Teacher Education and Professional Development, Specific Levels and Methods: 430 (4.5%)

#5. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 404 (4.2%)



Nebraska

Buildings in downtown Lincoln.

#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 2,545 (10.7%)

#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 1,592 (6.7%)

#3. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 1,456 (6.1%)

#4. Teacher Education and Professional Development, Specific Levels and Methods: 763 (3.2%)

#5. Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Technologies: 753 (3.2%)



Nevada

The Reno skyline.

#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 13,751 (16.0%)

#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 13,152 (15.3%)

#3. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 6,708 (7.8%)

#4. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 5,771 (6.7%)

#5. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 3,146 (3.7%)



New Hampshire

Portsmouth on the water.

#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 4,047 (16.9%)

#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 2,185 (9.1%)

#3. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 1,670 (7.0%)

#4. Psychology, General: 1,562 (6.5%)

#5. Accounting and Related Services: 963 (4.0%)



New Jersey

Bicycles parked in front of a brick building in fall at Princeton.

#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 19,238 (13.9%)

#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 15,640 (11.3%)

#3. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 10,412 (7.5%)

#4. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 6,260 (4.5%)

#5. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 5,264 (3.8%)



New Mexico

An aerial view of Albuquerque at sunset.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 7,255 (21.4%)

#2. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 2,513 (7.4%)

#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 1,669 (4.9%)

#4. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 1,493 (4.4%)

#5. Cosmetology and Related Personal Grooming Services: 1,071 (3.2%)



New York

A historic stone library with columns in front at Columbia University.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 23,555 (9.3%)

#2. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 17,753 (7.0%)

#3. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 12,924 (5.1%)

#4. Psychology, General: 10,390 (4.1%)

#5. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 9,480 (3.7%)



North Carolina

The Raleigh skyline.

#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 17,260 (10.2%)

#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 17,244 (10.2%)

#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 14,075 (8.3%)

#4. Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Technologies: 6,256 (3.7%)

#5. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 6,030 (3.6%)



North Dakota

Buildings in downtown Grand Forks.

#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 3,091 (14.0%)

#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 2,454 (11.2%)

#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 1,378 (6.3%)

#4. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 1,276 (5.8%)

#5. Teacher Education and Professional Development, Specific Levels and Methods: 1,167 (5.3%)



Ohio

A large brick building with a clocktower on top at Ohio State University.

#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 23,988 (14.3%)

#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 10,854 (6.5%)

#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 10,561 (6.3%)

#4. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 7,361 (4.4%)

#5. Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing, and Nursing Assistants: 5,907 (3.5%)



Oklahoma

An aerial view of downtown Oklahoma City.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 4,375 (7.4%)

#2. Precision Metal Working: 3,655 (6.2%)

#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 3,093 (5.2%)

#4. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 2,761 (4.6%)

#5. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 2,542 (4.3%)



Oregon

The Portland skyline with mountains in the background.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 9,134 (19.5%)

#2. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 2,298 (4.9%)

#3. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 1,526 (3.3%)

#4. Psychology, General: 1,470 (3.1%)

#5. Accounting and Related Services: 1,123 (2.4%)



Pennsylvania

An aerial view of downtown Pittsburgh.

#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 9,740 (5.8%)

#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 9,719 (5.8%)

#3. Finance and Financial Management Services: 6,085 (3.7%)

#4. Business/Commerce, General: 5,514 (3.3%)

#5. Cosmetology and Related Personal Grooming Services: 5,276 (3.2%)



Rhode Island

A waterway leading to downtown Providence.

#1. Cosmetology and Related Personal Grooming Services: 1,913 (8.3%)

#2. Culinary Arts and Related Services: 1,381 (6.0%)

#3. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 1,114 (4.8%)

#4. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 990 (4.3%)

#5. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 973 (4.2%)



South Carolina

Buildings in downtown Greenville.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 5,335 (8.1%)

#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 4,133 (6.3%)

#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 4,081 (6.2%)

#4. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 3,699 (5.6%)

#5. Business/Commerce, General: 3,687 (5.6%)



South Dakota

An aerial view of Rapid City.

#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 1,026 (9.3%)

#2. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 736 (6.7%)

#3. Teacher Education and Professional Development, Specific Levels and Methods: 378 (3.4%)

#4. Biology, General: 330 (3.0%)

#5. Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing, and Nursing Assistants: 325 (2.9%)



Tennessee

A historic brick building with a clocktower at Vanderbilt University.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 10,090 (10.6%)

#2. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 7,100 (7.4%)

#3. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 5,351 (5.6%)

#4. Cosmetology and Related Personal Grooming Services: 4,415 (4.6%)

#5. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 4,409 (4.6%)



Texas

An aerial view of the University of Texas.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 48,320 (12.5%)

#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 33,255 (8.6%)

#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 29,131 (7.5%)

#4. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 18,450 (4.8%)

#5. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 12,462 (3.2%)



Utah

The Salt Lake City skyline with mountains in the background.

#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 15,087 (14.9%)

#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 12,633 (12.4%)

#3. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 10,240 (10.1%)

#4. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 4,033 (4.0%)

#5. Computer and Information Sciences, General: 3,222 (3.2%)



Vermont

An aerial view of Burlington on the water.

#1. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 626 (7.3%)

#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 458 (5.4%)

#3. Psychology, General: 345 (4.0%)

#4. Natural Resources Conservation and Research: 338 (4.0%)

#5. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 336 (3.9%)



Virginia

A historic red brick and white building at University of Virginia.

#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 16,442 (12.5%)

#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 14,822 (11.2%)

#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 9,977 (7.6%)

#4. Business/Commerce, General: 4,608 (3.5%)

#5. Psychology, General: 4,583 (3.5%)



Washington

An aerial view of the University of Washington with a fountain in the middle.

#1. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 19,585 (18.7%)

#2. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 7,090 (6.8%)

#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 3,669 (3.5%)

#4. Teacher Education and Professional Development, Specific Levels and Methods: 3,290 (3.1%)

#5. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 3,274 (3.1%)



West Virginia

An aerial view of Morgantown on the river.

#1. Business/Commerce, General: 3,741 (10.8%)

#2. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 3,689 (10.7%)

#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 3,065 (8.9%)

#4. Criminal Justice and Corrections: 1,704 (4.9%)

#5. Allied Health and Medical Assisting Services: 1,620 (4.7%)



Wisconsin

Downtown Madison on the water.

#1. Practical Nursing, Vocational Nursing, and Nursing Assistants: 7,353 (8.1%)

#2. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 6,943 (7.7%)

#3. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 5,482 (6.1%)

#4. Health and Medical Administrative Services: 3,375 (3.7%)

#5. Accounting and Related Services: 2,766 (3.1%)



Wyoming

An aerial view of Casper at the base of the mountains.

#1. Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research, and Clinical Nursing: 437 (6.5%)

#2. Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Technologies: 437 (6.5%)

#3. Liberal Arts and Sciences, General Studies, and Humanities: 399 (5.9%)

#4. Teacher Education and Professional Development, Specific Levels and Methods: 263 (3.9%)

#5. Precision Metal Working: 262 (3.9%)



Washington D.C.

An aerial view of Washington D.C.

#1. Business/Commerce, General: 3,305 (9.2%)

#2. Business Administration, Management, and Operations: 1,583 (4.4%)

#3. Psychology, General: 1,489 (4.2%)

#4. Political Science and Government: 1,474 (4.1%)

#5. Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services, Other: 1,335 (3.7%)

This story originally appeared on Best Universities and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.