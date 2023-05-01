

Top education colleges in each state by acceptance rates, SAT scores, and affordability

National College Decision Day falls on May 1st, and students are expected to finalize their choice of college to attend by that date. The best college for a student can depend on many factors, such as geographic location, tuition cost, and the student’s SAT scores. Additionally, one of the most significant aspects to consider when selecting colleges to apply to is narrowing down the choices based on the desired field of study.

In this article, TeacherCertification.com explores the best education colleges in each state based on their Niche Grades, SAT score ranges, affordability, and acceptance rates.

Identifying the Ideal College for Students Pursuing Education Degrees

There is no “one size fits all” when it comes to colleges. Every student’s situation is different. The ideal college for pursuing an education degree may vary based on factors such as a student’s resources, previous academic accomplishments like high school transcripts and SAT scores, and personal preferences. For instance, some students may prioritize staying near their families, which could limit their options for colleges within their home state.

Other essential factors to consider when making a college decision are to examine the college’s internship and job placement opportunities. Students might also want to investigate on-campus housing options, considering the quality, cost, and availability of dorms, apartments, and special-interest housing. Additionally, it is valuable to look into the available alumni networks at the college since these offer vital connections and opportunities for internships, mentorship, and job placement after graduation.

Among the most critical factors for many students to consider when making college decisions are the cost and financial aid. Most students need to evaluate the total cost of attendance, including tuition, fees, room and board, and additional expenses. It is also important to investigate available financial aid, scholarships, and work-study programs to help offset costs, making sure the chosen college is financially viable.



Less expensive colleges for education majors

A heatmap showing the 5 least expensive colleges.

The cost of college varies greatly between the top education colleges. By factoring in financial aid in the form of grants and scholarships, the Niche data shows that the University of Washington offers the most affordable option at $9,661. This is an impressive $35,756 less than the priciest choice, New York University, which costs $45,417. It’s no wonder that tuition plays a significant role in students’ college decisions.

The most affordable colleges on Niche’s list of Top Education Colleges include the University of Washington in Washington State, with a net price of $9,661; the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, at $10,038; the University of Florida, costing $10,075; the University of Puerto Rico, priced at $11,014; and the University of Alaska Anchorage, with a net fee of $11,238.



Most expensive colleges for education majors

A heatmap showing the 5 most expensive colleges.

On the pricier side of the scale, we have New York University with a net price of $45,417, Pacific University in Oregon at $32,006, Boston University costing $29,154, Northwestern University in Illinois tallying up to $28,344, and Brown University in Rhode Island coming in at $27,659.



Best colleges for education majors based on acceptance rates

Pie charts showing colleges for with highest and lowest acceptance rates.

An acceptance rate is the percentage of students who get accepted to a college or university. It’s important to note that in this article, the acceptance rates reflect the general acceptance rates for each college and do not consider the impact of major choice. The program students apply for can impact their admission chances if the college has a limited capacity for accepting applicants in that particular major. The acceptance rate is often used to gauge the college’s selectivity and competitiveness.

Colleges with low acceptance rates get a higher level of applicants thus lowering their acceptance rates. Some students might be attracted to schools with lower acceptance rates because they believe that selectiveness is a metric of the quality of education. However, a high acceptance rate doesn’t mean a college is bad. The average acceptance rate for four-year colleges in the United States is approximately 60%, which means that the majority of colleges in the US have a relatively high acceptance rate.

There are also several top education institutions that have high acceptance rates and thus offer accessible opportunities for aspiring educators to pursue their passions. Among them is Pacific University located in Oregon, with an acceptance rate of 89%. This makes it a welcoming choice for those seeking a quality education in a supportive environment.

The University of Wyoming boasts an even higher acceptance rate of 94%, providing a valuable option for students in Wyoming and beyond. Finally, Bob Jones University in South Carolina stands out with an impressive 100% acceptance rate, ensuring that all applicants eager to pursue a career in education can attend this institution and gain the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in their chosen field.

There are also many hyper-selective schools for aspiring educators. Brown University in Rhode Island is at the top of the list for education majors, boasting an impressively low acceptance rate of just 8%. Right behind Brown are Northwestern University in Illinois and Bowdoin College in Maine, both with a 9% acceptance rate.



Lowest required SAT scores at top education colleges

Bar chart showing lowest SAT range for education colleges.

There is a big variation in the SAT scores required by top education colleges. The least competitive colleges start with an SAT range of 950 and the most competitive institutions require a minimum score of 1480.

These five noteworthy colleges presented in the chart above offer more accessible SAT score requirements, making them appealing options for students seeking an education degree. New Mexico State University has a welcoming range of 950-1150, while Emporia State University’s scores vary from 950 to 1060.

Bob Jones University also accommodates a broader range, with a minimum SAT score of 960 and a maximum of 1180. Additionally, the University of Idaho and Concordia University both have a range starting at 990. These inclusive score requirements make sure that quality education and opportunities are accessible to students with various backgrounds.



Highest required SAT scores at top education colleges

Bar chart showing highest SAT range for education colleges.

On the higher end of the scale, five respected colleges stand out with their SAT score requirements. Northwestern University features a range of 1430-1550, while Brown University’s SAT scores range from 1440 to 1560. Johns Hopkins University and Vanderbilt University share a comparable range, requiring a minimum SAT score of 1470 and a maximum score of 1560 and 1570.

Lastly, Washington University in St. Louis holds a range of 1480-1560. These demanding score requirements emphasize the competitive quality of students attending these institutions, promising an exceptional education for future teachers and educators.

Read on for a list of the best education college in each state, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.

Alabama

The University of Alabama – Birmingham has an acceptance rate of 81%. The net price for attendance is $16,978.00, and the SAT range is 1090-1340.



Alaska

The University of Alaska Anchorage has an acceptance rate of 77%. The net price for attendance is $11,283.00. No data is available for the SAT range.



Arizona

Arizona State University has an acceptance rate of 88%, and the net price is $14,653.00. The SAT score range for this university is 1100-1320.



Arkansas

Harding University has an acceptance rate of 55%. The net price for attending Harding is $19,545.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1060-1290.



California

University of California – Los Angeles, or UCLA, has an acceptance rate of 14%. The net price for attending UCLA is $16,474.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is not listed in the table.



Colorado

Colorado College has an acceptance rate of 14%. The net price for attending Colorado College is $27,319.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is not listed in the table.



Connecticut

The University of Connecticut has an acceptance rate of 56%. The net price for attending UConn is $22,233.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1170-1390.



Delaware

The University of Delaware has an acceptance rate of 66%. The net price for attending UD is $19,747.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1150-1330.



Florida

The University of Florida has an acceptance rate of 31%. With a net price of $10,075.00, the university offers competitive tuition rates. Prospective students typically present SAT scores ranging from 1290 to 1460.



Georgia

The University of Georgia has an acceptance rate of 48%. The net price for attending UGA is $16,580.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1250-1460.



Hawaii

Brigham Young University in Hawaii has an acceptance rate of 75%. The net price for attendance is $13,998.00, and the SAT range is 1060-1250.



Idaho

The University of Idaho has an acceptance rate of 74%. The net price for attendance is $14,929.00, and the SAT range is 990-1220.



Illinois

Northwestern University in Illinois is another highly competitive school, with an acceptance rate of just 9%. The net price for attending Northwestern is $28,344.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1430-1550.



Indiana

Indiana University – Bloomington has an acceptance rate of 80%. The net price for attendance is $13,191.00, and the SAT range is 1120-1350.



Iowa

Northwestern College in Iowa has an acceptance rate of 74%. The net price for attendance is $24,513.00, and the SAT range is 1010-1210.



Kansas

Emporia State University in Kansas has an acceptance rate of 86%. The net price for attendance is $14,437.00, and the SAT range is 950-1060.



Kentucky

The University of Louisville has an acceptance rate of 65%. The net price for attending UofL is $17,894.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1050-1270.



Louisiana

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has an acceptance rate of 67%. The net price for attending UL Lafayette is $12,706.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1000-1210.



Maine

Bowdoin College in Maine also has an acceptance rate of 9%. The net price for attending Bowdoin is $25,622.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1360-1510.



Maryland

Johns Hopkins University in Maryland has an acceptance rate of 11%. The net price for attending Johns Hopkins is $25,241.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1470-1560.



Massachusetts

Boston College has an acceptance rate of 26%. The net price for attending Boston College is $30,192.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1330-1500.



Michigan

The University of Michigan – Ann Arbor has an acceptance rate of 26%. The net price for attending the University of Michigan is $17,832.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1340-1520.



Minnesota

Martin Luther College in Minnesota has an acceptance rate of 87%. The net price for attending this college is $21,396.00, and the SAT score range is 1070-1280.



Mississippi

College has an acceptance rate of 29%. The net price for attending Mississippi College is $18,800.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1410-1260.



Missouri

Washington University in St. Louis has an acceptance rate of 16%. The net price for attending Washington University is $27,233.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1480-1560.



Montana

The University of Montana has an acceptance rate of 81%. The net price for attendance is $17,565.00, and the SAT range is 1090-1320.



Nebraska

Concordia University in Nebraska has an acceptance rate of 76%. The net price for attendance is $22,201.00, and the SAT range is 990-1190.



Nevada

The University of Nevada – Reno has an acceptance rate of 87%, and the net price to attend the college is $16,359.00. The SAT score range is 1060-1260.



New Hampshire

The University of New Hampshire has an acceptance rate of 85%. The net price for attendance is $24,847.00, and the SAT range is 1090-1280.



New Jersey

The College of New Jersey has an acceptance rate of 51%. The net price for attending TCNJ is $24,617.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1140-1320.



New Mexico

New Mexico State University has an acceptance rate of 63%. The net price for attending NMSU is $11,467.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 950-1150.



New York

New York University, or NYU, has an acceptance rate of 21%. The net price for attending NYU is $45,417.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1370-1540.



North Carolina

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has an acceptance rate of 25%. The net price for attending UNC is $10,038.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1280-1490.



North Dakota

The University of Mary has an acceptance rate of 72%. The net price for attendance is $18,167.00, and the SAT range is 1000-1220.



Ohio

The Ohio State University has an acceptance rate of 68%. The net price for attendance is $18,884.00, and the SAT range is 1210-1430.



Oklahoma

Oklahoma State University has an acceptance rate of 67%. The net price for attending OSU is $14,763.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1020-1250.



Oregon

Pacific University Oregon has an acceptance rate of 89%, and the net price to attend the university is $32,006.00. The SAT score range is 1050-1230.



Pennsylvania

Penn State has an acceptance rate of 56%. The net price for attending Penn State is $26,151.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1160-1360.



Puerto Rico

The University of Puerto Rico – Mayaguez has an acceptance rate of 67%. The net price for attendance is $11,014.00, but no data is available for SAT range.



Rhode Island

Brown University in Rhode Island has an acceptance rate of just 8%, making it one of the most competitive schools on the list. The net price for attending Brown is $27,659.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1440-1560.



South Carolina

Bob Jones University in South Carolina has an acceptance rate of 100%. The net price to attend the university is $15,669.00, and the SAT score range is 960-1180.



South Dakota

Northern State University in South Dakota has an acceptance rate of 79%. The net price for attendance is $16,404.00, and the SAT range is 990-1140.



Tennessee

Vanderbilt University in Tennessee has an acceptance rate of 12%. The net price for attending Vanderbilt is $25,804.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1470-1570.



Texas

The University of Texas – Austin has an acceptance rate of 32%. The net price for attending UT Austin is $16,892.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1210-1470.



Utah

Brigham Young University in Utah has an acceptance rate of 69%. The net price for attendance is $13,150.00, and the SAT range is 1200-1410.



Vermont

The University of Vermont has an acceptance rate of 71%. The net price for attendance is $20,235.00, and the SAT range is 1160-1350.



Virginia

William & Mary has an acceptance rate of 42%. The net price for attending William & Mary is $18,588.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1300-1490.



Washington

The University of Washington in Washington State has a moderate acceptance rate of 56%. It offers an affordable tuition cost of $9,661. The university’s SAT score range is 1200-1470.



Washington, D.C.

Howard University, located in Washington, D.C., boasts an acceptance rate of 39%. The cost of attendance at Howard University is $23,233. The SAT score requirement is 1130-1260.



West Virginia

West Virginia University has an acceptance rate of 84%. The net price for attendance is $13,087.00, and the SAT range is 1030-1230.



Wisconsin

The University of Wisconsin has an acceptance rate of 57%. The net price for attending UW is $14,030.00, and the SAT score range for accepted students is 1260-1460.



Wyoming

The University of Wyoming has an acceptance rate of 94%. The net price for attending the college is $12,224.00, and the SAT score range is 1040-1240.