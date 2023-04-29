States with the most quitters
Canva
Picture of landscape.
Low pay, minimal opportunities for growth, and disrespectful work environments—these are just a handful of the top reasons why employees quit their jobs, according to a 2021 Pew Research Center Survey. Of course, there are myriad reasons workers might put in their notices, ranging from the mundane (like moving to a new state) to the dramatic (like having blow-up arguments with a supervisor).
In the wake of the Great Resignation, quitting seems far more common than ever. Some employees have even resorted to ghosting their employer—simply stopping work without ever informing their boss.
In fact, American workers are quitting at historically high rates: In February 2023, the national quit rate was 2.6%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. That’s about 4 million people—up about 3.8% from January.
But are certain states across the U.S. feeling the burden more than others? To find out, Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to rank states by their preliminary February 2023 quit rates, using the number of quitters as a tiebreaker when needed. Quit rates are calculated by taking the number of quits as a percentage of the number of jobs in a state.
Keep reading through the list to see where your state falls—especially if you’re planning to leave your current job anytime soon.
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#51. Pennsylvania
Picture of landscape.
– Quit rate: 1.7%
– Number of quits: 103,000
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#50. New York
Picture of buildings.
– Quit rate: 1.7%
– Number of quits: 164,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#49. Connecticut
Picture of buildings.
– Quit rate: 1.8%
– Number of quits: 31,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#48. Massachusetts
Picture of building Boston.
– Quit rate: 1.8%
– Number of quits: 68,000
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#47. New Jersey
Picture of buildings.
– Quit rate: 1.9%
– Number of quits: 80,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#46. Michigan
Picture of buildings in city.
– Quit rate: 2.0%
– Number of quits: 90,000
Canva
#45. Hawaii
Picture of landscape.
– Quit rate: 2.1%
– Number of quits: 13,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#44. New Hampshire
Picture of buildings in city.
– Quit rate: 2.1%
– Number of quits: 15,000
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#43. Nebraska
– Quit rate: 2.1%
– Number of quits: 22,000
Canva
#42. Minnesota
– Quit rate: 2.1%
– Number of quits: 63,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#41. Illinois
Picture of landscape.
– Quit rate: 2.1%
– Number of quits: 130,000
Marek Masik // Shutterstock
#40. California
Picture of landscape.
– Quit rate: 2.1%
– Number of quits: 384,000
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#39. Wisconsin
Picture of landscape.
– Quit rate: 2.2%
– Number of quits: 65,000
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#38. Missouri
Picture of landscape.
– Quit rate: 2.3%
– Number of quits: 69,000
Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock
#37. Washington
– Quit rate: 2.3%
– Number of quits: 82,000
Canva
#36. Ohio
– Quit rate: 2.3%
– Number of quits: 131,000
George Wirt // Shutterstock
#35. Rhode Island
– Quit rate: 2.4%
– Number of quits: 12,000
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#34. Kansas
– Quit rate: 2.4%
– Number of quits: 35,000
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#33. North Dakota
– Quit rate: 2.5%
– Number of quits: 11,000
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#32. Iowa
– Quit rate: 2.5%
– Number of quits: 39,000
Albert Pego // Shutterstock
#31. Vermont
– Quit rate: 2.6%
– Number of quits: 8,000
f11photo // Shutterstock
#30. Washington D.C.
– Quit rate: 2.6%
– Number of quits: 20,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#29. Oregon
– Quit rate: 2.6%
– Number of quits: 51,000
JohnDSmith // Shutterstock
#28. South Dakota
– Quit rate: 2.8%
– Number of quits: 13,000
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#27. Maine
– Quit rate: 2.8%
– Number of quits: 18,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#26. New Mexico
– Quit rate: 2.8%
– Number of quits: 24,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#25. Utah
– Quit rate: 2.8%
– Number of quits: 48,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#24. Arizona
– Quit rate: 2.8%
– Number of quits: 87,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#23. Virginia
– Quit rate: 2.8%
– Number of quits: 115,000
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#22. North Carolina
– Quit rate: 2.8%
– Number of quits: 138,000
randy andy // Shutterstock
#21. Nevada
– Quit rate: 2.9%
– Number of quits: 44,000
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#20. Idaho
– Quit rate: 3.0%
– Number of quits: 25,000
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#19. Colorado
– Quit rate: 3.0%
– Number of quits: 87,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#18. Indiana
– Quit rate: 3.0%
– Number of quits: 97,000
Mia2you // Shutterstock
#17. Florida
– Quit rate: 3.0%
– Number of quits: 288,000
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#16. Montana
– Quit rate: 3.1%
– Number of quits: 16,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#15. Oklahoma
– Quit rate: 3.2%
– Number of quits: 55,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#14. Maryland
– Quit rate: 3.2%
– Number of quits: 87,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#13. Texas
– Quit rate: 3.2%
– Number of quits: 439,000
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#12. Delaware
– Quit rate: 3.3%
– Number of quits: 16,000
f11photo // Shutterstock
#11. South Carolina
– Quit rate: 3.3%
– Number of quits: 75,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#10. West Virginia
– Quit rate: 3.4%
– Number of quits: 24,000
Canva
#9. Mississippi
– Quit rate: 3.4%
– Number of quits: 40,000
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#8. Alabama
– Quit rate: 3.4%
– Number of quits: 72,000
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#7. Tennessee
– Quit rate: 3.4%
– Number of quits: 112,000
LBill45 // Shutterstock
#6. Wyoming
– Quit rate: 3.5%
– Number of quits: 10,000
Canva
#5. Arkansas
– Quit rate: 3.5%
– Number of quits: 47,000
Rotorhead 30A Productions // Shutterstock
#4. Kentucky
– Quit rate: 3.5%
– Number of quits: 69,000
Canva
#3. Alaska
– Quit rate: 3.7%
– Number of quits: 12,000
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#2. Louisiana
– Quit rate: 4.0%
– Number of quits: 77,000
Canva
#1. Georgia
– Quit rate: 4.1%
– Number of quits: 200,000