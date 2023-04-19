

Canva

Chips, ice cream, and other groceries that rose in price last month

Person shopping in the dairy section at the grocery store.

For the first time since September 2020, the overall cost of groceries fell in March in comparison to the previous month.

Urban grocery prices decreased by about 0.2% from February to March, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The drop was largely fueled by decreases in eggs—which had previously risen dramatically over a short period of time—as well as meats, fruits and vegetables, and dairy products.

Still, inflation continued to plague shoppers. The overall cost of groceries in March remained up 8.4% from 2022—the result of historically high inflation in the past couple years following a series of major social and economic events including the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, labor disruptions, and heightened consumer demand. Overall, inflation has cooled some, but still hasn’t reached pre-pandemic levels.

Despite the overall monthly lull, groceries in some categories continued to climb. Stacker used monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price increases over the last month, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.

Canva

#12. Malt beverages (per 16 oz.)

A variety of beers in a refrigerator in a supermarket

– One-month increase in cost: +0.2%

– Annual change in cost: +7.3%

– March 2023 cost: $1.75



06photo // Shutterstock

#11. Wine (per 1 liter)

A person pushing a grocery cart down the wine aisle.

– One-month increase in cost: +0.3%

– Annual change in cost: -1.8%

– March 2023 cost: $13.25

Canva

#10. Lemons (per lb.)

A display of lemons at a grocery store

– One-month increase in cost: +0.8%

– Annual change in cost: +3.8%

– March 2023 cost: $2.17



pkajak201 // Shutterstock

#9. Chocolate chip cookies (per lb.)

A plastic clear container of chocolate chip cookies.

– One-month increase in cost: +1.1%

– Annual change in cost: +26.2%

– March 2023 cost: $5.23



Stefan Malloch // Shutterstock

#8. Cheddar cheese, natural (per lb.)

Grocery shelves stocked with various cheeses.

– One-month increase in cost: +1.2%

– Annual change in cost: +7.9%

– March 2023 cost: $5.92



Canva

#7. Beef steaks (per lb.)

An array of steak meat in a display case at a supermarket

– One-month increase in cost: +1.3%

– Annual change in cost: +0.2%

– March 2023 cost: $9.81



Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock

#6. Whole wheat bread (per lb.)

A grocery store shelf filled with various brands of bread

– One-month increase in cost: +1.3%

– Annual change in cost: +19.4%

– March 2023 cost: $2.53



Canva

#5. White bread (per lb.)

A loaf of sliced white bread on a cutting board.

– One-month increase in cost: +2.1%

– Annual change in cost: +20.5%

– March 2023 cost: $1.94



Jiri Hera // Shutterstock

#4. Long-grain white rice (per lb.)

Uncooked white rice spilling out of a burlap sack on a wooden table

– One-month increase in cost: +2.4%

– Annual change in cost: +12.7%

– March 2023 cost: $0.98

The Toidi // Shutterstock

#3. American processed cheese (per lb.)

The cheese section of the grocery store.

– One-month increase in cost: +3.1%

– Annual change in cost: +19.8%

– March 2023 cost: $4.77



MM Stock // Shutterstock

#2. Ice cream, prepackaged in bulk (per 1/2 gal.)

The ice cream aisle at the grocery store.

– One-month increase in cost: +3.5%

– Annual change in cost: +17%

– March 2023 cost: $5.92



Angie Yeoh // Shutterstock

#1. Potato chips (per 16 oz.)

A full aisle of various chips at the grocery store.

– One-month increase in cost: +5.8%

– Annual change in cost: +18.9%

– March 2023 cost: $6.53