

Canva

25 of the industries with the highest net job creation

A courier delivering packages.

The American spirit is to thank, in part, for a resurgence in job creation following a historic loss of employment in spring 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic’s shock to the U.S. economy consisted of a historic drop in job openings coupled with skyrocketing unemployment. It was one of the deepest recessions the U.S. has ever recorded—and at two months, the briefest as well.

Like a light switch, the economy flickered off, and millions of jobs were lost through the month of April 2020.

But the economy came roaring back, bringing with it more than 3 million new jobs compared to pre-pandemic levels and returning to historically low unemployment.

To better understand where the economy saw the most growth in the labor force, Next Insurance used preliminary data estimates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify the 25 industries with the highest net job creation from December 2020 to December 2022. Net job creation is a measure of how many jobs are created by new business openings and expansions, factoring in jobs lost by layoffs and closures.

For this analysis, industries are ranked based on the volume of new jobs created over the two-year period, but total employment and net change in jobs from December 2022 to January 2023 are also included. A total of 73 industries were considered for this analysis.

Reflecting the thirst for a return to normal, food service, accommodation, and recreational activities all ranked in the top 25 creators of jobs. The increase is no surprise, as 4 out of every 5 employees in the private sector work in the service industry, according to the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization.

In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, around 2 million jobs were created per year, according to the Census Bureau. Net job creation turned negative from 2008 to 2010 amid the Great Recession, and then jobs grew between 1% to 2.5% until 2020.

The rebound after the steep decline in 2020, spurred in part by widely available vaccines, was swift. Net jobs increased by 3.2%—4.8 million—from 2021 to 2022.

Nearly a decade of low interest rates has been identified as one of the conditions that allowed for such rapid job growth after a recession in certain sectors, including tech—which began shedding many of those positions in 2022 in layoffs that now number in the hundreds of thousands.

And though businesses felt exceptionally uncertain about the future in 2020, government stimulus money flooded the economy. Employers tried to move forward, adapting their business plans and doing their best to navigate an uncertain economic climate.

Many of their adaptations accelerated trends that had been building before the virus began its rapid spread in the U.S. For example, the banking, financial, and food service sectors had been slowly embracing digitalization for roughly a decade before the pandemic made investments in remote and online services essential for business survival.

Meanwhile, thanks to historically low interest rates and a surge in remote working, Americans purchased homes and invested in real estate across the country at record rates—all while they watched the stock market roar.

The S&P 500, an index that includes roughly 500 companies and represents about 80% of the equity in the stock market, delivered above-average returns to investors in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Demand for digital goods spurred further job creation in technical fields like software, IT, and cloud hosting.

But by 2022, the stock market erased almost 20% of its value over the year, ushering in references to The Great Recession—the last time such a steep dropoff was recorded in markets. Over the course of the year, Americans pulled back on spending on goods as prices rose, but continued to shell out for services like leisure travel and the health care they may have put off due to COVID-19.



Dusan Petkovic // Shutterstock

#25. Air transportation

Pilot sitting in an airplane cockpit overlooking the clouds.

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 98,500 (About 23 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs gained, December 2022 to January 2023: 2,800 (Rank: #28)

– Total employment, January 2023: 526,600



Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#24. Insurance carriers and related activities

Insurance agent takes notes as he looks at damaged car.

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 99,500 (About 4 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs lost, December 2022 to January 2023: 5,100

– Total employment, January 2023: 2.9 million



Canva

#23. Clothing, clothing accessories, shoe, and jewelry retailers

Interior of a clothing store with racks of jackets.

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 109,900 (About 11 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs gained, December 2022 to January 2023: 7,400 (Rank: #15)

– Total employment, January 2023: 1.2 million



Canva

#22. Repair and maintenance

A plumber tightens a pipe under a sink.

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 113,000 (About 9 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs gained, December 2022 to January 2023: 4,400 (Rank: #21)

– Total employment, January 2023: 1.4 million



Canva

#21. Support activities for transportation

Two workers wearing hard hats talk over a clipboard in a warehouse.

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 115,100 (About 17 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs gained, December 2022 to January 2023: 6,500 (Rank: #18)

– Total employment, January 2023: 817,000



Canva

#20. Publishing industries

Workers in a corporate office environment.

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 115,700 (About 14 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs lost, December 2022 to January 2023: 1,300

– Total employment, January 2023: 952,600



Canva

#19. Computing infrastructure providers, data processing, web hosting, and related services

Two colleagues working at an office computer.

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 118,400 (About 32 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs lost, December 2022 to January 2023: 1,000

– Total employment, January 2023: 485,200



Canva

#18. Truck transportation

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 121,500 (About 8 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs gained, December 2022 to January 2023: 4,100 (Rank: #23)

– Total employment, January 2023: 1.6 million



Canva

#17. Religious, grantmaking, civic, professional, and similar organizations

A group of people sit in a circle in an open office talking.

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 122,700 (About 4 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs gained, December 2022 to January 2023: 6,000 (Rank: #19)

– Total employment, January 2023: 2.9 million



Canva

#16. Merchant wholesalers, nondurable goods

Stacks of folded cloth material.

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 123,300 (About 6 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs gained, December 2022 to January 2023: 300 (Rank: #49)

– Total employment, January 2023: 2.2 million



Canva

#15. Real estate

A real estate agent shows a family a home.

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 135,100 (About 8 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs gained, December 2022 to January 2023: 8,800 (Rank: #12)

– Total employment, January 2023: 1.9 million



Canva

#14. Construction of buildings

Construction workers wearing hard hats talk at a job site.

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 160,600 (About 10 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs gained, December 2022 to January 2023: 4,100 (Rank: #23)

– Total employment, January 2023: 1.8 million



Canva

#13. Transportation equipment manufacturing

A metal tool is welded in a factory.

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 162,200 (About 10 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs lost, December 2022 to January 2023: 8,400

– Total employment, January 2023: 1.8 million



Canva

#12. Motion picture and sound recording industries

A sound engineer sits in a recording book surrounded by equipment.

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 169,000 (About 57 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs gained, December 2022 to January 2023: None

– Total employment, January 2023: 465,900



Canva

#11. Performing arts, spectator sports, and related industries

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 202,300 (About 65 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs gained, December 2022 to January 2023: 2,100 (Rank: #30)

– Total employment, January 2023: 516,700



Canva

#10. Personal and laundry services

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 254,300 (About 20 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs gained, December 2022 to January 2023: 8,400 (Rank: #13)

– Total employment, January 2023: 1.5 million



Canva

#9. Merchant wholesalers, durable goods

Stacks of chairs in a warehouse ready to be sold.

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 263,600 (About 9 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs gained, December 2022 to January 2023: 10,300 (Rank: #11)

– Total employment, January 2023: 3.3 million



Canva

#8. Specialty trade contractors

A construction worker cuts wood at a job site.

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 301,300 (About 6 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs gained, December 2022 to January 2023: 21,900 (Rank: #4)

– Total employment, January 2023: 5.0 million



Canva

#7. Warehousing and storage

Two workers taking inventory in a warehouse.

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 366,600 (About 23 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs gained, December 2022 to January 2023: 2,900 (Rank: #27)

– Total employment, January 2023: 1.9 million



Canva

#6. Social assistance

Three people help pack food at a food pantry.

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 407,300 (About 10 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs gained, December 2022 to January 2023: 21,000 (Rank: #5)

– Total employment, January 2023: 4.4 million



Canva

#5. Amusement, gambling, and recreation industries

An amusement park with ferris wheel and rides at night.

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 434,500 (About 34 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs gained, December 2022 to January 2023: 11,200 (Rank: #9)

– Total employment, January 2023: 1.7 million



Canva

#4. Accommodation

A hotel room with two double beds.

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 528,700 (About 40 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs gained, December 2022 to January 2023: 14,800 (Rank: #8)

– Total employment, January 2023: 1.9 million



Canva

#3. Ambulatory health care services

A paramedic loads a man in a stretcher into an ambulance.

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 546,000 (About 7 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs gained, December 2022 to January 2023: 29,900 (Rank: #3)

– Total employment, January 2023: 8.3 million



Canva

#2. Administrative and support services

Two women work in a corporate office in front of a computer.

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 800,500 (About 10 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs gained, December 2022 to January 2023: 37,700 (Rank: #2)

– Total employment, January 2023: 9.2 million



Canva

#1. Food services and drinking places

– Jobs gained, December 2020 to 2022: 2.3 million (About 24 jobs gained for every 100 existing jobs)

– Jobs gained, December 2022 to January 2023: 98,600 (Rank: #1)

– Total employment, January 2023: 12.2 million

This story originally appeared on Next Insurance and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.