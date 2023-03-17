

Canva

50 best colleges on the West Coast

Student in commencement gown embracing friend.

With thousands of colleges and universities in the United States, narrowing down the field can seem impossible for prospective students. The West Coast alone has a bevy of top-rated state schools and excellent private universities, ranging in student-body size from a few hundred to tens of thousands.

Using Niche’s 2023 Best Colleges in America list, Stacker found the best 50 schools on the West Coast. Niche’s rankings use data from the Department of Education on academics, admissions, and student life, along with reviews from current students and alumni. Four-year colleges in California, Oregon, and Washington state are included.

Whether you dream of spending the next four years lolling on a Southern California beach, spending weekends in trendy Seattle, or exploring nature around Portland, this list provides a wealth of options. You can pick your best fit based on categories like location, net price, and median earnings range. College search: handled.

Ian Dewar Photography // Shutterstock

#50. University of Puget Sound

Entrance sign with spring flowers.

– Location: Tacoma, Washington

– Acceptance rate: 87%

– Net price: $38,127

– SAT Range: 1110-1330

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $52,700

– Overall rank: #403



Michael Warwick // Shutterstock

#49. Willamette University

Eaton Hall building on Willamette University campus.

– Location: Salem, Oregon

– Acceptance rate: 80%

– Net price: $37,913

– SAT Range: 1100-1330

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $51,100

– Overall rank: #394



Colleen Michaels // Shutterstock

#48. University of Washington – Tacoma

Campus walkway on a sunny day.

– Location: Tacoma, Washington

– Acceptance rate: 86%

– Net price: $10,113

– SAT Range: 960-1180

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $57,700

– Overall rank: #389



Matt Gush // Shutterstock

#47. Azusa Pacific University

Aerial view of downtown Azusa.

– Location: Azusa, California

– Acceptance rate: 94%

– Net price: $31,367

– SAT Range: 1030-1260

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $51,100

– Overall rank: #378



Canva

#46. DigiPen Institute of Technology

Two college students studying together.

– Location: Redmond, Washington

– Acceptance rate: 38%

– Net price: $36,832

– SAT Range: 1140-1340

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $80,200

– Overall rank: #374

Canva

#45. Northwest University

Two college students studying together.

– Location: Kirkland, Washington

– Acceptance rate: 93%

– Net price: $21,825

– SAT Range: 1010-1230

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $41,300

– Overall rank: #342



Canva

#44. The Master’s University

College students in computer lab.

– Location: Santa Clarita, California

– Acceptance rate: 60%

– Net price: $29,567

– SAT Range: 990-1250

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $41,700

– Overall rank: #335



JBai_photo // Shutterstock

#43. California Baptist University

James building at California Baptist University.

– Location: Riverside, California

– Acceptance rate: 80%

– Net price: $27,883

– SAT Range: 990-1210

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $42,600

– Overall rank: #327



Canva

#42. University of the Pacific

Student writing in notebook with headphones on.

– Location: Stockton, California

– Acceptance rate: 71%

– Net price: $32,780

– SAT Range: 1080-1340

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $71,700

– Overall rank: #319



Ian Dewar Photography // Shutterstock

#41. Seattle Pacific University

University sign with flowers in spring.

– Location: Seattle

– Acceptance rate: 91%

– Net price: $28,367

– SAT Range: 1010-1160

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $49,100

– Overall rank: #315

Canva

#40. Stanbridge University – Orange County

Students looking at laptop screen.

– Location: Irvine, California

– Acceptance rate: 35%

– Net price: $24,969

– SAT Range: —

– Median earnings six years after graduation: No data available

– Overall rank: #309



Canva

#39. Vanguard University of Southern California

Three students wearing commencement gowns.

– Location: Costa Mesa, California

– Acceptance rate: 50%

– Net price: $21,667

– SAT Range: 950-1140

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $41,800

– Overall rank: #306



Canva

#38. Whitworth University

Student with laptop sitting in stairwell.

– Location: Spokane, Washington

– Acceptance rate: 91%

– Net price: $25,785

– SAT Range: 1050-1270

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $42,100

– Overall rank: #304



Therodrigoc // Shutterstock

#37. University of California – Riverside

UCR sign in summer.

– Location: Riverside, California

– Acceptance rate: 66%

– Net price: $11,948

– SAT Range: 1080-1280

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $49,700

– Overall rank: #277



Lori Butcher // Shutterstock

#36. Gonzaga University

Sign at the entrance to Gonzaga.

– Location: Spokane, Washington

– Acceptance rate: 73%

– Net price: $36,880

– SAT Range: 1160-1350

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,100

– Overall rank: #273

Steve Cukrov // Shutterstock

#35. Biola University

Entrance sign and flag at Biola University.

– Location: La Mirada, California

– Acceptance rate: 64%

– Net price: $34,713

– SAT Range: 1070-1290

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $44,500

– Overall rank: #268



VDB Photos // Shutterstock

#34. Seattle University

Seattle University sign on Capitol Hill campus.

– Location: Seattle, Washington

– Acceptance rate: 83%

– Net price: $36,843

– SAT Range: 1130-1330

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,500

– Overall rank: #259



Canva

#33. Whitman College

Group of students in lecture hall.

– Location: Walla Walla, Washington

– Acceptance rate: 54%

– Net price: $38,989

– SAT Range: 1230-1430

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $51,300

– Overall rank: #247



Joshua Rainey Photography // Shutterstock

#32. University of Oregon

Exterior Lillis School of Business building on a spring day.

– Location: Eugene, Oregon

– Acceptance rate: 84%

– Net price: $17,646

– SAT Range: 1090-1290

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $44,800

– Overall rank: #246



Lissandra Melo // Shutterstock

#31. University of San Francisco

Saint Ignatius Church on the University of San Francisco.

– Location: San Francisco, California

– Acceptance rate: 70%

– Net price: $42,801

– SAT Range: 1140-1330

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $62,300

– Overall rank: #207

Steve Cukrov // Shutterstock

#30. Chapman University

Students on Chapman University campus.

– Location: Orange, California

– Acceptance rate: 58%

– Net price: $44,327

– SAT Range: 1170-1350

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $54,500

– Overall rank: #196



Steve Smith // Shutterstock

#29. Washington State University

Elevated view of campus of Washington State University

– Location: Pullman, Washington

– Acceptance rate: 80%

– Net price: $17,931

– SAT Range: 1020-1210

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $50,600

– Overall rank: #193



Sara Hulan // Shutterstock

#28. Lewis & Clark College

Exterior view of campus building.

– Location: Portland, Oregon

– Acceptance rate: 80%

– Net price: $37,478

– SAT Range: 1210-1380

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $46,200

– Overall rank: #187



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#27. San Diego State University

San Diego State University banner on campus.

– Location: San Diego

– Acceptance rate: 37%

– Net price: $13,192

– SAT Range: 1090-1300

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $51,000

– Overall rank: #184



Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#26. Oregon State University

Weatherford Hall on OSU Campus,

– Location: Corvallis, Oregon

– Acceptance rate: 82%

– Net price: $21,444

– SAT Range: 1080-1310

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $49,600

– Overall rank: #179

Roaming Panda Photos // Shutterstock

#25. Point Loma Nazarene University

Oceanfront buildings at Point Loma Nazarene University.

– Location: San Diego

– Acceptance rate: 84%

– Net price: $34,644

– SAT Range: 1100-1290

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $50,900

– Overall rank: #175



Underawesternsky // Shutterstock

#24. California State University – Long Beach

Entrance sign and view of Walter Pyramid sports arena.

– Location: Long Beach, California

– Acceptance rate: 42%

– Net price: $10,568

– SAT Range: 1020-1240

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,100

– Overall rank: #168



Canva

#23. University of Portland

Group of students studying together in library.

– Location: Portland, Oregon

– Acceptance rate: 77%

– Net price: $37,317

– SAT Range: 1130-1320

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,800

– Overall rank: #159



Claudine Van Massenhove // Shutterstock

#22. California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) – San Luis Obispo

Grant M. Brown engineering building at campus entrance.

– Location: San Luis Obispo, California

– Acceptance rate: 38%

– Net price: $20,491

– SAT Range: 1240-1440

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $66,900

– Overall rank: #152



Kit Leong // Shutterstock

#21. University of San Diego

University of San Diego

– Location: San Diego, California

– Acceptance rate: 59%

– Net price: $37,547

– SAT Range: 1190-1370

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $60,000

– Overall rank: #146

Canva

#20. Loyola Marymount University

Loyola Marymount campus with palm trees.

– Location: Los Angeles

– Acceptance rate: 50%

– Net price: $48,758

– SAT Range: 1210-1390

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $61,300

– Overall rank: #145



Kit Leong // Shutterstock

#19. Occidental College

Morning view of Thorne Hall at Occidental College.

– Location: Los Angeles

– Acceptance rate: 41%

– Net price: $41,102

– SAT Range: 1270-1460

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $50,600

– Overall rank: #129



Benny Marty // Shutterstock

#18. Pepperdine University

Pepperdine University with American, California, and Malibu flags waving.

– Location: Malibu, California

– Acceptance rate: 42%

– Net price: $46,550

– SAT Range: 1200-1410

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $65,500

– Overall rank: #116



Png Studio Photography // Shutterstock

#17. Reed College

Brick building on Reed campus.

– Location: Portland, Oregon

– Acceptance rate: 42%

– Net price: $33,980

– SAT Range: 1320-1520

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $42,200

– Overall rank: #107



Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#16. Santa Clara University

People visit Santa Clara University campus on a sunny day.

– Location: Santa Clara, California

– Acceptance rate: 51%

– Net price: $48,284

– SAT Range: 1270-1450

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $72,600

– Overall rank: #106

Jim_Brown_Photography // Shutterstock

#15. Scripps College

Scripps College campus in Claremont.

– Location: Claremont, California

– Acceptance rate: 35%

– Net price: $40,259

– SAT Range: 1320-1480

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $54,100

– Overall rank: #102



Barbara Kalbfleisch // Shutterstock

#14. Pitzer College

Entrance sign at Pitzer.

– Location: Claremont, California

– Acceptance rate: 17%

– Net price: $30,095

– SAT Range: 1300-1450

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,700

– Overall rank: #91



VDB Photos // Shutterstock

#13. University of California – Santa Barbara

Students in the Arbor Courtyard with Davidson Library in the background.

– Location: Santa Barbara, California

– Acceptance rate: 37%

– Net price: $17,223

– SAT Range: 1230-1460

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $55,300

– Overall rank: #89



Suchan // Shutterstock

#12. University of California – Davis

Building on the campus of the UCD.

– Location: Davis, California

– Acceptance rate: 46%

– Net price: $17,026

– SAT Range: 1160-1400

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,200

– Overall rank: #85



Kapi Ng // Shutterstock

#11. University of California – San Diego

Library walk with UCSD Geisel Library in the background.

– Location: La Jolla, California

– Acceptance rate: 37%

– Net price: $15,222

– SAT Range: 1270-1480

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $59,900

– Overall rank: #76

VDB Photos // Shutterstock

#10. University of Washington

Students walking on the quad outside of The Hub Student Union Building.

– Location: Seattle

– Acceptance rate: 56%

– Net price: $9,661

– SAT Range: 1200-1470

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $57,700

– Overall rank: #70



The Image Party // Shutterstock

#9. University of California – Irvine

Pedestrian bridge to UCI Student Center.

– Location: Irvine, California

– Acceptance rate: 30%

– Net price: $13,106

– SAT Range: 1230-1430

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,400

– Overall rank: #66



David A Litman // Shutterstock

#8. University of California – Berkeley

Students pass through Sather Gate at UCB.

– Location: Berkeley, California

– Acceptance rate: 17%

– Net price: $19,329

– SAT Range: 1310-1530

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $64,700

– Overall rank: #48



Jim_Brown_Photography // Shutterstock

#7. Claremont McKenna College

Fountain in front of an academic building at Claremont McKenna.

– Location: Claremont, California

– Acceptance rate: 13%

– Net price: $22,004

– SAT Range: 1330-1500

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $72,900

– Overall rank: #29



Hanson L // Shutterstock

#6. University of Southern California

USC sign at the Village.

– Location: Los Angeles

– Acceptance rate: 16%

– Net price: $39,759

– SAT Range: 1340-1530

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $74,000

– Overall rank: #28

David A Litman // Shutterstock

#5. University of California – Los Angeles

Students tour UCLA campus.

– Location: Los Angeles

– Acceptance rate: 14%

– Net price: $16,474

– SAT Range: —

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $60,700

– Overall rank: #24



Jim_Brown_Photography // Shutterstock

#4. Pomona College

Building on Pomona College campus.

– Location: Claremont, California

– Acceptance rate: 9%

– Net price: $30,392

– SAT Range: 1390-1540

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,100

– Overall rank: #20



Jim_Brown_Photography // Shutterstock

#3. Harvey Mudd College

Entrance sign to Harvey Mudd College.

– Location: Claremont, California

– Acceptance rate: 18%

– Net price: $37,192

– SAT Range: 1490-1570

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $88,800

– Overall rank: #18



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#2. California Institute of Technology

Beckman Institute at the California Institute of Technology.

– Location: Pasadena, California

– Acceptance rate: 7%

– Net price: $26,591

– SAT Range: 1530-1580

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $85,900

– Overall rank: #7



Canva

#1. Stanford University

Aerial view Stanford campus.

– Location: Stanford, California

– Acceptance rate: 5%

– Net price: $20,023

– SAT Range: 1420-1570

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $94,000

– Overall rank: #2

