Rhode Island, Massachusetts colleges have the highest graduation rates—here’s how your state compares

A group of college graduates dressed in caps and gowns as they wait for their graduation ceremony.

College graduation rates vary widely from one state to another; while 60% of enrolled students graduate in New Hampshire, in South Dakota the same percentage of people drop out before earning a degree.

There are several reasons why students may not complete their four-year education. Many experience social isolation, anxiety, or depression. These conditions are likely to emerge during the first few months away from home or when personal or financial setbacks arise. Other factors that influence academic discouragement are transferring schools or tackling a full-time student schedule while holding down a job that demands more than 25 hours per week.

Some colleges have added time management counselors to their staff, aiming to provide students with timely information and tools to help them organize their schedules while implementing effective studying habits. The advisors help students choose the best route toward completing the requirements for the major of their choice in the shortest time possible.

EDsmart used data from the Department of Education to see which states’ colleges have the highest graduation rates. The Education Department’s College Scorecard may not showcase the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, as data generally culminates in the 2020-2021 school year. Still, the results offer some insight into not only each state’s annual crop of new graduates—many of them job seekers—but also what type of degree people in each state tend to pursue.

Graduation rates are for full-time, first-time, degree/certificate-seeking undergraduates enrolled in a four-year institution who complete their program within six years or 150% of the originally planned amount of time. States were ranked by the average graduation rates of every college with a campus in that state, and rates are provided for the most prominent degree type granted.



Kit Leong // Shutterstock

#51. Nevada

Great Basin College in Elko as seen during the afternoon.

– Overall graduation rate: 32.7%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 21.7%

— Bachelor’s degree: 35.6%



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#50. Georgia

Dormitory apartment buildings at the University of Georgia at dusk.

– Overall graduation rate: 39.1%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 21.8%

— Bachelor’s degree: 41.9%



Jillian Cain Photography // Shutterstock

#49. Wyoming

A University of Wyoming campus entrance sign as as seen in Laramie.

– Overall graduation rate: 39.7%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 29.9%

— Bachelor’s degree: 59.2%



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#48. Alaska

An aerial view of the state university campus in Fairbanks.

– Overall graduation rate: 39.9%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: not available

— Bachelor’s degree: 46.7%



Eric Hurlburt // Shutterstock

#47. South Dakota

East Hall on the campus of the University of South Dakota.

– Overall graduation rate: 40.0%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 3.0%

— Bachelor’s degree: 45.7%



Holzman Moss Bottino Architecture // Shutterstock

#46. New Mexico

The New Mexico State University Center for the Arts as viewed at night.

– Overall graduation rate: 40.1%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 31.3%

— Bachelor’s degree: 44.0%



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#45. North Dakota

An aerial drone view of the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks during the summer.

– Overall graduation rate: 40.5%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 23.0%

— Bachelor’s degree: 50.0%



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#44. Oklahoma

The OSU Spirit Rider on the campus of Oklahoma State University.

– Overall graduation rate: 40.6%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 28.8%

— Bachelor’s degree: 40.5%



Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#43. West Virginia

Woodburn Circle on University Avenue on the campus of West Virginia University.

– Overall graduation rate: 41.4%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 30.2%

— Bachelor’s degree: 41.5%



Jeff Greenberg // Getty Images

#42. Hawaii

The entrance to the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

– Overall graduation rate: 42.2%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 24.6%

— Bachelor’s degree: 44.4%



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#41. Kansas

An aerial view of the University of Kansas in Lawrence.

– Overall graduation rate: 42.4%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 39.0%

— Bachelor’s degree: 44.1%



EQRoy // Shutterstock

#40. Montana

The campus of Montana State University in Bozeman on a bright, sunny spring day.

– Overall graduation rate: 43.6%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 30.9%

— Bachelor’s degree: 47.4%



University of College // Shutterstock

#39. Alabama

The University of Alabama at Birmingham UAB Hospital title and logo on a brick facade.

– Overall graduation rate: 43.7%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 23.6%

— Bachelor’s degree: 44.8%



Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock

#38. Texas

The campus of Texas A&M University, a public research university in College Station.

– Overall graduation rate: 44.3%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 28.8%

— Bachelor’s degree: 46.8%



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#37. Colorado

An aerial view of the University of Colorado in Boulder.

– Overall graduation rate: 44.9%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 32.8%

— Bachelor’s degree: 50.2%



4kclips // Shutterstock

#36. Kentucky

A brick University of Louisville sign.

– Overall graduation rate: 45.0%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 40.9%

— Bachelor’s degree: 46.0%



Chad Robertson Media // Shutterstock

#35. Utah

The University of Utah’s entrance sign.

– Overall graduation rate: 45.2%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 35.1%

— Bachelor’s degree: 51.0%



Chad Robertson Media // Shutterstock

#34. Louisiana

A Louisiana Tech University sign welcoming everyone to campus.

– Overall graduation rate: 45.3%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 30.8%

— Bachelor’s degree: 45.6%



Kristopher Kettner // Shutterstock

#33. Arizona

The entrance sign to the campus of the University of Arizona in Tucson.

– Overall graduation rate: 45.7%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 51.7%

— Bachelor’s degree: 43.5%



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#32. Mississippi

Students sitting in a circle on the campus of the University of Mississippi.

– Overall graduation rate: 46.2%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 11.8%

— Bachelor’s degree: 48.5%



Robert A. Powell // Shutterstock

#31. Ohio

Cherry Blossoms in bloom in front of an entrance sign for Ohio University.

– Overall graduation rate: 46.3%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 27.0%

— Bachelor’s degree: 55.2%



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#30. Arkansas

Two people walking through the campus gates of the University of Arkansas.

– Overall graduation rate: 46.7%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 12.5%

— Bachelor’s degree: 48.8%



Steve Smith // Shutterstock

#29. Washington

An aerial view of the Washington State University campus during the day.

– Overall graduation rate: 47.5%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 33.2%

— Bachelor’s degree: 62.4%



CSNafzger // Shutterstock

#28. Idaho

The University of Idaho’s campus in Moscow.

– Overall graduation rate: 48.9%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 30.9%

— Bachelor’s degree: 52.9%



Leigh Trail // Shutterstock

#27. Florida

Students walking on the lawn of a quad on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville.

– Overall graduation rate: 49.3%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 44.1%

— Bachelor’s degree: 52.1%



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#26. South Carolina

The entrance sign for the campus of the University of South Carolina.

– Overall graduation rate: 49.5%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 22.5%

— Bachelor’s degree: 51.8%



Teresa Levite // Shutterstock

#25. Delaware

A building on the campus of Delaware State University in Dover.

– Overall graduation rate: 50.4%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 17.7%

— Bachelor’s degree: 55.9%



Wileydoc // Shutterstock

#24. North Carolina

Students walking toward the James Hunt Library at North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

– Overall graduation rate: 50.6%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 70.5%

— Bachelor’s degree: 50.5%



Benjamin Clapp // Shutterstock

#23. New Jersey

The gates to Rutgers University at night.

– Overall graduation rate: 51.2%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 65.8%

— Bachelor’s degree: 48.4%



STLJB // Shutterstock

#22. Missouri

A clock tower and fountain at Saint Louis University.

– Overall graduation rate: 51.4%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 70.8%

— Bachelor’s degree: 49.3%



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#21. Tennessee

A building on the campus of Vanderbilt University.

– Overall graduation rate: 51.9%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 53.7%

— Bachelor’s degree: 53.1%



EQRoy // Shutterstock

#20. Washington D.C.

An entrance sign to Howard University with brick buildings in the background.

– Overall graduation rate: 52.5%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: not available

— Bachelor’s degree: 52.5%



Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#19. Michigan

An entrance sign for Michigan State University in East Lansing.

– Overall graduation rate: 53.4%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 26.1%

— Bachelor’s degree: 57.3%



Nicholas J Klein // Shutterstock

#18. Indiana

An aerial view of Indiana Tech’s campus.

– Overall graduation rate: 54.4%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 59.9%

— Bachelor’s degree: 54.1%



Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#17. Oregon

Weatherford Hall surrounded by trees on the Oregon State University campus.

– Overall graduation rate: 55.1%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: not available

— Bachelor’s degree: 55.0%



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#16. California

Edward L. Doheny Jr. Memorial Library on the campus of the University of Southern California in downtown Los Angeles.

– Overall graduation rate: 55.9%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 46.3%

— Bachelor’s degree: 58.1%



tzm23 // Shutterstock

#15. Illinois

Foellinger Auditorium at University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign as viewed from the main quad.

– Overall graduation rate: 56.1%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 54.5%

— Bachelor’s degree: 55.9%



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#14. New York

John Crouse Memorial College, home to Syracuse University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts.

– Overall graduation rate: 56.2%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 50.4%

— Bachelor’s degree: 57.4%



youngryand // Shutterstock

#13. Wisconsin

The entrance to the agriculture building at the University of Wisconsin.

– Overall graduation rate: 56.4%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 17.9%

— Bachelor’s degree: 61.0%



Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#12. Maryland

The entrance sign for the University of Maryland in College Park.

– Overall graduation rate: 56.6%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: not available

— Bachelor’s degree: 56.6%



Travel Bug // Shutterstock

#11. Virginia

Buildings at Washington and Lee University in Lexington.

– Overall graduation rate: 57.2%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 51.4%

— Bachelor’s degree: 58.2%



Lost_in_the_Midwest // Shutterstock

#10. Nebraska

The central sidewalk at Creighton University in Omaha.

– Overall graduation rate: 57.3%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 71.4%

— Bachelor’s degree: 56.6%



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#9. Vermont

The Williams Science Hall at the University of Vermont.

– Overall graduation rate: 58.1%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 54.6%

— Bachelor’s degree: 59.2%



Popova Valeriya // Shutterstock

#8. Maine

Students hanging out together near Miller Library at Colby College.

– Overall graduation rate: 58.9%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 81.5%

— Bachelor’s degree: 56.4%



EQRoy // Shutterstock

#7. Iowa

The landmark Stanton Carillon Bell Tower Campanile on the campus of Iowa State University.

– Overall graduation rate: 59.7%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 100.0%

— Bachelor’s degree: 57.4%



Dan Lewis // Shutterstock

#6. New Hampshire

The Dartmouth Green, Baker Library, and bell tower.

– Overall graduation rate: 59.9%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: not available

— Bachelor’s degree: 59.9%



Mark Herreid // Shutterstock

#5. Minnesota

A brick building on the campus of the University of Minnesota St. Paul.

– Overall graduation rate: 61.8%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 54.1%

— Bachelor’s degree: 62.6%



Kristopher Kettner // Shutterstock

#4. Pennsylvania

Students and adults walking in front of the Old Main building on the campus of Penn State.

– Overall graduation rate: 62.6%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 49.6%

— Bachelor’s degree: 63.4%



Winston Tan // Shutterstock

#3. Connecticut

The Yale campus in New Haven as viewed from Harkness Tower.

– Overall graduation rate: 63.3%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 46.9%

— Bachelor’s degree: 63.9%



Feng Cheng // Shutterstock

#2. Massachusetts

A University of Massachusetts Amherst campus landscape.

– Overall graduation rate: 66.4%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 37.7%

— Bachelor’s degree: 67.8%



Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#1. Rhode Island

Aquinas Hall at Providence College as seen at dusk.

– Overall graduation rate: 72.4%

– Rates by predominant degree type granted:

— Associate’s degree: 47.6%

— Bachelor’s degree: 75.2%

This story originally appeared on EDsmart and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.