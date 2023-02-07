Skip to Content
Metros where homes are selling for the most under asking price


Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

It’s a tough time to be in the market for a new house.

The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose above 7% at the start of November as the Federal Reserve raises its benchmark rates month after month to combat inflation. While dipping slightly since then, rates remain above 6%. Even a half of a percentage point change can have an outsized impact on the monthly payments required for a mortgage.

Since mortgage rates have been under 4% for the better part of the past decade, homebuyers have locked in rates that are far more affordable than what’s suddenly on offer in today’s environment. And sellers aren’t exactly coming down on price—home prices are still increasing, just more slowly than they did from 2020-21.

And yet there are still metro areas where homebuyers are finding homes selling for below asking price.

Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sold under asking price. Data shows sales for the month of December 2022. Metros where fewer than 300 homes were sold were excluded from this list, and the metros are ranked based on the average sale-to-list ratio. This is a mean ratio of the home sale price divided by the list price. Values were rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent.

Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#50. McAllen, TX metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.98
– Median list price: $250,000
– Median sale price: $225,000
– Total homes sold: 317


Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#49. Tulsa, OK metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.98
– Median list price: $258,500
– Median sale price: $235,000
– Total homes sold: 956


Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikicommons

#48. Spartanburg, SC metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.98
– Median list price: $274,945
– Median sale price: $274,000
– Total homes sold: 405


JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock

#47. Davenport, IA metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.98
– Median list price: $139,900
– Median sale price: $156,000
– Total homes sold: 356


Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Lansing, MI metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.98
– Median list price: $175,000
– Median sale price: $182,500
– Total homes sold: 463


M Floyd // Flickr

#45. Birmingham, AL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.98
– Median list price: $249,000
– Median sale price: $265,000
– Total homes sold: 902


FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Lexington, KY metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.98
– Median list price: $295,000
– Median sale price: $285,000
– Total homes sold: 413


Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Dallas, TX metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $387,400
– Median sale price: $402,000
– Total homes sold: 4,324


Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#42. Flint, MI metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $144,950
– Median sale price: $185,000
– Total homes sold: 370


Noel Pennington//Flickr

#41. Memphis, TN metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $250,000
– Median sale price: $259,450
– Total homes sold: 1,052


Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Daphne, AL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $415,000
– Median sale price: $385,000
– Total homes sold: 481


Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Canton, OH metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $159,900
– Median sale price: $175,000
– Total homes sold: 356


Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#38. Akron, OH metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $170,000
– Median sale price: $174,700
– Total homes sold: 664


Canva

#37. Cleveland, OH metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $161,200
– Median sale price: $192,500
– Total homes sold: 2,069


Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Pensacola, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $337,900
– Median sale price: $318,950
– Total homes sold: 692


Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Ocala, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $299,000
– Median sale price: $269,000
– Total homes sold: 638


MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#34. Palm Bay, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $357,000
– Median sale price: $349,870
– Total homes sold: 959


Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#33. Orlando, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $399,989
– Median sale price: $385,000
– Total homes sold: 3,010


Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#32. Lafayette, LA metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $245,250
– Median sale price: $220,000
– Total homes sold: 327


Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#31. Mobile, AL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $199,900
– Median sale price: $199,000
– Total homes sold: 303


Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#30. Tampa, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $375,000
– Median sale price: $369,990
– Total homes sold: 4,215


Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#29. Crestview, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $480,000
– Median sale price: $449,098
– Total homes sold: 639


Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#28. North Port, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $508,327
– Median sale price: $450,000
– Total homes sold: 1,547


Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#27. Gary, IN metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $239,950
– Median sale price: $240,000
– Total homes sold: 632


Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#26. Montgomery, AL metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $199,900
– Median sale price: $224,950
– Total homes sold: 360


skeeze // Pixabay

#25. Houston, TX metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $325,000
– Median sale price: $330,000
– Total homes sold: 6,426


Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#24. Port St. Lucie, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $399,995
– Median sale price: $385,000
– Total homes sold: 710


randy andy // Shutterstock

#23. Las Vegas, NV metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $410,000
– Median sale price: $400,000
– Total homes sold: 1,997


Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#22. Toledo, OH metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $139,900
– Median sale price: $153,000
– Total homes sold: 550


f11photo // Shutterstock

#21. Philadelphia, PA metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $234,450
– Median sale price: $259,000
– Total homes sold: 1,498


Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#20. Rockford, IL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $139,950
– Median sale price: $161,000
– Total homes sold: 309


Woodlot // Wikimedia

#19. Gulfport, MS metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $218,500
– Median sale price: $225,000
– Total homes sold: 417


DPPed// Wikimedia

#18. Phoenix, AZ metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $445,475
– Median sale price: $425,000
– Total homes sold: 4,703


Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#17. Cape Coral, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $430,000
– Median sale price: $384,945
– Total homes sold: 1,400


Jonathan Zander // Wikicommons’

#16. Jacksonville, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $355,000
– Median sale price: $350,000
– Total homes sold: 2,066


j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Panama City, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $385,000
– Median sale price: $359,429
– Total homes sold: 409


Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#14. Reno, NV metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $509,970
– Median sale price: $499,425
– Total homes sold: 424


Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#13. Deltona, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $354,495
– Median sale price: $339,900
– Total homes sold: 1,023


KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Fort Lauderdale, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $395,000
– Median sale price: $380,000
– Total homes sold: 2,057


PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#11. Detroit, MI metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $127,700
– Median sale price: $163,000
– Total homes sold: 1,492


Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#10. Punta Gorda, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97
– Median list price: $399,999
– Median sale price: $365,000
– Total homes sold: 348


Pedro Szekely // flickr

#9. New Orleans, LA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.96
– Median list price: $285,000
– Median sale price: $280,000
– Total homes sold: 914


Robert Lawton // Wikimedia

#8. Peoria, IL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.96
– Median list price: $120,000
– Median sale price: $126,500
– Total homes sold: 411


Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Miami, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.96
– Median list price: $530,000
– Median sale price: $455,000
– Total homes sold: 1,879


Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#6. Jackson, MS metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.96
– Median list price: $207,000
– Median sale price: $239,450
– Total homes sold: 394


Pixabay

#5. Austin, TX metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.96
– Median list price: $485,000
– Median sale price: $457,990
– Total homes sold: 2,382


FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#4. Naples, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.96
– Median list price: $799,450
– Median sale price: $580,000
– Total homes sold: 687


ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#3. Pittsburgh, PA metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.96
– Median list price: $179,000
– Median sale price: $196,750
– Total homes sold: 1,882


D Ramey Logan // Wikimedia Commons

#2. West Palm Beach, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.96
– Median list price: $465,000
– Median sale price: $415,000
– Total homes sold: 1,907


Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Youngstown, OH metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.96
– Median list price: $127,000
– Median sale price: $135,000
– Total homes sold: 459

