

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Metros where homes are selling for the most under asking price

It’s a tough time to be in the market for a new house.

The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rose above 7% at the start of November as the Federal Reserve raises its benchmark rates month after month to combat inflation. While dipping slightly since then, rates remain above 6%. Even a half of a percentage point change can have an outsized impact on the monthly payments required for a mortgage.

Since mortgage rates have been under 4% for the better part of the past decade, homebuyers have locked in rates that are far more affordable than what’s suddenly on offer in today’s environment. And sellers aren’t exactly coming down on price—home prices are still increasing, just more slowly than they did from 2020-21.

And yet there are still metro areas where homebuyers are finding homes selling for below asking price.

Stacker analyzed data from Redfin to see which metros had the most homes sold under asking price. Data shows sales for the month of December 2022. Metros where fewer than 300 homes were sold were excluded from this list, and the metros are ranked based on the average sale-to-list ratio. This is a mean ratio of the home sale price divided by the list price. Values were rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent.

Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#50. McAllen, TX metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.98

– Median list price: $250,000

– Median sale price: $225,000

– Total homes sold: 317



Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#49. Tulsa, OK metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.98

– Median list price: $258,500

– Median sale price: $235,000

– Total homes sold: 956



Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikicommons

#48. Spartanburg, SC metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.98

– Median list price: $274,945

– Median sale price: $274,000

– Total homes sold: 405



JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock

#47. Davenport, IA metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.98

– Median list price: $139,900

– Median sale price: $156,000

– Total homes sold: 356



Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Lansing, MI metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.98

– Median list price: $175,000

– Median sale price: $182,500

– Total homes sold: 463



M Floyd // Flickr

#45. Birmingham, AL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.98

– Median list price: $249,000

– Median sale price: $265,000

– Total homes sold: 902



FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Lexington, KY metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.98

– Median list price: $295,000

– Median sale price: $285,000

– Total homes sold: 413



Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Dallas, TX metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $387,400

– Median sale price: $402,000

– Total homes sold: 4,324



Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#42. Flint, MI metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $144,950

– Median sale price: $185,000

– Total homes sold: 370



Noel Pennington//Flickr

#41. Memphis, TN metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $250,000

– Median sale price: $259,450

– Total homes sold: 1,052



Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Daphne, AL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $415,000

– Median sale price: $385,000

– Total homes sold: 481



Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Canton, OH metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $159,900

– Median sale price: $175,000

– Total homes sold: 356



Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#38. Akron, OH metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $170,000

– Median sale price: $174,700

– Total homes sold: 664



Canva

#37. Cleveland, OH metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $161,200

– Median sale price: $192,500

– Total homes sold: 2,069



Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Pensacola, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $337,900

– Median sale price: $318,950

– Total homes sold: 692



Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Ocala, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $299,000

– Median sale price: $269,000

– Total homes sold: 638



MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#34. Palm Bay, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $357,000

– Median sale price: $349,870

– Total homes sold: 959



Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#33. Orlando, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $399,989

– Median sale price: $385,000

– Total homes sold: 3,010



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#32. Lafayette, LA metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $245,250

– Median sale price: $220,000

– Total homes sold: 327



Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#31. Mobile, AL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $199,900

– Median sale price: $199,000

– Total homes sold: 303



Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#30. Tampa, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $375,000

– Median sale price: $369,990

– Total homes sold: 4,215



Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#29. Crestview, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $480,000

– Median sale price: $449,098

– Total homes sold: 639



Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#28. North Port, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $508,327

– Median sale price: $450,000

– Total homes sold: 1,547



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#27. Gary, IN metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $239,950

– Median sale price: $240,000

– Total homes sold: 632



Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#26. Montgomery, AL metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $199,900

– Median sale price: $224,950

– Total homes sold: 360



skeeze // Pixabay

#25. Houston, TX metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $325,000

– Median sale price: $330,000

– Total homes sold: 6,426



Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#24. Port St. Lucie, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $399,995

– Median sale price: $385,000

– Total homes sold: 710



randy andy // Shutterstock

#23. Las Vegas, NV metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $410,000

– Median sale price: $400,000

– Total homes sold: 1,997



Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#22. Toledo, OH metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $139,900

– Median sale price: $153,000

– Total homes sold: 550



f11photo // Shutterstock

#21. Philadelphia, PA metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $234,450

– Median sale price: $259,000

– Total homes sold: 1,498



Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#20. Rockford, IL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $139,950

– Median sale price: $161,000

– Total homes sold: 309



Woodlot // Wikimedia

#19. Gulfport, MS metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $218,500

– Median sale price: $225,000

– Total homes sold: 417



DPPed// Wikimedia

#18. Phoenix, AZ metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $445,475

– Median sale price: $425,000

– Total homes sold: 4,703



Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#17. Cape Coral, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $430,000

– Median sale price: $384,945

– Total homes sold: 1,400



Jonathan Zander // Wikicommons’

#16. Jacksonville, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $355,000

– Median sale price: $350,000

– Total homes sold: 2,066



j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Panama City, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $385,000

– Median sale price: $359,429

– Total homes sold: 409



Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#14. Reno, NV metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $509,970

– Median sale price: $499,425

– Total homes sold: 424



Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#13. Deltona, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $354,495

– Median sale price: $339,900

– Total homes sold: 1,023



KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Fort Lauderdale, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $395,000

– Median sale price: $380,000

– Total homes sold: 2,057



PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#11. Detroit, MI metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $127,700

– Median sale price: $163,000

– Total homes sold: 1,492



Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#10. Punta Gorda, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.97

– Median list price: $399,999

– Median sale price: $365,000

– Total homes sold: 348



Pedro Szekely // flickr

#9. New Orleans, LA metro area

– Average sale to list ratio: 0.96

– Median list price: $285,000

– Median sale price: $280,000

– Total homes sold: 914



Robert Lawton // Wikimedia

#8. Peoria, IL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.96

– Median list price: $120,000

– Median sale price: $126,500

– Total homes sold: 411



Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Miami, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.96

– Median list price: $530,000

– Median sale price: $455,000

– Total homes sold: 1,879



Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#6. Jackson, MS metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.96

– Median list price: $207,000

– Median sale price: $239,450

– Total homes sold: 394



Pixabay

#5. Austin, TX metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.96

– Median list price: $485,000

– Median sale price: $457,990

– Total homes sold: 2,382



FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#4. Naples, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.96

– Median list price: $799,450

– Median sale price: $580,000

– Total homes sold: 687



ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#3. Pittsburgh, PA metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.96

– Median list price: $179,000

– Median sale price: $196,750

– Total homes sold: 1,882



D Ramey Logan // Wikimedia Commons

#2. West Palm Beach, FL metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.96

– Median list price: $465,000

– Median sale price: $415,000

– Total homes sold: 1,907



Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Youngstown, OH metro area

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 0.96

– Median list price: $127,000

– Median sale price: $135,000

– Total homes sold: 459