

Canva

How states compare by their commercial energy use

Upward view of tall commercial buildings in a major city.

When asked about what items in your life use energy, you might think of objects in your home, such as bedroom lights, ceiling fans, refrigerators, and ovens. You might not immediately think of all that energy from the other places you visit on a regular basis. In fact, commercial buildings that people frequent every day—grocery stores, restaurants, offices, warehouses, and retail shops, just to name a few—all use a significant amount of energy to run their daily operations.

To evaluate energy use, the Energy Department calculates source energy, which represents the total amount of energy required to run the building, including energy generation and transmission. It’s generally considered the most equitable way to compare the energy efficiency of buildings to each other.

Of the more than 6 million commercial buildings in the U.S., the Energy Department collects data on 130,000 sites and has found they use an average energy use of 207,000 British thermal units per square foot per year. Compare that to residential locations and our homes don’t even come close to energy use: Among 723,000 residential buildings with reported data, the average energy use is 67,000 BTUs per square foot per year.

The efficiency of a commercial building, measured in energy used per square foot of space, will vary based on many factors. Like residential buildings, the type of windows, insulation, HVAC systems, and more can change how much energy is needed to keep a building running. Commercial building operators also have to consider the type of mechanical or industrial equipment in use, the number of hours that the building is occupied, and whether the building houses materials that must be kept under specific environmental conditions. All of these aspects and more can change the energy necessary to allow the building to perform its function.

To learn more about your state’s commercial energy use, LED Lighting Supply compiled a list of the states that use the most commercial energy per building using data from the Building Performance Database from the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. States are ranked by average source energy use intensity and ties are broken by the total number of commercial-use buildings in the database.



Hank Shiffman // Shutterstock

#51. South Dakota

The western suburbs of Rapid City.

– 206 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 140K BTUs per square feet per year

– 22 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 484K BTUs

– 26 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 139K BTUs

– 14 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 106K BTUs



Canva

#50. Vermont

Aerial view of Montpellier, Vermont.

– 126 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 166K BTUs per square feet per year

– 0 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 0K BTUs

– 22 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 142K BTUs

– 44 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 133K BTUs



Canva

#49. Iowa

An overhead view of downtown Iowa City.

– 1,481 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 169K BTUs per square feet per year

– 91 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 410K BTUs

– 213 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 150K BTUs

– 161 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 168K BTUs



Canva

#48. Washington D.C.

A view of Georgetown from the water.

– 3,257 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 174K BTUs per square feet per year

– 81 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 610K BTUs

– 82 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 204K BTUs

– 1,139 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 157K BTUs



Canva

#47. Montana

Billings, Montana, with a backdrop of mountains.

– 277 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 178K BTUs per square feet per year

– 25 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 483K BTUs

– 46 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 145K BTUs

– 36 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 125K BTUs



Canva

#46. Rhode Island

Office buildings in downtown Newport.

– 159 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 182K BTUs per square feet per year

– 21 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 531K BTUs

– 36 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 145K BTUs

– 36 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 144K BTUs



Canva

#45. Virginia

The skyline of Richmond.

– 4,346 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 185K BTUs per square feet per year

– 377 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 533K BTUs

– 386 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 167K BTUs

– 886 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 190K BTUs



Rigucci // Shutterstock

#44. California

The San Diego skyline, as viewed from Point Loma Island.

– 30,067 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 185K BTUs per square feet per year

– 2,596 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 716K BTUs

– 4,024 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 151K BTUs

– 8,063 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 142K BTUs



Lauren Orr // Shutterstock

#43. Colorado

Mountain views in downtown Telluride.

– 5,103 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 186K BTUs per square feet per year

– 504 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 497K BTUs

– 323 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 161K BTUs

– 1,221 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 164K BTUs



ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#42. Georgia

A view of Atlanta’s skyline from Lake Meer in Piedmont Park.

– 4,213 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 189K BTUs per square feet per year

– 435 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 599K BTUs

– 348 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 162K BTUs

– 1,504 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 163K BTUs



Canva

#41. Kentucky

A view of the Louisville skyline.

– 1,819 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 190K BTUs per square feet per year

– 223 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 572K BTUs

– 240 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 197K BTUs

– 139 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 139K BTUs



Jess Kraft // Shutterstock

#40. Oregon

Astoria as seen overlooking the Astoria Megler Bridge as it crosses the Columbia River.

– 2,690 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 190K BTUs per square feet per year

– 249 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 629K BTUs

– 215 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 134K BTUs

– 567 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 165K BTUs



Canva

#39. West Virginia

Charleston at sunset.

– 334 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 191K BTUs per square feet per year

– 60 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 409K BTUs

– 49 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 184K BTUs

– 70 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 162K BTUs



GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#38. New York

A cityscape view of Lower Manhattan.

– 11,570 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 193K BTUs per square feet per year

– 559 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 674K BTUs

– 1,188 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 192K BTUs

– 3,310 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 168K BTUs



Canva

#37. Wyoming

Industrial buildings in Wyoming.

– 218 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 194K BTUs per square feet per year

– 25 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 444K BTUs

– 22 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 121K BTUs

– 37 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 155K BTUs



Canva

#36. Delaware

A view from a pier in Wilmington.

– 397 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 194K BTUs per square feet per year

– 14 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 584K BTUs

– 97 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 181K BTUs

– 109 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 243K BTUs



Canva

#35. New Hampshire

Portsmouth, New Hampshire, from the water.

– 226 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 199K BTUs per square feet per year

– 32 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 475K BTUs

– 92 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 145K BTUs

– 40 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 223K BTUs



Canva

#34. New Mexico

Aerial view of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

– 749 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 200K BTUs per square feet per year

– 111 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 464K BTUs

– 79 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 139K BTUs

– 112 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 174K BTUs



Sandra Burm // Shutterstock

#33. Minnesota

A street view of downtown Stillwater.

– 2,673 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 200K BTUs per square feet per year

– 229 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 635K BTUs

– 332 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 144K BTUs

– 820 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 160K BTUs



Canva

#32. Wisconsin

A view of Madison, Wisconsin, across the water.

– 1,337 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 201K BTUs per square feet per year

– 184 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 520K BTUs

– 249 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 157K BTUs

– 219 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 158K BTUs



Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock

#31. Texas

An aerial view of Austin and Lady Bird Lake.

– 7,606 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 203K BTUs per square feet per year

– 1,029 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 576K BTUs

– 676 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 162K BTUs

– 2,264 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 168K BTUs



eurobanks // Shutterstock

#30. Maryland

Pedestrians strolling on a boardwalk in Ocean City.

– 4,245 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 206K BTUs per square feet per year

– 236 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 604K BTUs

– 607 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 203K BTUs

– 1,015 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 195K BTUs



Brandon Burris // Shutterstock

#29. Arizona

Downtown Phoenix.

– 2,261 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 209K BTUs per square feet per year

– 382 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 546K BTUs

– 218 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 159K BTUs

– 564 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 162K BTUs



Canva

#28. Maine

The waterfront in Portland.

– 201 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 212K BTUs per square feet per year

– 36 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 504K BTUs

– 51 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 146K BTUs

– 29 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 139K BTUs



Canva

#27. Mississippi

A view of Jackson, Mississippi at sunset.

– 376 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 214K BTUs per square feet per year

– 95 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 419K BTUs

– 41 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 173K BTUs

– 60 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 206K BTUs



Canva

#26. Massachusetts

A view of the old town in Boston.

– 3,953 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 214K BTUs per square feet per year

– 195 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 656K BTUs

– 383 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 156K BTUs

– 1,370 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 182K BTUs



Max Lindenthaler // Shutterstock

#25. Washington

The Seattle skyline near sundown—featuring the Spack Needle and Mt. Rainier.

– 5,055 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 214K BTUs per square feet per year

– 534 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 617K BTUs

– 475 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 189K BTUs

– 1,223 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 164K BTUs



Canva

#24. Kansas

A view of modern buildings in Wichita.

– 483 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 215K BTUs per square feet per year

– 117 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 458K BTUs

– 79 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 157K BTUs

– 71 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 169K BTUs



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#23. Pennsylvania

The Pittsburgh skyline as viewed from the hills.

– 4,502 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 219K BTUs per square feet per year

– 497 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 601K BTUs

– 969 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 193K BTUs

– 875 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 177K BTUs



Canva

#22. Nebraska

a view of the Omaha skyline at night.

– 333 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 220K BTUs per square feet per year

– 61 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 446K BTUs

– 54 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 152K BTUs

– 68 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 169K BTUs



Jason Finn // Shutterstock

#21. Utah

Homes located in a prime Highland neighborhood with mountain and sky views.

– 989 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 223K BTUs per square feet per year

– 171 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 683K BTUs

– 91 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 130K BTUs

– 152 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 162K BTUs



Canva

#20. Connecticut

Sailboats on the water in front of the Stamford skyline.

– 577 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 227K BTUs per square feet per year

– 88 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 679K BTUs

– 175 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 155K BTUs

– 133 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 159K BTUs



TLF Images // Shutterstock

#19. Oklahoma

US Route 66 in Oklahoma.

– 612 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 228K BTUs per square feet per year

– 147 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 477K BTUs

– 102 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 154K BTUs

– 93 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 157K BTUs



DiegoMariottini // Shutterstock

#18. Illinois

Skyscrapers and Lake Michigan in Chicago.

– 5,478 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 229K BTUs per square feet per year

– 591 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 633K BTUs

– 654 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 177K BTUs

– 1,732 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 176K BTUs



Marc Cappelletti // Shutterstock

#17. Alaska

Boats and buildings in Sitka.

– 79 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 230K BTUs per square feet per year

– 19 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 463K BTUs

– 10 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 159K BTUs

– 13 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 121K BTUs



Canva

#16. Hawaii

An aerial view of a beach and buildings in Honolulu.

– 408 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 230K BTUs per square feet per year

– 53 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 880K BTUs

– 28 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 234K BTUs

– 88 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 151K BTUs



Canva

#15. New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey, cityscape.

– 1,685 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 233K BTUs per square feet per year

– 158 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 637K BTUs

– 619 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 193K BTUs

– 462 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 186K BTUs



Gary R Ennis Photos // Shutterstock

#14. Michigan

Downtown Traverse City.

– 2,183 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 233K BTUs per square feet per year

– 378 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 660K BTUs

– 518 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 180K BTUs

– 463 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 151K BTUs



Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#13. Missouri

The St. Louis Gateway Arch.

– 1,427 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 234K BTUs per square feet per year

– 247 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 628K BTUs

– 209 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 164K BTUs

– 209 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 184K BTUs



Canva

#12. Ohio

Columbus at night.

– 3,313 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 242K BTUs per square feet per year

– 541 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 606K BTUs

– 761 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 196K BTUs

– 895 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 167K BTUs



Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#11. North Carolina

An aerial view of Winston-Salem.

– 2,866 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 244K BTUs per square feet per year

– 590 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 627K BTUs

– 429 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 162K BTUs

– 822 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 161K BTUs



FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock

#10. Florida

An aerial view of Boca Raton.

– 4,412 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 249K BTUs per square feet per year

– 750 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 691K BTUs

– 743 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 177K BTUs

– 1,282 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 167K BTUs



Canva

#9. Louisiana

An aerial view of New Orleans’ French Quarter.

– 437 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 251K BTUs per square feet per year

– 148 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 471K BTUs

– 60 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 173K BTUs

– 72 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 147K BTUs



Canva

#8. North Dakota

A view of Grand Forks, North Dakota.

– 106 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 259K BTUs per square feet per year

– 22 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 497K BTUs

– 26 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 156K BTUs

– 27 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 177K BTUs



Canva

#7. Idaho

A distant view of the Boise skyline.

– 401 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 263K BTUs per square feet per year

– 57 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 528K BTUs

– 72 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 160K BTUs

– 67 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 246K BTUs



Canva

#6. Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas along the Arkansas River

– 335 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 278K BTUs per square feet per year

– 127 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 452K BTUs

– 64 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 164K BTUs

– 38 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 160K BTUs



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#5. Nevada

An aerial View of Carson City.

– 766 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 287K BTUs per square feet per year

– 194 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 578K BTUs

– 101 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 174K BTUs

– 146 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 159K BTUs



Canva

#4. Indiana

An aerial view of downtown Indianapolis.

– 1,682 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 293K BTUs per square feet per year

– 481 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 657K BTUs

– 370 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 179K BTUs

– 225 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 163K BTUs



Canva

#3. Alabama

The Mobile skyline.

– 790 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 315K BTUs per square feet per year

– 222 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 700K BTUs

– 169 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 183K BTUs

– 80 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 159K BTUs



Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#2. Tennessee

A scene from downtown Johnson City.

– 1,616 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 315K BTUs per square feet per year

– 395 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 749K BTUs

– 230 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 168K BTUs

– 378 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 167K BTUs



Canva

#1. South Carolina

Aerial view of downtown Charleston.

– 925 commercial buildings in database

— Average energy use for commercial: 323K BTUs per square feet per year

– 253 food sales, food service, and grocery store buildings

— Average energy use for food: 834K BTUs

– 132 retail and service buildings

— Average energy use for retail: 144K BTUs

– 97 office buildings

— Average energy use for offices: 167K BTUs

This story originally appeared on LED Lighting Supply and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.