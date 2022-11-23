

States scammed out of the most money

A dark view of downtown Phoenix, AZ.

Maybe it was the idea of getting rich in a brand-new investment scheme that got you; maybe it was hearing that your grandson was stuck in jail and needed $2,000 wired to him. (Spoiler alert: It wasn’t really your grandson.) Whatever scam fooled you into opening up your wallet, you’re not alone: The Federal Trade Commission in 2021 received more than 5.7 million reports, including nearly 2.8 million reports of fraud and 1.4 reports of identity theft.

The uptick in scams is partly attributed to an increase in online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Online shopping and negative reviews” was the second-highest type of scam reported after imposter scams.

In addition to being embarrassing for their victims, scams can also be incredibly costly. In 2021, American consumers lost more than $5.8 billion to fraud. Young people between the ages of 20 and 29 reported losing money to fraud more often than older consumers, although the latter suffered more median losses per scam.

Stacker looked at which states were impacted most by scams in 2021 and the amount of money reported as lost using data from the Federal Trade Commission. This list includes all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C. Locations were ranked by the number of reports filed per 100,000 residents.

#52. Puerto Rico

The city of San Juan on the coast.

– Reports per 100K people: 260

– Total reports: 8,315

– Total loss: $6,689,197

– Median loss: $508



#51. South Dakota

Historic buildings and businesses in Deadwood.

– Reports per 100K people: 549

– Total reports: 4,854

– Total loss: $6,828,535

– Median loss: $489



#50. North Dakota

Historic main street in Grand Forks.

– Reports per 100K people: 608

– Total reports: 4,637

– Total loss: $8,897,094

– Median loss: $440



#49. Iowa

Colorful hot air balloons taking off and landing in a field.

– Reports per 100K people: 636

– Total reports: 20,071

– Total loss: $21,219,834

– Median loss: $379



#48. Nebraska

An aerial view of downtown Omaha.

– Reports per 100K people: 697

– Total reports: 13,475

– Total loss: $14,314,521

– Median loss: $450



#47. Wyoming

A large arch made with antlers in Jackson Hole.

– Reports per 100K people: 731

– Total reports: 4,230

– Total loss: $7,751,648

– Median loss: $500



#46. Oklahoma

Aerial view of homes in Oklahoma City.

– Reports per 100K people: 783

– Total reports: 30,996

– Total loss: $26,906,284

– Median loss: $410



#45. Kentucky

Lexington skyline.

– Reports per 100K people: 796

– Total reports: 35,544

– Total loss: $30,598,771

– Median loss: $350



#44. West Virginia

Aerial view of a waterway going through Morgantown.

– Reports per 100K people: 797

– Total reports: 14,287

– Total loss: $10,206,786

– Median loss: $350



#43. Arkansas

Historic buildings in Fayetteville.

– Reports per 100K people: 801

– Total reports: 24,176

– Total loss: $16,692,589

– Median loss: $450



#42. Wisconsin

Homes and boats in Bayfield.

– Reports per 100K people: 803

– Total reports: 46,755

– Total loss: $48,716,758

– Median loss: $390



#41. Montana

Aerial view of Missoula from the mountains.

– Reports per 100K people: 806

– Total reports: 8,612

– Total loss: $9,582,342

– Median loss: $436



#40. Minnesota

A large ornate brick building, a church and other small businesses on a street in Mankato.

– Reports per 100K people: 809

– Total reports: 45,599

– Total loss: $60,317,592

– Median loss: $482



#39. Idaho

An aerial view of Boise sandwiched between a river and some hills.

– Reports per 100K people: 809

– Total reports: 14,464

– Total loss: $16,949,046

– Median loss: $396



#38. Maine

White adirondack chairs overlooking the harbor in Maine.

– Reports per 100K people: 821

– Total reports: 11,035

– Total loss: $9,708,190

– Median loss: $400



#37. Utah

Aerial view of downtown Salt Lake City.

– Reports per 100K people: 823

– Total reports: 26,373

– Total loss: $37,346,855

– Median loss: $500



#36. Kansas

Wichita skyline.

– Reports per 100K people: 845

– Total reports: 24,615

– Total loss: $19,916,988

– Median loss: $429



#35. Vermont

Colorful two story homes in Vermont.

– Reports per 100K people: 848

– Total reports: 5,292

– Total loss: $10,038,458

– Median loss: $337



#34. Hawaii

Surfers heading to the ocean.

– Reports per 100K people: 851

– Total reports: 12,051

– Total loss: $22,502,406

– Median loss: $620



#33. Indiana

Aerial view of college campus.

– Reports per 100K people: 861

– Total reports: 57,988

– Total loss: $46,881,596

– Median loss: $400



#32. Michigan

Downtown Detroit from across the river.

– Reports per 100K people: 881

– Total reports: 87,996

– Total loss: $83,309,393

– Median loss: $400



#31. New Mexico

Las Cruces with mountains in the background.

– Reports per 100K people: 888

– Total reports: 18,613

– Total loss: $23,200,453

– Median loss: $500



#30. Mississippi

Downtown Jackson in the evening.

– Reports per 100K people: 906

– Total reports: 26,958

– Total loss: $23,422,036

– Median loss: $400



#29. New Hampshire

Homes and boats on the water in Portsmouth.

– Reports per 100K people: 914

– Total reports: 12,429

– Total loss: $13,660,810

– Median loss: $450



#28. Connecticut

Historic buildings and churches in New Britain.

– Reports per 100K people: 917

– Total reports: 32,686

– Total loss: $40,886,958

– Median loss: $460



#27. Missouri

Homes nestled in the trees in Branson.

– Reports per 100K people: 953

– Total reports: 58,485

– Total loss: $52,266,861

– Median loss: $361



#26. Oregon

Downtown Portland from a footbridge across the water.

– Reports per 100K people: 970

– Total reports: 40,908

– Total loss: $65,371,881

– Median loss: $500



#25. Ohio

Cincinnati skyline and bridge in foreground.

– Reports per 100K people: 976

– Total reports: 114,140

– Total loss: $86,270,313

– Median loss: $375



#24. Massachusetts

Aerial view of homes surrounded by colorful fall trees.

– Reports per 100K people: 980

– Total reports: 67,515

– Total loss: $91,319,599

– Median loss: $500



#23. California

A bustling street in Hollywood.

– Reports per 100K people: 991

– Total reports: 391,517

– Total loss: $820,858,149

– Median loss: $600



#22. Washington

Homes on the water in Tacoma with mountains in the background.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,013

– Total reports: 77,128

– Total loss: $135,661,564

– Median loss: $500



#21. North Carolina

Aerial view of downtown Wilmington with a bridge in the distance.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,036

– Total reports: 108,698

– Total loss: $93,015,171

– Median loss: $446



#20. Arizona

Palm tree-lined street in downtown Phoenix.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,065

– Total reports: 77,534

– Total loss: $116,030,737

– Median loss: $515



#19. Rhode Island

Homes and a red boat on the water.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,066

– Total reports: 11,289

– Total loss: $11,564,650

– Median loss: $447



#18. Illinois

Chicago skyline at sunset.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,078

– Total reports: 136,640

– Total loss: $128,953,942

– Median loss: $450



#17. Texas

A bridge over Austin and downtown in the background.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,080

– Total reports: 313,044

– Total loss: $369,437,769

– Median loss: $500



#16. New York

Downtown New York City skyline.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,083

– Total reports: 210,749

– Total loss: $280,882,468

– Median loss: $500



#15. Virginia

Historic row homes in Portsmouth.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,099

– Total reports: 93,763

– Total loss: $112,898,996

– Median loss: $500



#14. New Jersey

Aerial cityscape of homes in Dover.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,107

– Total reports: 98,316

– Total loss: $122,175,462

– Median loss: $508



#13. Colorado

Aerial view of Aspen at night with huge mountains in the background.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,119

– Total reports: 64,464

– Total loss: $87,975,013

– Median loss: $479



#12. South Carolina

A long line of chairs and umbrellas on the beach.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,149

– Total reports: 59,177

– Total loss: $46,428,921

– Median loss: $400



#11. Alaska

Colorful homes and a long pier on the water.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,156

– Total reports: 8,458

– Total loss: $13,078,284

– Median loss: $600



#10. Tennessee

Aerial view of Downtown Gatlinburg in a green valley.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,157

– Total reports: 79,012

– Total loss: $62,602,651

– Median loss: $400



#9. Louisiana

A busy downtown New Orleans in the evening.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,193

– Total reports: 55,456

– Total loss: $30,022,528

– Median loss: $422



#8. Pennsylvania

Downtown Philadelphia skyline.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,205

– Total reports: 154,313

– Total loss: $120,888,991

– Median loss: $400



#7. Alabama

Aerial view of downtown Mobile.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,217

– Total reports: 59,669

– Total loss: $44,712,880

– Median loss: $423



#6. Florida

Drone view of umbrellas on the beach and street in Fort Lauderdale.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,370

– Total reports: 294,328

– Total loss: $331,282,322

– Median loss: $532



#5. Nevada

Bright neon lights at the entrance to Reno.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,407

– Total reports: 43,339

– Total loss: $69,551,003

– Median loss: $616



#4. Delaware

Downtown Wilmington on the river.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,410

– Total reports: 13,726

– Total loss: $14,135,903

– Median loss: $500



#3. Maryland

Aerial view of Annapolis on the water.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,415

– Total reports: 85,568

– Total loss: $93,976,802

– Median loss: $518



#2. Georgia

Aerial view of historic downtown Macon.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,421

– Total reports: 150,898

– Total loss: $112,980,173

– Median loss: $500



#1. Washington DC

Washington D.C. city skyline.

– Reports per 100K people: 1,701

– Total reports: 12,004

– Total loss: $10,207,425

– Median loss: $500