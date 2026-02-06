Homeowners want more time outdoors. Most backyards aren’t planned for it.

BigDaveBo // Shutterstock

The conversation is still going, but cooler temperatures send people back inside. For many homeowners, outdoor time ends earlier than planned.

Outdoor space has taken on a new role in American homes. Once treated as a seasonal bonus, backyards, patios and decks are increasingly expected to function as true extensions of daily living rather than occasional warm-weather escapes.

A new survey of U.S. homeowners from Bromic Heating, a company specializing in infrared outdoor heating, suggests that while interest in spending time outdoors is strong, many struggle to use their outdoor spaces the way they want to.

Outdoor living is no longer just for summer

For many homeowners, leisure time no longer means packing a bag or booking a flight. Outdoor space is increasingly seen as something that can rival a vacation. In fact, 42% say they would rather invest in creating an outdoor oasis at home than take a trip away.

Outdoor space is tied to more than appearance. Nearly all (92%) homeowners say spending time outdoors is important to their mental and emotional health, and an equal share say their ideal home includes an outdoor space designed for everyday living, gathering or entertaining.

Bromic Heating

The problem is not interest. It is time cut short.

Despite strong enthusiasm for outdoor living, time outside often ends sooner than people want. Many homeowners say they wish they could spend more time outdoors at home than they currently do.

The reason is not hard to identify. As temperatures drop, outdoor spaces are often the first part of the home to go unused.

More than 3 in 5 homeowners say colder weather is a primary reason they do not spend more time outdoors at home.

Once cooler weather sets in, use declines sharply. Eighty-six percent of homeowners say they use their outdoor space much less, or stop using it entirely, during the cooler months.

Bromic Heating

Planning decisions do not match outdoor ambitions

Homeowners imagine outdoor spaces that work beyond summer. But when it comes time to plan them, the features that would allow those spaces to be used in cooler weather often never make it into the design.

Nearly half (43%) of homeowners say they do not actively think about outdoor heating when planning an outdoor living space, and 56% say they are not familiar with built-in or architecturally integrated outdoor heating solutions.

When homeowners prioritize features for outdoor spaces, furniture, lighting and fire features rank as the top planning considerations. Just 23% of homeowners rank outdoor heating as a top planning priority, despite many homeowners saying it has the biggest impact on extending outdoor use beyond warm days.

Bromic Heating

An opportunity to extend the moment

For many homeowners, outdoor space is used occasionally rather than consistently. Nearly 92% say their outdoor area has untapped potential, suggesting it could play a bigger role in daily life than it does today.

What changes is not taste or intention but the environment. When outdoor spaces stay usable longer into the evening or colder months, people remain outside. Gatherings feel less rushed, and outdoor time becomes part of the routine rather than something reserved for perfect weather.

Why it matters now

As Americans rethink how they use their homes, outdoor space is increasingly tied to how people spend time, connect with others and unwind at the end of the day.

The findings suggest that how long those moments last often comes down to planning decisions, particularly whether outdoor heating is considered early, influencing how often and how long outdoor spaces are used throughout the year.

Methodology

Bromic Heating USA commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of adults in the United States who own a single-family home. The sample included 2,002 homeowners. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

Fieldwork was conducted in 2025. Atomik Research, part of 4media group, is a creative market research agency.

This story was produced by Bromic Heating and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.