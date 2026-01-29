60 Super Bowl trivia questions and answers for your 2026 Super Bowl party

Mike Ehrmann // Getty Images

Hosting friends for a Super Bowl party? Super Bowl trivia is an easy way to get everyone locked in before kickoff — and figure out who actually knows ball.

From iconic plays and dynasties to halftime shows and commercials, PrizePicks shares these 60 Super Bowl trivia questions, which cover the full history of the NFL’s biggest game.

Looking back at historical stats — like passing yards, touchdowns, or memorable performances — is how fans and analysts understand what actually matters on the Super Bowl field.

The questions range from easy to genuinely tricky, making them perfect for a party game or a quick test of NFL knowledge. Each question is multiple choice, with a complete answer key included at the bottom of each section.

2026 Super Bowl Trivia Questions

Here are 60 Super Bowl trivia questions to get you ready for Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, 2026.

Super Bowl History, Origins, and Records

Super Bowl history is filled with records, firsts, and defining moments that have made this game the annual spectacle it is. These questions cover the foundational facts behind the league’s biggest game, from trophies and venues to teams that defined entire eras.

1. What trophy is awarded to the Super Bowl champion?

A. George Halas Trophy

B. Vince Lombardi Trophy

C. Paul Brown Trophy

D. Mike Ditka Trophy

2. Which two cities are tied for the most Super Bowls hosted, with 11 each?

A. Los Angeles and New Orleans

B. San Francisco and Miami

C. Miami and New Orleans

D. Dallas and Los Angeles

3. Which team lost four straight Super Bowls from the 1990-1993 seasons?

A. New York Jets

B. New York Giants

C. Dallas Cowboys

D. Buffalo Bills

4. Which team did the Bears defeat in their lone Super Bowl win (Super Bowl XX, 1985 season)?

A. Kansas City Chiefs

B. Buffalo Bills

C. New York Jets

D. New England Patriots

5. Which team became the first wild card team to win the Super Bowl in 1980 (Super Bowl XV)?

A. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

B. Philadelphia Eagles

C. Oakland Raiders

D. New England Patriots

6. Which quarterback won Super Bowl VIII while completing just six passes on seven attempts?

A. Trent Dilfer

B. Bob Griese

C. Jim McMahon

D. Tom Brady

7. Which team stopped Tom Brady’s three-peat bid in Super Bowl LII (2017 season)?

A. Philadelphia Eagles

B. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

C. Atlanta Falcons

D. Carolina Panthers

8. Which quarterback became the first player to throw and catch a touchdown pass in the same Super Bowl?

A. Jim Kelly

B. Troy Aikman

C. Nick Foles

D. Joe Flacco

9. Which became the first domed stadium to host a Super Bowl?

A. Louisiana Superdome

B. Pontiac Silverdome

C. Houston Astrodome

D. Seattle Kingdome

10. Who became the first female official to work a Super Bowl in 2021?

A. Maia Chaka

B. Sarah Thomas

C. Karina Tovar

D. Robin DeLorenzo

11. Which Roman numeral was intentionally skipped for Super Bowl branding?

A. Super Bowl V

B. Super Bowl X

C. Super Bowl L

D. Super Bowl M

12. Which metropolitan area hosted the first outdoor cold-weather Super Bowl with a kickoff temperature of 39 degrees Fahrenheit?

A. Minneapolis area

B. Chicago area

C. New York City area

D. Detroit area

Answer Key: Super Bowl History, Origins, and Records

1) B, 2) C, 3) D, 4) D, 5) C, 6) B, 7) A, 8) C, 9) A, 10) B, 11) C, 12) C

Iconic Super Bowl Plays and Game-Winning Moments

Super Bowl legacies are often decided by one catch, one throw, or one unforgettable stat line. These are the game-changing plays that fans dream of their player or team.

1. Who made “The Catch” in Super Bowl XVI (1981 season)?

A. Jerry Rice

B. Dwight Clark

C. Freddie Solomon

D. Roger Craig

2. Who caught the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl XLIII (2008 season)?

A. Larry Fitzgerald

B. Santonio Holmes

C. Hines Ward

D. Steve Smith Sr.

3. Who caught the late touchdown that spoiled the Patriots’ perfect season in Super Bowl XLII (2007 season)?

A. Heath Miller

B. Willie Parker

C. Alan Faneca

D. Plaxico Burress

4. Who intercepted Russell Wilson at the goal line in Super Bowl XLIX (2014 season)?

A. Darrelle Revis

B. Devin McCourty

C. Malcolm Butler

D. Tom Brady

5. Which quarterback was injured in Week 2, finished under center in the AFC Championship, but was benched again (in favor of Tom Brady) before his team won the Super Bowl?

A. Drew Bledsoe

B. Jake Delhomme

C. Carson Wentz

D. Marc Bulger

6. Who made the famous helmet catch in Super Bowl XLII (2007 season)?

A. Eli Manning

B. David Tyree

C. Hakeem Nicks

D. Mario Manningham

7. Which kicker missed a potential game-winning field goal “wide right” in Super Bowl XXV (1990 season)?

A. Scott Norwood

B. Pat Leahy

C. Morten Andersen

D. Nick Lowery

8. Who caught Joe Montana’s game-winning touchdown pass in Super Bowl XXIII (1988 season)?

A. Dwight Clark

B. Marvin Harrison

C. John Taylor

D. Jerry Rice

9. Which player scored the first points on the opening snap of Super Bowl XLVIII by falling on his own team’s fumble in the end zone (2013 season)?

A. Peyton Manning

B. Wes Welker

C. Demaryius Thomas

D. Knowshon Moreno

10. Who returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown in a Super Bowl, the longest interception return for a touchdown in Super Bowl history?

A. Malcolm Butler

B. Leonard Smith

C. James Harrison

D. Reggie White

11. Which player came up one yard short of a game-tying touchdown in Super Bowl XXXIV (1999 season)?

A. Eddie George

B. Earl Campbell

C. Kevin Dyson

D. Jackie Harris

12. Which team overwhelmed Denver with a safety on the opening snap of Super Bowl XLVIII (2013 season), setting the tone for a 43-8 win?

A. Philadelphia Eagles

B. Seattle Seahawks

C. Green Bay Packers

D. Dallas Cowboys

13. How did the Patriots score the winning points in Super Bowl XXXVI (2001 season)?

A. Tom Brady-to-Troy Brown bomb

B. Kevin Faulk 1-yard run

C. Ty Law pick-six

D. Adam Vinatieri field goal

14. Which player returned the opening kickoff of a Super Bowl for a touchdown — the first opening-play TD in Super Bowl history?

A. Dante Hall

B. Jacoby Jones

C. Devin Hester

D. Deion Sanders

Answer Key: Iconic Super Bowl Plays and Game-Winning Moments

1) B, 2) C, 3) D, 4) C, 5) A, 6) B, 7) A, 8) A, 9) D, 10) C, 11) C, 12) B, 13) D, 14) C

Legendary Super Bowl Players, Coaches, and MVPs

Great Super Bowl performances turn players and coaches into legends, often remembered by one dominant stat line.

1. Who is the only defensive player to win Super Bowl MVP while playing for the losing team?

A. Chuck Howley

B. Bruce Smith

C. James Harrison

D. Jake Scott

2. Which quarterback famously guaranteed a Jets victory before Super Bowl III (1968 season)?

A. Richard Todd

B. Joe Namath

C. Troy Aikman

D. Bart Starr

3. Which coach led the Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in the 1992 and 1993 seasons?

A. Tom Landry

B. Barry Switzer

C. Jimmy Johnson

D. Jason Garrett

4. Who coached the Los Angeles Raiders to a blowout win over the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) in Super Bowl XVIII (1983 season)?

A. John Madden

B. Mike Shanahan

C. Art Shell

D. Tom Flores

5. Which team did Joe Namath defeat in Super Bowl III, despite being heavy underdogs?

A. Kansas City Chiefs

B. Oakland Raiders

C. Cleveland Browns

D. Baltimore Colts

6. Who coached the 49ers to a win in Super Bowl XXIII (1988 season)?

A. George Seifert

B. Kyle Shanahan

C. Bill Walsh

D. Steve Mariucci

7. Who caught the final touchdown pass of Joe Montana’s Super Bowl career in Super Bowl XXIV (1989 season)?

A. John Taylor

B. Terrell Owens

C. Roger Craig

D. Jerry Rice

8. Who was named Super Bowl MVP in the Eagles’ first championship win?

A. LeGarrette Blount

B. Zach Ertz

C. Nick Foles

D. Carson Wentz

9. Which head coach won Super Bowls with two different franchises?

A. Andy Reid

B. Bill Belichick

C. Bill Parcells

D. None

10. Which coach was carried off the field after winning the Super Bowl, marking his final game as the team’s coach?

A. Hank Stram

B. John Madden

C. Vince Lombardi

D. Chuck Noll

Answer Key: Legendary Players, Coaches, Super Bowl MVPs

1) A, 2) B, 3) C, 4) C, 5) D, 6) C, 7) A, 8) C, 9) D, 10) C

Super Bowl Halftime Shows, Broadcast, and Commercials

The Super Bowl has become bigger than just football — it’s also one of the biggest nights of the year for music, television, and advertising. These trivia questions highlight the cultural moments that became part of Super Bowl history.

1. Who first said “I’m going to Disney World!” after winning Super Bowl XXI (1986 season) — a phrase now repeated by all NFL MVPs?

A. Joe Morris

B. Lawrence Taylor

C. Phil Simms

D. Joe Montana

2. Who delivered the iconic halftime performance in the rain at Super Bowl XLI (2006 season)?

A. Paul McCartney

B. Michael Jackson

C. Bruce Springsteen

D. Prince

3. Who was the first pop or rock artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime show (Super Bowl XXVII, 1992 season)?

A. Garth Brooks

B. U2

C. Michael Jackson

D. Def Leppard

4. Who performed an iconic rendition of the national anthem at Super Bowl XXV (1990 season) during the Gulf War era?

A. Whitney Houston

B. Mariah Carey

C. Madonna

D. Paul Simon

5. Which team won the Super Bowl that’s often remembered for a second-half power outage (2012 season), following Beyoncé’s halftime show performance?

A. New England Patriots

B. Baltimore Ravens

C. Pittsburgh Steelers

D. Dallas Cowboys

6. Who is headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show at Super Bowl LX (2025 season)?

A. Kendrick Lamar

B. Taylor Swift

C. Elton John

D. Bad Bunny

7. What famous actor made a cameo at Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show at Super Bowl LIX (2024 season)?

A. Brad Pitt

B. Samuel L. Jackson

C. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

D. Jamie Foxx

8. Which two networks both televised Super Bowl I (1966 season)?

A. CBS and ABC

B. CBS and NBC

C. ABC and NBC

D. NBC and Fox

9. Whose Super Bowl halftime show controversy led to broadcast delay reforms?

A. Madonna

B. Lady Gaga

C. Janet Jackson

D. Michael Jackson

10. Which company created a Super Bowl commercial featuring a talking baby?

A. Google

B. Budweiser

C. E-Trade

D. McDonald’s

11. Which company aired the famous “1984” commercial during Super Bowl XVIII (1983 season)?

A. Apple

B. Coca-Cola

C. Microsoft

D. Pepsi

12. What color Gatorade became most famously associated with the Super Bowl, as it’s the most frequent color used in celebrations?

A. Yellow

B. Red

C. Green

D. Orange

13. Which announcer famously said, “This might be the greatest Super Bowl ever” late in Super Bowl XLIX (2014 season)?

A. Al Michaels

B. Joe Buck

C. Bob Costas

D. Mike Tirico

14. Which artist refused to lip-sync during a Super Bowl halftime performance?

A. Dr. Dre

B. Bruno Mars

C. Prince

D. Usher

Answer Key: Super Bowl Halftime Shows, Broadcast, and Commercials

1) C, 2) D, 3) C, 4) A, 5) B, 6) D, 7) B, 8) B, 9) C, 10) C, 11) A, 12) D, 13) A, 14) C

Dynasties, Comebacks, and Memorable Super Bowl Games

The most memorable Super Bowls are defined by massive comebacks, dominant dynasties, and historic stat totals. Those game-level storylines often drive interest in player stats and projections leading up to kickoff.

1. How many NFL teams have won two Super Bowls in a row (back-to-back) at least once?

A. 2

B. 3

C. 6

D. 8

2. How many NFL teams have won five Super Bowls or more?

A. 2

B. 3

C. 4

D. 5

3. Which team did the Cowboys defeat in both Super Bowl XXVII (1992 season) and Super Bowl XXVIII (1993 season)?

A. New England Patriots

B. Buffalo Bills

C. Miami Dolphins

D. Pittsburgh Steelers

4. Which team famously chose to wear white jerseys in a Super Bowl due to superstition after Super Bowls V and VI?

A. New England Patriots

B. San Francisco 49ers

C. Dallas Cowboys

A. Indianapolis Colts

5. Which team holds the record for the biggest blowout in Super Bowl history, with a 45-point margin of victory?

A. New England Patriots

B. Pittsburgh Steelers

C. Philadelphia Eagles

D. San Francisco 49ers

6. Which team played in a Super Bowl without logos on their helmets?

A. Pittsburgh Steelers

B. New York Jets

C. Kansas City Chiefs

D. Green Bay Packers

7. Which team defeated the New England Patriots in two Super Bowls during the Tom Brady era?

A. New York Giants

B. Philadelphia Eagles

C. San Francisco 49ers

D. Green Bay Packers

8. Who coached the Steelers to four Super Bowl titles in the 1970s?

A. Mike Tomlin

B. Chuck Noll

C. Hank Stram

D. Vince Lombardi

9. Which team blew a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI (2016 season) to the New England Patriots?

A. Chicago Bears

B. Detroit Lions

C. Atlanta Falcons

D. New Orleans Saints

10. What quarterback racked up over 400 yards of offense, four touchdowns, and 35 points for his team in a losing effort in Super Bowl LVII (2022 season)?

A. Patrick Mahomes

B. Joe Burrow

C. Dak Prescott

D. Jalen Hurts

Answer Key: Dynasties, Comebacks, and Memorable Super Bowls

1) D, 2) C, 3) B, 4) C, 5) D, 6) D, 7) A, 8) B, 9) C, 10) D

