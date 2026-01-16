The pirouette to the street: The rise of the ballet sneaker

Courtesy of Sneakers.com

In the world of footwear, the pendulum of style rarely rests in the middle. After years of dominance by “maximalist” chunky soles and tech-heavy silhouettes, 2025 marked a sharp pivot toward the dance floor. Enter the ballet sneaker—a hybrid “sneakerina” that blends the athletic DNA of a trainer with the grace of a dance slipper.

What began as a niche “balletcore” aesthetic has transformed into a dominant market force. According to Google Trends, the shift has been quantifiable: Search interest for “ballet sneakers” saw a 211% increase between the start of 2025 and the beginning of 2026.

This momentum reached its highest points during the spring season and again during Black Friday sales. Sneakers.com examines the rising trend of ballet sneakers.

The Anatomy of the Sneakerina

The trend is defined by a move toward a low-profile, grounded aesthetic. The substantial, multi-layered midsoles that dominated the last decade are being replaced by streamlined, ultra-slim outsoles, often wrapping up the heel in a nod to both martial arts and heritage-driving shoes. The slim suede trend rose during the holiday gifting period as shoppers looked for premium, textured versions of these minimalist shapes. Here are some key characteristics.

Elasticated Straps: replacing or complementing traditional laces for a secure, slip-on feel.

replacing or complementing traditional laces for a secure, slip-on feel. Ribbon Lacing: often extending up the ankle to mimic traditional dance attire.

often extending up the ankle to mimic traditional dance attire. Satin and Mesh: utilizing lightweight materials that prioritize breathability and a soft, slipper-like texture.

utilizing lightweight materials that prioritize breathability and a soft, slipper-like texture. Almond Toes: a softer, more tapered alternative to the aggressive, rounded toe-boxes of standard performance trainers.

The Silhouettes Defining the Trend

1. The Martial Arts Influence: adidas Taekwondo and Taekwondo Mei

The adidas Taekwondo and its lace-up sister, the Taekwondo Mei, were the catalysts for this movement. Originally designed for precision on the mat, their glove-like fit and slip-on nature made them the ultimate “off-duty dancer” shoe.

2. The Split-Toe Pioneer: Nike Air Rift and Air Rift Ballet

The Nike Air Rift has long been the “if you know, you know” choice for avant-garde fans. Its split-toe “tabi” design and minimal strap system naturally align with the ballet aesthetic. In early 2026, Nike leaned further into this with the Air Rift Ballet, which strips away the chunky outdoor sole in favor of a flat, flexible bottom—adding satin-finished straps that mimic a dancer’s ribbons.

3. The Motorsport Pivot: Puma Speedcat and Speedcat Ballet

The Puma Speedcat originally found fame in the world of F1 driving, but its thin, flexible sole made it the perfect candidate for a ballet makeover. The Puma Speedcat Ballet merged these worlds, adding dainty satin finishes and softer lines to a shoe once meant for the pedal.

4. The Designer Collaboration: Salomon RX Marie-Jeanne

Proving that “gorpcore” can be “coquette,” the Salomon RX Marie-Jeanne (often seen in collaboration with Sandy Liang) took the tech-heavy outdoor brand and stripped it down. Featuring a Mary Jane strap and a technical mesh upper, it remains one of the hardest-to-get silhouettes in this category.

5. The Hybrid Icon: adidas Samba Jane

Building on the momentum of the world’s most popular sneakers, the Samba Jane replaces the traditional lacing system of the Samba with a buckle strap. It offers the familiarity of the Samba’s “T-toe” design with the unmistakable shape of a classic Mary Jane flat.

6. High-Fashion Entrants: Nike x KNWLS Air Max Muse

Nike officially entered the “high-fashion ballet” space through a collaboration with London label KNWLS. The Air Max Muse Ballet has a high-pointed toe and ribbon-style lacing that wraps around the upper, blending the bulk of an Air Max unit with the delicacy of a stage slipper.

2026 Predictions: What’s Next for the ‘Sneakerina’?

As the trend matures, 2026 is seeing a shift toward “performance-ballet” hybrids and high-fashion luxury takes.

The Jordan Pointe: Unveiled in early January 2026, Jordan Brand is officially entering the space with the Jordan Pointe (IB8597-400). This silhouette marks a radical departure for the Jumpman, using a sculpted, arched midsole designed to echo the posture of a dancer en pointe. The standout feature is a modular lacing system with wide, blue satin ribbons designed to wrap around the ankle. These sneakers will debut in a “Hyper Royal” colorway this April.

Unveiled in early January 2026, Jordan Brand is officially entering the space with the Jordan Pointe (IB8597-400). This silhouette marks a radical departure for the Jumpman, using a sculpted, arched midsole designed to echo the posture of a dancer en pointe. The standout feature is a modular lacing system with wide, blue satin ribbons designed to wrap around the ankle. These sneakers will debut in a “Hyper Royal” colorway this April. The Return of the Ribbon: Expect to see the DIY “ribbon swap” trend become a standard feature on retail releases. More models will have hidden eyestays specifically made for ankle-wrapping ribbons, allowing for a customizable level of “balletcore.”

Why the Trend is Staying

The longevity of the ballet sneaker lies in its versatility. It offers a unique middle ground for consumers—providing a silhouette that is refined enough to pair with dresses or tailoring, yet functional enough for the rigors of a daily city commute. As we move through 2026, expect to see more brands experiment with “wedge” variations and technical materials like waterproof GORE-TEX in these slimline shapes to increase their year-round utility.

