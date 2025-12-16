The holidays are prime time for pancreatitis—here’s how to protect your dog

Hanna Taniukevich // Shutterstock

Veterinarians see many dogs in the ER because of stomach problems throughout the year. Summer barbecues, birthday parties, winter holiday dinners — all these food-focused celebrations are prime times for dogs to chow down on something that doesn’t agree with them.

These indulgences can set them up to develop pancreatitis, a disease that can be life-threatening. Pet parenting advice source Kinship shares what you need to know about pancreatitis in dogs, including the signs to look out for and how to seek the best treatment.

What is pancreatitis in dogs?

Put simply, pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas that can be either acute (comes on quickly) or chronic (develops over time). Before getting into how and why that inflammation happens, it’s helpful to understand what the pancreas is and what exactly it does.

The pancreas sits just under the stomach, along the first part of the small intestine. It has two primary jobs: secreting digestive enzymes to help break down food in the small intestine and secreting insulin and glucagon hormones to regulate the body’s blood glucose (aka sugar) levels. When a dog develops pancreatitis, the digestive enzymes are the problem. Inflammation occurs when the digestive enzymes are activated within the pancreas itself, before they get to the GI tract, and begin to digest, irritate, and harm this small organ, as well as nearby organs and tissues.

As inflammation and tissue destruction continues, damage spreads to the liver. If not treated quickly, toxins released during this process circulate more broadly, causing a body-wide inflammatory response. If the dog’s pancreas becomes severely compromised, it may not be able to produce insulin as well, which can result in diabetes. The good news is that usually, the inflammation is confined to the liver and pancreas, and with veterinary help, most dogs make a full recovery from acute pancreatitis.

What are the signs of pancreatitis in dogs?

The classic symptoms of pancreatitis are:

For dogs with chronic pancreatitis, symptoms may develop slowly over time, which makes it more difficult to diagnose. In addition to the symptoms above, during a sudden, acute pancreatitis attack, a dog may hunch their back or take a “praying” position (rear in the air and head on the floor, similar to a play bow).

Other possible symptoms of acute pancreatitis include difficulty breathing and shock; left untreated, a dog could die. To be clear, pancreatitis is a serious illness and requires immediate veterinary care to prevent life-threatening consequences. DIY treatments are not recommended.

What causes pancreatitis in dogs?

In most cases, the cause of pancreatitis in dogs is unknown. But we do know some things that may trigger it:

High-fat foods

A high-fat diet, or eating a large serving of fatty foods — especially human foods. (Think poultry skin, gravy, bacon, or a fatty piece of meat.)

Dietary indiscretions

Indiscriminate eating habits, such as scavenging for food off the sidewalk.

Pancreatic duct backflow or obstruction

Reflux or blockage of the organ’s enzyme ducts.

Hormonal imbalances

Most commonly canine diabetes, hypothyroidism, and high calcium levels.

Toxins

Certain drugs, including those used in chemotherapy treatment and the anti-seizure medication potassium bromide. (Steroids were once thought to trigger the condition, but this appears not to be true. Exposure to organophosphate insecticides has also been implicated.)

Trauma to the pancreas

Blunt trauma, such as being hit by a car, or even surgical manipulation.

Genetic predisposition

Genetics may play a role. In particular, Miniature Schnauzers (who often have an altered fat metabolism), Cocker Spaniels, Miniature Poodles, and some Terrier breeds are predisposed. (Older and overweight dogs may be more predisposed as well.)

How is pancreatitis in dogs diagnosed?

One way veterinarians diagnose dogs with pancreatitis is through the use of a blood test called the SPEC cPL (specific canine pancreatic lipase) test. The SPEC cPL test, which is run overnight by a reference lab, detects 83 percent of pancreatitis cases in dogs and excludes other possible diseases in 98 percent of cases.

The SPEC cPL test should not be confused with an in-hospital pancreatic test, which provides either an “abnormal” or “normal” result. One caveat about the in-house test: Other disease processes, such as liver or gastrointestinal disease, can also cause an abnormal result.

Ultrasound is another tool that veterinarians use to diagnose pancreatitis. It not only detects 68 percent of cases, but it also provides an opportunity to look at other organs. Because pancreatitis may be accompanied by a tumor near the pancreas, ultrasound is an important tool for catching additional complicating factors.

How is pancreatitis in dogs treated?

The first step of treatment is to give the pancreas a rest. Because the passage of food through the intestine stimulates the pancreas, veterinarians generally withhold food and water for two to three days (especially in serious cases), supporting the dog with IV fluids, including electrolyte supplementation. A critically ill dog will need 24-hour care, as well as multiple daily blood draws to monitor the condition. In severe cases, a plasma transfusion may be needed.

Pancreatitis can be a very painful condition for dogs, and pain management is crucial for the dog’s recovery and treatment. Untreated pain affects the immune system and has been shown to increase the death rate. In addition to pain medication, antibiotics and anti-nausea medications are given. While pancreatitis is not a bacterial disease, antibiotics are used to prevent a commonly associated problem: bacterial invasion from a diseased intestine.

How long does it take a dog to recover from pancreatitis?

Recovery from pancreatitis begins after about two to three days, once the initial resting phase has passed and the patient has started to eat again. A low-fat diet is recommended to minimize pancreatic stimulation. Pancreatitis resolves rather than is cured; with treatment, the body heals itself. Since there’s always potential for the pancreas to become inflamed again, we also recommend long-term use of a low-fat diet to reduce the risk of recurrence.

How can pancreatitis in dogs be prevented?

Pancreatitis can be a very severe and painful disease. To avoid triggering it in your dog, take these simple steps:

Keep your countertops clear. Even the most well-behaved dog can be tempted by food left on the counter.

Avoid kitchen hazards. This includes promptly disposing of garbage in a secure outside container.

Help your dog stay fit. Make sure they get enough exercise and eat a healthy diet.

