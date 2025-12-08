Here’s how last-minute holiday shoppers can cut costs without cutting corners

Rrrastalove // Shutterstock

Millions of holiday shoppers are stretching their dollars to make the season special, but tariffs, shipping costs, and guesswork have made it harder than ever. For that reason, digital gift card platform On Me offers practical strategies to help keep your holiday spending in check.

Holiday shopping is often met with mixed emotions, as eager shoppers navigate crowds, long checkout lines, and changing weather. It’s the time when retailers start playing holiday classics on loop and neighbors break out their festive decorations. It’s a familiar routine for millions of Americans, but this year, that old song and dance is being interrupted by the unsteady economic climate.

Over the past several months, inflation has increased to 3%, and the rise of tariffs has continued to impact the cost of groceries, clothes, and toys. Experts say shoppers will need to factor in higher prices for gifts, especially those made overseas, and many warn the increases may go beyond imported items. Some retailers are attempting to offset rising costs caused by tariffs by decreasing their supply, while others say they wouldn’t be surprised if certain items don’t even last till December. Among that list are even Christmas trees.

Amid an economic squeeze, increasing tariffs, and limited holiday supplies, sentimental and unique gifts that last might be the most important this holiday season.

Smart, Sentimental, Stress-Free Holiday Shopping Ideas

Although the holiday landscape is changing, shoppers still have time to take control of their spending and find what’s right for them, without the high price tags.

1. Skip The Wasteful Extras

Hidden costs aren’t new when it comes to gifting, but they certainly are more transparent this year. Each time you get someone a gift, you’re paying for the price, taxes, wrapping paper, bows, tape, and any other add-ons. What feels fun when you’re wrapping and unwrapping gifts can quickly turn into a strain on your wallet and a cleanup nightmare.

Instead, keep the focus on the gift itself. Reusable bags, DIY bows, or even skipping the wrapping paper altogether can keep the holiday season fun without the added waste or additional cleaning project. This may be the time to put your saved holiday videos on social media to good use!

2. Shop Local & Digital

Although the festive shopping window seems precarious this year, the National Retail Federation expects the holiday season to bring in more than $1 trillion, an increase from $976 billion in 2024. While projections are high, some believe consumer spending will be more targeted, as shoppers will focus on gifting something sentimental without the hefty hidden costs. One of the easiest ways to keep costs down is by shopping locally. Buying from local shops, markets, or neighborhood businesses not only saves money but also gives you the opportunity to find something unique and timeless.

If you’re really pressed for time, digital gifts are a good option with a lot of variety. You can purchase subscriptions, e-books, classes, or digital gift cards.

3. Think Deals & Domestic Purchasing

Tariffs have been a hotly debated topic throughout the year, and for good reason. Prices for imported goods are still affected by rising tariffs and other supply chain costs, meaning some of your favorite holiday staples are coming with higher price tags. This is the perfect time to scope out the early deals and snag items while supplies last or take the opportunity to shop domestically.

Popular stores, like Best Buy and Walmart, extended their usual seasonal sale to include the beginning of October. Best Buy announced it was offering “DoorBOOsters” starting Oct. 31, which included savings events, price matches, and extended in-store shopping hours. The company also committed to dropping prices on select tech every Friday of the holiday season. Buying gifts on sale and combining them with money-saving tools like gift cards can help alleviate the strain on your wallet, while opting for pickup or domestic shipping options can reduce the hidden costs of gifting this season..

4. Look For Sustainable Alternatives

Between rising costs and dwindling supplies, shoppers face a holiday season that’s becoming more expensive and more wasteful. Altogether, the U.S. produces about 25% more waste during the holidays, adding roughly 25 million tons of garbage. That includes nearly 4.6 million pounds of wrapping paper, according to The Ecology Center, and tons of regifted items. Finder projected that Americans spent approximately $10.1 billion on unwanted gifts in 2024, many of which were returned and ultimately ended up in landfills.

This festive season, choose products made with recycled materials, minimal packaging, or reusable wrapping paper to help reduce the volume of waste sent to landfills during the holidays. Some companies have opted for digital, cardboard or recyclable gift cards in the past few years to reduce the single-use plastic cards’ toxic environmental impact. If that’s not your style, experience-based gifts, like museum passes, local outings, or cooking classes, are another thoughtful and money-saving way to show you care.

This year, shoppers want the joy of gifting without the increasing costs, crowded holiday shopping, or general waste. The trend of intentional holiday spending will be one to watch this season as merry shoppers focus on keeping gifts personal and sentimental. Hidden costs may be running the holiday season, but shoppers still have time to take control of their spending by cutting costs without cutting corners.

